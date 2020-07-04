ERIN LUNSFORD
“The Damsel” (Independent release)
Fincastle native Erin Lunsford’s voice is one that many Southwest Virginia music fans know well. Lunsford, a FloydFest regular in recent years, has played and sung at multiple nightspots in the region, her silken-and-soaring voice often backed by her band, The Wildfire.
The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist recently delivered her first full-length solo project, which happens to be her best album yet. “The Damsel,” released April 3, features a ripening sense of songcraft and presentation.
The record benefits from elements found in her recently adopted home base — the longtime Charlottesville resident is now a Richmonder. Lunsford co-produced the album with another Roanoke Valley native, Stewart Myers (Agents of Good Roots), at his capital city studio, Scott’s Addition Sound. Myers adds bass, one of multiple excellent musicians who provide a subtly powerful vibe for Lunsford’s originals.
In a disc full of musical and lyrical highlights, “Neighbor’s Eye” hits earliest and sticks hardest as an ode to resistance in dark times.
“Shoulders sore from fists held high / Boots on the ground but our spirits fly / How will I know if I’m on the right side / I can tell by the love in my neighbor’s eye,” she sings.
On “27 Summers Down,” she backs herself on a frailed banjo, singing, “God I’m tired of being single still, but I won’t play the damsel.”
“Virginia Brother” brings a slice of dream pop-infused Americana, as Lunsford sings about her hero sibling.
If her brother could fight fires, his sister could start them with her voice. Lunsford first came to attention as an almost supernaturally powerful singer, able to hit some of the highest notes clear as a bell, while tumbling gymnastically among other destinations in her wide range.
She can still do that, no problem, but some 27 summers down, she’s grown more adept at subtlety, letting the song come to the fore more frequently than this listener remembers. The atmospheric blues of “The Waif” is a good example of that maturity.
She lets her expressive instrument take flight on “Don’t Leave Me in the Dark,” its pastoral guitar underpinning colorful wordplay about a handful of failed romances.
It’s a long set, 13 songs, and while there isn’t a clunker in the bunch, she might have cut it off after the 10th one, a bittersweet goodbye called “Wherever You Are.” Those first 10 are so strong as to heavily overshadow the end of the disc in repeated listenings.
Experienced with other media, though, other layers can emerge. Lunsford, whose ability to tour in support of her new album was scuttled when the novel coronavirus settled in, has joined forces with 14 visual artists to represent aspects of “The Damsel.”
Lunsford partnered with Richmond artists Jessica Camilli and Christina Swanson to make a visual album. It features a new work from each of 13 Virginia-based artists who are selling prints of their work through Lunsford’s website. A portion of the proceeds is going to the CultureWorks COVID Arts & Culture Relief Fund.
Donate what Lunsford calls an “admission fee” that goes to the artists to see the full digital exhibit with options to buy, at erinlunsford.com/#gallery-section.
The project will remain online until July 10. It’s a cool way to market both the musician and some of her artistic colleagues.
