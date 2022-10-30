 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NEW RIVER COMMUNITY COLLEGE

NRCC Library to host book signing for local author/illustrators

Seth and the Secret of the Butterfly
Courtesy NRCC

New River Community College will host a book signing on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the NRCC Library.

Author Salley Chinn and illustrators Harriet Anderson, Cindy Moore and Carolyn Turner will all be available to present their children’s book “Seth and the Secret of the Butterfly.”

Chinn is the mother of three boys, a grandmother of six, and a former middle school English teacher. Turner is a mother and grandmother and is retired from Radford University after working in the printing office. Anderson is a mother to one, grandmother of two, and an adjunct biology instructor at New River Community College. Moore is a mom to two boys, one of whom is Seth. She has worked more than 20 years as a graphic designer and web developer, most recently at Virginia Tech.

The book describes imagining what it would be like to meet a talking butterfly who whispers a life-changing secret. The story tells of five special needs children who meet a magical butterfly named Lilly, who teaches the children how to turn sadness into joy and challenges into dreams. “Seth and the Secret of the Butterfly” inspires all children to celebrate who they are and to dream of what they might become.

The event will include cookies, hot cider and tea. The NRCC Library is located in Martin Hall on NRCC’s campus in Dublin.

For more information about the event, contact Sandy Smith in the NRCC Library at ssmith@nr.edu or 540-674-3600, ext. 4345.

— Submitted by Jill Ross

