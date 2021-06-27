 Skip to main content
Review: Books examine social, political issues of the Civil War through 3 men
BOOK REVIEW

THE ZEALOT AND THE EMANCIPATOR: John Brown, Abraham Lincoln and the Struggle for American Freedom. H.W. Brands. Doubleday. 445 pages. $30.00

CALHOUN, AMERICAN HERETIC. Robert Elder. Basic Books. 640 pages. $35.00

Americans — especially Southerners — are obsessed with the American Civil War. We worship generals who led the attack on the United States of America. We revere the president and the general who saved the Union. We reminisce about the romantic South, and in our reminiscing, we often overlook the very serious issues which brought our ancestors to armed conflict with each other.

Two authors offer books that allow us to look at the social and political issues which brought Americans to arms by examining three of the main characters whose goals and methods were diverse. In one book, we read about two leading characters who chose very different paths toward the abolition of slavery; in the other book, we follow the politics of one South Carolinian whose support of slavery and a political philosophy led to secession and war.

Together, these books present a tale of two extremists representing polar opposite ideas about American governance and one centrist whose goal was to resolve the country’s central problem through compromise.

H.W. Brands holds the Jack S. Blanton Sr. Chair in History at the University of Texas and is an outstanding storyteller and, like Abraham Lincoln, an accomplished raconteur. Robert Elder is an assistant professor of history at Baylor University.

Brands juxtaposes the bellicose actions of radical abolitionist John Brown with those of the careful thinking of a pro-Constitution lawyer who was opposed to slavery. Elder explores the life of an ambitious politician who was pro-slavery and a follower of the Thomas Jefferson belief that the Constitution had not created a new nation but continued a loose association of sovereign states.

By the time Brown and his followers attacked the U.S. arsenal at Harper’s Ferry, he had already murdered pro-slavery settlers in Kansas. He was leading an insurrection aimed at abolishing slavery, and like many zealots, he was committed to die for the cause, as Thomas Jackson (later called “Stonewall”) observed prior to Brown’s death by hanging. Jackson had led Virginia Military Institute cadets to Harper’s Ferry to help keep order during Brown’s trial and execution.

Brown was not alone in feeding factional bickering. Roger B. Taney, chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, fanned the flames with his Dred Scott decision. When Lincoln had a Maryland man arrested because he was raising an army to attack U.S. troops, Taney showed his loyalty to the insurrection by ordering the president to free the man. Lincoln ignored the order.

Brands is theatrical in his oral presentations of historical events. His prose is just as exciting. He is able to tell stories of complex issues without being tedious or pedantic. In this book, he cleverly includes many of the actors who helped foment the Civil War. It is important to know the many complications of a war that was fomented by the issue of human slavery.

One person mentioned only briefly in Brands’ book is John C. Calhoun. While the beginning of Elder’s biography presents Calhoun is a positive light, the subtitle — “American Heretic” — shows that the book is a fair representation of the ambitious South Carolinian.

Elder recounts Calhoun’s many attempts to rise to power in Washington and explores his changing positions. His position on slavery changed from “necessary evil” to “positive good.” His position on the U.S. Constitution took a turn when he embraced the idea of “nullification” as expressed in Jefferson’s Kentucky Resolution.

In advance of the possibility that slavery might be outlawed, Calhoun, following Jeffersonian rhetoric, decided that states could nullify federal legislation. The basis of Jefferson’s position (and subsequently Calhoun’s) was that the Constitution did not create a national government; it created a league of independent sovereign states not bound by national laws. It was a quick step for Southerners to see secession as a form of nullification.

Elder shows how Calhoun’s political positions changed during his life, and how his passion for slavery and the autonomy of the individual states became the foundation for the Southern states to wage war against the rest of the nation.

These two historians shed light on a part of our history which seldom receives the attention it deserves. In a time of political turmoil, it is important to know how a previous division led to a conflict that nearly ended the constitutional government establish in 1789.

Both books provide an opportunity to relive the national conversation which led to a great political upheaval, which continues to be a sub rosa theme in American political discourse.

While both authors deliver reader-friendly, precise prose, Brands could write about planting grass and make it entertaining.

