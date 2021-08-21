Review: 'Together' is an affirmation of our inherent optimism

Together. Luke Adam Hawker with text by Marianne Laidlaw. Kyle Books. 60 pages. $19.99

Together. A nice word. A concept we have learned to treasure during the COVID-19 pandemic when we have kept from each other socially.

Together. The earliest use of the word, according to the Oxford Dictionary of English Etymology, was in the East Midlands (the location of the town of Ramsey) and meant “into one company … fellowship.” Gathering for fellowship was essential for survival to the tribes who invaded England and settled in the East Midlands.

We are now living through a time when gathering into one company is often denied to us because of the pandemic. Yet, we still crave (and need) fellowship to maintain our sense of community, our sense of belonging to a tribe.

Luke Adam Hawker has assembled some of his distinctive and beautiful pen-and-ink drawings to share with us the pandemic isolation as experienced by a man and his dog.

The text was written by Marianne Laidlaw, an executive of Kyle Books who is an admirer of Hawker’s art. She commissioned the work, and in pandemic style, the two collaborated via Zoom to create this artistic/poetic look at the “storm” that we experienced in 2020 — a storm that continues to rumble on the horizon.