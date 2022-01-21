 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Call for Plein Air Biennial open until Feb. 14

Floyd County Plein Air Festival (copy)

Artists paint local scenery during the first Floyd Plein Air Biennial in 2017. The Floyd Center for the Arts has a call-to-artists open for the third Biennial, taking place this August. The application deadline is Feb. 14. 

 Courtesy Floyd Center for the Arts

Floyd Center for the Arts’ official Call to Artists for the third Floyd Plein Air Biennial is still accepting applications until Feb. 14.

Jurying for the Plein Air will take place Aug. 15-22.

“Plein Air” is simply the act of painting outdoors. Participating artists will paint settings such as the Blue Ridge Parkway, Buffalo Mountain, the Little River and the town of Floyd. There will be a variety of related activities as well, including demonstrations, talks, a reception, an art sale and more.

This event is open to artists 18 years of age or older, and approximately 30 artists will be accepted. Top prize in this year’s Biennial is $1,000, with other cash prizes and gifts to be awarded in other categories.

A related Quick Draw Contest will allow for non-juried artist participation competing for a separate award. This call-to-artists announcement will occur closer to the event.

Nationally known plein air artist Kyle Buckland will act as festival judge, while Virginia native and plein air painter Joli Ayn Wood will serve as this year’s chairperson.

Please note that all participating artists will be required to have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

More information, along with a link to apply, can be found on the Floyd Center for the Arts website (https://www.floydartcenter.org) under the News and Opportunities tab.

Floyd Center for the Arts is located at 220 Parkway Lane South in Floyd. Normal business hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, call 745-2784 or email info@floydartcenter.org.

