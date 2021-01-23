Review: Stuart biography illustrates late 19th-century agricultural, industrial life

Stuart, one of 11 children of Archibald and Elizabeth Stuart, outlived all but one of his siblings. His father, a traveling lawyer, served in the General Assembly and Congress and faced continuing financial problems. He left most of the farm management at Laurel Hill to his wife and later to Alexander as manager. Stuart married Mary Taylor Carter, a daughter of the prominent Dale Carter family in Russell County, and they had eight children before she died at 31. Later, he married Ellen Spiller Brown of Wytheville, widow of a cousin, and they had seven children. Only four of the 15 outlived their father.

Once described as a “restless cattleman,” he traveled all over Southwest Virginia, looking for cattle and land, as well as court appearances in defense of extended litigation. His wife reported that in one month, he spent only eight nights at home and that “he seemed to spend at least as much time in court rooms as at home.”

Two sons left college after a year to work with their father’s cattle enterprise. The family organized Stuart Land and Cattle Co., still in operation today in Russell County. The company had a contract to ship 5,000 cattle to Liverpool, England, annually. They were shipped by rail to the port at Norfolk. Henry Stuart collected large droves of cattle from as far away as Lee County at the end of the state.