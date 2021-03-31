Cheap Trick guitarist bringing family band to Berglund for parking lot show

When Cheap Trick last played Berglund Center, guitarist Rick Nielsen's son, Daxx Nielsen, was in the throne long occupied by drummer Bun E. Carlos.

Nowadays, father and son have a new outfit, which includes Rick's guitar-slinging son Miles, and Miles' wife, Kelly Steward. They call it The Nielsen Trust, and they're coming to Berglund Center for a drive-in show June 5. Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves open the show.

Tickets are $275, $225, $200 and $175 per car (limit four to a vehicle) and they go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via RoanokeLive.com and 877-482-8496

