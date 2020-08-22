CD review: Sol Roots features top-shelf guests in quick-hit live album

SOL ROOTS
“Live at the Hamilton, Washington D.C.” (solroots.bandcamp.com)
Hansel “Sol” Creech, a former Franklin County resident, has been Northern Virginia-based for the past few years, but he frequently returned to the Roanoke Valley to perform before the COVID-19 pandemic.
In these parts, he works with top-shelf local players. He does the same around the D.C. area, where the talent pool is even deeper. Among those he has called on is harmonica master Phil Wiggins, a central character on Creech’s recently released live EP, a set from Washington venue The Hamilton, where Creech’s Sol Roots project opened for the New Orleans Suspects.
Given the Big Easy connection on that gig, Creech called on another ringer, Suspects’ drummer Eddie Christmas, a skin-smacker whose resume includes pianist and singer Jon Cleary.
The quartet, including Falls Church-based bassist Andreas Holmstrom, kick off the five-song set with a blues-funk take on the Grateful Dead chestnut, “Sugaree.” Wiggins, who made his name as part of acoustic blues duo Cephas & Wiggins, shows that the years didn’t diminish the joy and shredding that he can do.
A Creech original, “Goin’ Home,” is a second-line march workout for the New Orleans suspect, Christmas, with instrumental solos from him and Holmstrom set deep in the pocket. It’s back to cover country with a take on Funkadelic deep cut “I Bet You” — Wiggins delivers trilling murder on his harp, and Creech plucks and frets cascading runs with fat tone.
Cephas & Wiggins track “Roberta” is Wiggins’ moment on vocals, with harmonies from Creech and tasty Christmas brush work. Creech and Wiggins trade licks on this one, sounding very at home with each other.
Elsewhere, Creech’s vocals work the division between relaxed and intense. It won’t blow you away, but it’s an effective instrument, and he uses it with strong time feel.
The set closes with a Latin-funk version of “St. James Infirmary,” its uptempo groove lifting the audience to a full warm-up for the headliner.
It’s a quick hit, but it will have to do till the road opens up again.
