New River Community College will host a book talk and Q&A with local author Dr. Rick Van Noy on Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m. in Martin Hall at NRCC in Dublin.

Van Noy, an author and professor of English at Radford University, will discuss his most recent book, “Sudden Spring: Stories of Adaptation in a Climate-Changed South.” The book is based on stories from his travels in the American South, as well as from conversations with government, geological and conservation experts.

Van Noy said he wanted to write the book because “I wanted to move [climate change] out of abstraction, to bring it down to a local level in ways that real people experience it.

"'Downscaling' is a term climate change experts use to bring global forecasts down to community impacts," he continued. "All of my books look at particular places but with a different kind of mapping. Using techniques of creative nonfiction — including narrative, scene, humor and dialogue — I try to zoom in on large-scale processes happening at the local level, offering personalized depictions happening both on the ground and beneath the surface.”

The event will include light refreshments and a few copies of the book to give away. The event will be held in 225A Martin Hall, inside of the NRCC Library on campus.

For more information about the event, contact Sandy Smith in the NRCC Library at ssmith@nr.edu or 540-674-3600, ext. 4345.

- Submitted by Kelly Kaiser