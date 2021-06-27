Review: Books examine social, political issues of the Civil War through 3 men

Brands juxtaposes the bellicose actions of radical abolitionist John Brown with those of the careful thinking of a pro-Constitution lawyer who was opposed to slavery. Elder explores the life of an ambitious politician who was pro-slavery and a follower of the Thomas Jefferson belief that the Constitution had not created a new nation but continued a loose association of sovereign states.

By the time Brown and his followers attacked the U.S. arsenal at Harper’s Ferry, he had already murdered pro-slavery settlers in Kansas. He was leading an insurrection aimed at abolishing slavery, and like many zealots, he was committed to die for the cause, as Thomas Jackson (later called “Stonewall”) observed prior to Brown’s death by hanging. Jackson had led Virginia Military Institute cadets to Harper’s Ferry to help keep order during Brown’s trial and execution.

Brown was not alone in feeding factional bickering. Roger B. Taney, chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, fanned the flames with his Dred Scott decision. When Lincoln had a Maryland man arrested because he was raising an army to attack U.S. troops, Taney showed his loyalty to the insurrection by ordering the president to free the man. Lincoln ignored the order.