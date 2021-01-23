Review: Stuart biography illustrates late 19th-century agricultural, industrial life

THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF WILLIAM ALEXANDER STUART: From Antebellum to Late Victorian Virginia, 1826-1892. By John White Stuart III. Clinch Mountain Press. $59.95.
Alexander Stuart, a forgotten land and cattle entrepreneur, once owned a Southwest Virginia “mountain empire” estimated at 70,000 acres and assets of more than $15 million in today’s values. Among his holdings were the Greenbrier hotel, the salt works at Saltville, a Richmond hotel and many mountain acres.
Stuart’s busy life moved from his Patrick County birthplace to Giles County to Wytheville to Saltville and finally to Russell County. During most of his adult years, he traveled frequently by horseback, carriage, train or packet boat, buying land and cattle and taking depositions in extended litigation over disputed debt transactions.
His story is told by John White Stuart III, his great-great-grandson, a retired high school teacher in Maine, in a huge 700-page book weighing almost 6.5 pounds. Drawing from diaries, letters and 19th-century records, the biography illustrates agricultural and industrial life in the late 1800s, earning a prime place on any Southwest Virginia bookshelf. Many family pictures add to the story.
Probably his best known purchase was a controlling interest in the Greenbrier hotel at White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. He installed elaborate furnishings, electric lights, a racetrack and more rooms, but ownership was tied up in litigation that extended to the U.S. Supreme Court and remained unsettled at his death in 1892. His wife, Ellen Stuart, and the rest of the family enjoyed the social life there, and daughter Sue led German dances.
Genealogy was important for a family with connections. Stuart men often married into families with pedigrees a century or so older. Alexander Stuart was close to his younger brother, Confederate cavalryman Gen. J.E.B. Stuart; his older son, Henry Stuart, was Virginia governor from 1914 to 1918; A.H.H. Stuart, a Staunton cousin, was interior secretary in President Fillmore’s cabinet; and he was related to the wealthy Hairston and Pannill families of Henry County. Maj. Archibald Stuart, an ancestor, fought in the Revolutionary War.
Stuart, born at Laurel Hill in Patrick County, began his education at Oak Hill School in Pittsylvania County and Patrick Henry Academy in Henry County before moving to Wytheville for studies under his uncle, Judge James E. Brown. He had no college education, but after attaining business stature he was appointed to the boards of Emory & Henry College, University of Virginia and the Agricultural and Mechanical College, later to become Virginia Tech.
His first job at the age of 16 was as deputy court clerk in Giles County, but he soon moved to a similar post in Wytheville. Stuart quickly learned the ways of business, working in a bank, taking a partner in a dry goods firm and starting in real estate. As the demand for salt soared, he moved to Saltville in 1861 to buy a share in the profitable salt works. Here he began to build his fortune as the Confederacy and many governing bodies paid well for bushels of salt mined in this small town on the Smyth-Washington County line.
Stuart, one of 11 children of Archibald and Elizabeth Stuart, outlived all but one of his siblings. His father, a traveling lawyer, served in the General Assembly and Congress and faced continuing financial problems. He left most of the farm management at Laurel Hill to his wife and later to Alexander as manager. Stuart married Mary Taylor Carter, a daughter of the prominent Dale Carter family in Russell County, and they had eight children before she died at 31. Later, he married Ellen Spiller Brown of Wytheville, widow of a cousin, and they had seven children. Only four of the 15 outlived their father.
Once described as a “restless cattleman,” he traveled all over Southwest Virginia, looking for cattle and land, as well as court appearances in defense of extended litigation. His wife reported that in one month, he spent only eight nights at home and that “he seemed to spend at least as much time in court rooms as at home.”
Two sons left college after a year to work with their father’s cattle enterprise. The family organized Stuart Land and Cattle Co., still in operation today in Russell County. The company had a contract to ship 5,000 cattle to Liverpool, England, annually. They were shipped by rail to the port at Norfolk. Henry Stuart collected large droves of cattle from as far away as Lee County at the end of the state.
Stuart was attracted to mountain land. Among his purchases were the side of Rich Mountain, Beartown Mountain, known today as the Clinch Mountain Wildlife Management Area, and Lick Mountain south of Wytheville. He also bought a tract in East Tennessee and plantations in Caroline County and West Point.
He often wrote to Flora Stuart, widow of J.E.B. Stuart, and he frequently sent money to her and many other family members. Stuart strongly defended criticism of brother J.E.B.’s service at the Battle of Gettysburg.
This busy life came to an end when he suffered heart failure while seeing a doctor in Philadelphia in 1892 at the age of 65. A Methodist church resolution spoke of Stuart’s “gentility, courtesy, liberality and Christianity.”