Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion drops lineup list for 20th anniversary version

After a pandemic year off, the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is scheduled for Sept. 10-12, with many of the same headliners it had booked for last year's ill-fated event.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker, Blackberry Smoke, Dr. Dog and Yola top the list for this year. The SteelDrivers, Rhonda Vincent and Hayes Carll are also headliners, with a classy downbill that includes The Steel Woods, Son Little, the Lonesome River Band, Ian Noe and Charley Crockett.

Check out Saturday's cutNscratch column for interviews with performers including Amythyst Kiah, who practically started her growing career with performances in Bristol.

See the rest of the bill at bristolrhythm2021.com.

