Chase Rice at Salem Memorial Ballpark postponed to '21

The novel coronavirus has forced another concert cancellation in the valley.

Salem Civic Center announced late last week that it has postponed the Chase Rice show at Salem Memorial Ballpark. It was rescheduled to May 21, 2021, according to a post at the venue's website. I don't know how I missed that one, but it slipped right past your boy. Sorry!

Rice had made headlines in June with a decidedly unmasked and socially packed concert at Brushy Mountain State Prison (these days, people pay to get in the erstwhile hoosegow, for tourism and concerts and whatnot).

If you bought a ticket and that date is clear for you next year, it's still a good ticket. Otherwise, you can get a refund. According to the civic center's post: