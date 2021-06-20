Review: 'Virginians' offers a clear understanding of our past

VIRGINIANS AND THEIR HISTORIES. Brent Tarter. University of Virginia Press. 504 pages. $34.95.

“So rapid was the industrial growth of Roanoke that it acquired the nickname of the Magic City. And somebody even quipped that Roanoke grew so fast that it was the only place in the country where people could catch bullfrogs by electric lights.”

Brent Tarter, retired historian/editor at the Library of Virginia, makes that observation in a valuable book published by the University of Virginia. He has employed research from primary sources on every decade of Virginia’s English language history to review and interpret the history of the people who have lived in the colony and the state. Tarter, author or editor of 16 books, is well qualified to tell the story, described by a reviewer as “the single best narrative history of Virginia.”

The story begins long before Jamestown, with archeological evidence of people living here 15,000 to 20,000 years ago. Spanish, French and English explorers sailed the coast and a few even traveled through Lee County. But for centuries, historians often have overlooked the lives of American Indians, women and African Americans.

He fills that gap with much information about these marginalized people.