Review: 'Virginians' offers a clear understanding of our past

VIRGINIANS AND THEIR HISTORIES. Brent Tarter. University of Virginia Press. 504 pages. $34.95.
“So rapid was the industrial growth of Roanoke that it acquired the nickname of the Magic City. And somebody even quipped that Roanoke grew so fast that it was the only place in the country where people could catch bullfrogs by electric lights.”
Brent Tarter, retired historian/editor at the Library of Virginia, makes that observation in a valuable book published by the University of Virginia. He has employed research from primary sources on every decade of Virginia’s English language history to review and interpret the history of the people who have lived in the colony and the state. Tarter, author or editor of 16 books, is well qualified to tell the story, described by a reviewer as “the single best narrative history of Virginia.”
The story begins long before Jamestown, with archeological evidence of people living here 15,000 to 20,000 years ago. Spanish, French and English explorers sailed the coast and a few even traveled through Lee County. But for centuries, historians often have overlooked the lives of American Indians, women and African Americans.
He fills that gap with much information about these marginalized people.
American Indians began farming here thousands of years ago. Thirteen thousand lived north of the James River near the Chesapeake Bay. The English settlers called them “savages,” but they raided and burned an American Indian town, killing most of the men and women, a savage act by the English. Tobacco, a prime crop for many years, made Jamestown a boom town. Farmers used native methods of girding trees to kill them, burning underbrush and planting tobacco and other crops under the dead trees.
As part of a thriving international slave trade, dominated by Spanish, Portugese and Dutch traders and some English, a ship bearing “20. and odd Negroes” arrived at Point Comfort, downstream from Jamestown, in August 1619. The number of Africans imported into Virginia remained small for 15 or 30 years. The General Assembly approved a code stating “masters could give orders, inflict cruel punishments and construct a worldview that cast their slaves as perpetual children contented in bondage.”
As support grew for the Revolution, Martha Washington and Martha Jefferson joined forces and inspired women from Alexandria to Williamsburg to raise thousands of dollars through their churches and other community organizations. The Revolution “produced or hastened changes” that were already taking place. James Lafayette, a slave, won his freedom by wartime service of relaying information from the British camp.
After the war, Virginia, the largest and most populous state, had 821,287 people in the first census of 1790; almost one-third, 315,057, were slaves. Enslavement of American Indians was illegal but a number remained as slaves. Some Virginians left the state because of slavery, but public criticism declined as white people accepted the arguments of clergymen and political leaders that slavery was “a positive good” for white society and also for the enslaved people.
Most Confederate soldiers did not own slaves but a “Southern patriotism” quickly took hold and they knew that they were fighting to preserve a way of life for white people based on slave labor. In 26 major battles and more than 400 smaller engagements, more men fought and died in Virginia than in any other state during the Civil War.
After the war, Virginians faced a changed political environment to construct a new state in a free labor economy without slavery, with or without full civil and political rights for African Americans. Men with missing arms and legs lived in almost every community, and Black Virginians celebrated their freedom.
Late in the 1800s, former Confederate Gen. William Mahone led the Readjusters, a political party planning to readjust the heavy state debt, against the Funders, who called for full payment. With help from African American Republicans, Mahone’s forces won elections. In the Jim Crow era after the emancipation of slaves, many white leaders continued to perceive and treat Black Virginians as socially inferior. Jim Crow laws and social customs “affected nearly all aspects of life.” Racial segregation and white supremacy continued into the 20th century.
Women united to work for a right to vote and the Anti-Saloon League for prohibition drew wide support in the early 1900s. About 78,500 Virginians served in the armed forces in World War I and one-third were Black men, mainly in segregated support services. The Harry Byrd organization dominated political news after the war. World War II brought integration of military forces and legal victories began to outlaw segregated schools. World War II also accelerated change, especially suburban development around major cities. Civil rights struggles, climate change, technology growth and urban vs. rural issues were in the spotlight from the late 1900s into the 21st century.