Chase Rice at Salem Memorial Ballpark postponed to '21

The novel coronavirus has forced another concert cancellation in the valley.
Salem Civic Center announced late last week that it has postponed the Chase Rice show at Salem Memorial Ballpark. It was rescheduled to May 21, 2021, according to a post at the venue's website. I don't know how I missed that one, but it slipped right past your boy. Sorry!
Rice had made headlines in June with a decidedly unmasked and socially packed concert at Brushy Mountain State Prison (these days, people pay to get in the erstwhile hoosegow, for tourism and concerts and whatnot).
If you bought a ticket and that date is clear for you next year, it's still a good ticket. Otherwise, you can get a refund. According to the civic center's post:
"With current public health concerns and out of an abundance of caution, the concert on August 14 at Salem Civic Center has been moved to May 21, 2021. ... If you purchased from Ticketmaster, your refund will be processed onto your original method of payment. Just log into your TM account and request a refund. If you happened to purchase at our Box Office, you will need to come back in for your refund. Box Office hours right now are Mon-Fri 10 am - 6 pm. Refunds will be issued for the next 30 days (until approx. August 31)."
That said, tickets are still on sale, for $35, $30 and $75 VIP at ticketmaster.com and the civic center box office (avoid those pesky online purchase fees at the latter).
