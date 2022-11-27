NRCC English professor’s poetry to be featured in new book

New River Community College English professor Ben Campbell will have two poems published in the new book “The Southern Poetry Anthology IX: Virginia,” which will be released in late November.

Campbell’s poems “Left to Smolder” and “Soup Bean Supper” will be featured in the collection. The book is part of the Texas Review Press Southern Poetry Anthology series that will include a compilation of poems for 14 different southern states. Campbell’s poems will appear alongside the work of other prominent American poets.

Including short stories and nonfiction works, Campbell has been published in three dozen journals over his career, with much of his writing reflecting his Appalachian upbringing.

In addition to this recent publication, Campbell has been honored with awards from numerous literary contests including multiple fiction, nonfiction and poetry awards from the West Virginia Writers Inc. and the Appalachian Heritage Writers Symposium.

Originally from West Virginia, Campbell earned a bachelor’s degree from Marshall University, a master of fine arts degree from Bowling Green State University, and a master of fine arts degree from Marshall University in adult and continuing education.

Campbell has taught at NRCC for 14 years and currently teaches English 111, English 112, English 241, English 242 and English 225. He has also taught creative writing and Appalachian literature courses.

The poem “Soup Bean Supper” is included in Campbell’s publication “Darker Still,” which can be found in the NRCC Library. You can view a clip of Campbell talking about “Darker Still” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFkbtYORJ-A.

- Submitted by Jill Ross