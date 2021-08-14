Review: Amar brings expert knowledge to the story of the Constitution

THE WORDS THAT MADE US: America’s Constitutional Conversation, 1760-1840. Akhil Reed Amar. Basic Books. 817 pages. $40.

Every street corner in America has an expert on the Constitution of the United States. Most of those experts have never read the entire document, some have never read any of it, and some who have read it don’t let their misunderstanding inhibit their pontificating at cocktail parties. Standing above the madding crowd is Akhil Reed Amar, Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale University.

Amar’s story of the Constitution begins in Boston in the 1760s when political leaders and legal scholars were discussing the colonies’ relationship with England and follows that inter-colony discussion as it grew into a decision to act in unison to separate from England and found a new country.

As the geography and the scope of the discussion increased, there were words and phrases being exchanged (and sometimes codified by colonial assemblies). Those words and phrases were brought together to provide the bulk of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The document was truly created by leaders in each of the English colonies in America.