BLACKSBURG LIBRARY

Retired Tech professor to discuss books at Blacksburg Library Oct. 6

  • 0

Join Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library at the Blacksburg branch on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. as Blacksburg author Dr. William A. (Bill) Allen will discuss his books, with an emphasis on “Shadows of War.”

“Shadows of War” is a true story of growing up in Kissimmee, Florida, in a struggling family during the 1940s and ’50s. The author’s father honorably served his country in the Second World War and returned with what is now called PTSD. The life of the author, his father and the members of his father’s two families would be forever changed. It was a time of war and peace, both foreign and domestic.

Allen’s novel, “Mangrove Island,” will also be available. “Mangrove Island” is set in the early 1960s on a barrier island on the Southwest coast of Florida. The island was largely inhabited by fishermen and working-class people but that world was changing. “Come here’s” were moving in but the wild places were still there if you looked for them. A native son returns to the island to start a nursery business, and a young reporter takes a job working for the local newspaper, and together they help solve a mystery.

Both books are available to check out through Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library, and for sale on Amazon where they both have a 4.6 out of 5.0 star rating. Books will be available to purchase and for signing by the author at the event on Oct. 6.

A fifth-generation Floridian, Allen is now retired from Virginia Tech where he served in the Department of Entomology for 15 years, before moving into administration. He retired in 1995 as Director of Virginia Cooperative Extension and Associate Dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Allen is also an Emeritus Professor who has been recognized numerous times for his scientific and educational work on behalf of farmers and other citizens. He served as president of the Entomological Society of America in 1986. Married to Dorothy Marie (Langeland) Allen, his wife of 60 years, they have two married sons, and four grandchildren. They have been a part of the community for 54 years

For more information about the program, please call Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library at 540-382-6969, ext. 215, or email kcopus@mfrl.org.

- Submitted by Kerri Copus

