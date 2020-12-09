 Skip to main content
Check out this week's holiday events (Dec. 10-16)
Event Update

Updated 2:35 p.m., Dec. 3, 2020: The city of Salem's Christmas parade has been canceled due to Friday's weather forecast, and its tree lighting has been postponed to Saturday at 5 p.m., according to a news release. The tree lighting will be streamed on Facebook Live on Saturday night.

Thursday

Pearson Cancer Center Trees of Hope

The annual Trees of Hope fundraising event has gone virtual for 2020. Participants are asked to display donated items such as Christmas trees, wreaths and centerpieces at their place of employment, office, church or home.

When: Daily through Dec. 11, noon

Where: Virtual event via the Pearson Cancer Center

Cost: Free to participate

Contact: 434-200-6093

4th Annual Holiday Lights Tour

This year’s bike ride has been developed as a self-guided, virtual tour. Dress up in your most festive holiday outfits and view the lights from Arlington Avenue to Westover Avenue in Roanoke. View the route at ridesolutions.org.

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual event via RIDE Solutions

Cost: Free

Contact: ridesolutions.org

25 Days of Dickens

View lighting designs and elements along Market Street and continuing into Elmwood Park. Each night features different festive activities, including live music, Christmas cookies, storytime at the library, free professional photos, Santa’s workshop and more.

When: Nightly through Dec. 18

Where: Downtown Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 342-2028

Buchanan Drive-Thru Festival of Lights

Thousands of lights adorn trees and buildings on the grounds of the Buchanan Town Park. Visitors can walk the path Mondays through Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. or drive through on Fridays and Saturdays 5 to 9 p.m. or Sundays 5 to 8 p.m.

When: Nightly through Dec. 27

Where: Buchanan Town Park, 485 Lowe St., Buchanan

Cost: Free; donations accepted

Contact: 254-1212

2020 Bank of Fincastle Tinsel Trail

The festive trail features Christmas trees decorated by community businesses and organizations.

When: Nightly through Dec. 28

Where: Courthouse area, West Main Street, Fincastle

Cost: Free

Contact: jennifer@botetourtchamber.com

Virtual 51st Annual Y Craft Fair

The virtual artist market can be accessed at eventeny.com/events/ymca-at-vt-virtual-craft-fair-706.

When: Available through Dec. 31

Where: Online via YMCA at Virginia Tech

Cost: Free

Contact: 961-9622

DAK Lights at Randolph Park

Experience over 20,000 twinkling lights set to 30 minutes of Christmas and holiday music. Tune your radio to 103.9FM to watch the show.

When: 5:30 to 11 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31

Where: Randolph Park, 5100 Alexander Road, Dublin

Cost: Free

Contact: daklights.com

5th Annual Festival of Trees at Natural Bridge State Park

The visitor center will be decked out in holiday decorations. Bring a donated item for Rockbridge County children in need (such as socks, gloves, hats or scarves) and place it under your favorite tree.

When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Natural Bridge State Park, 6477 S. Lee Highway, Natural Bridge

Cost: Free

Contact: 291-1330

Virtual Fashions for Evergreens (Roanoke)

Tour this year’s trees through an online gallery and vote monetarily for your favorite before New Year’s Day.

When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Virtual event via United Way of Roanoke Valley

Cost: Free; donations encouraged

Contact: uwrv.org/pickatree

Festival of Lights at Hermitage Roanoke

All are invited to drive through thousands of twinkling lights decorating the campus of this senior living community.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Hermitage Roanoke, 1009 Old Country Club Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 767-6800

Land of Lights

Tune your car radio to 107.7 and drive the half-mile paved loop decorated with holiday lights.

When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Recreation Park, 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount

Cost: Free

Contact: 483-9293

Fashions for Evergreens at Inn at Virginia Tech

Visitors can vote for their favorite out of creatively designed trees in the inn’s Latham Foyer. Visit innatvirginiatech.com for more information.

When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Inn at Virginia Tech, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 231-8000

Buchanan Festival of Trees

Ornaments hand-crafted by students at Buchanan Elementary School are displayed on holiday trees in the library’s front windows on Main Street.

When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Buchanan Library, 19795 Main St., Buchanan

Cost: Free

Contact: 254-1212

Illuminights

Travel down a half-mile wooded path featuring over 500,000 holiday lights. Other seasonal activities include roasting marshmallows, shopping for artisan crafts and family activities on select nights. Illuminights is closed Dec. 24-25. Advance tickets required. For more information, visit roanokecountyparks.com/545/Illuminights.

When: Nightly through Jan. 2, 2021

Where: Explore Park, 56 Roanoke River Parkway Road, Roanoke

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 427-1800

Gazebo Holiday Lights

Stroll through the park’s gazebo along the lake’s edge.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 3, 2021

Where: Claytor Lake State Park, 6620 Ben H. Bolen Drive, Dublin

Cost: $7 parking

Contact: claytorlakespa.org

Barter Theatre: Christmas at The Moonlite

The Barter Players will perform Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in a drive-in format.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Moonlite Drive-In, 17555 Lee Highway, Abingdon

Cost: $20

Contact: 276-619-3342

Behind the Scenes with Manual Cinema

Bring your questions for an all-ages exclusive peek with company members ahead of their live-streamed performances of “Christmas Carol” on Friday and Sunday.

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Online via Moss Arts Center

Cost: Free

Contact: 231-5300

Last Minute Market

The second annual local craft fair, hosted by the Wasena Neighborhood Forum, features live music and local gear in a socially distant outdoor setting.

When: 4 to 8 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Mountain Adventures, 806 Wasena Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 819-7446

Cookies & Customs

Learn about different holiday tales from various cultures around the world. Make a holiday treat at home that corresponds to them. Registration required. Ideal for ages 5 and older.

When: 4 to 5 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free

Contact: roanokecountyva.gov

Friday

Luminary Nights at Natural Bridge State Park

Enjoy an after-dark stroll along the illuminated Cedar Creek Trail and under the Natural Bridge, which will be lit up with a new lighting system that highlights the crags and clefts of the monolith.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 20

Where: Natural Bridge State Park, 6477 S. Lee Highway, Natural Bridge

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 291-1326

Santa’s Winter Wonderland

In this drive-thru experience, kids can listen to Santa speak to them via a radio FM frequency, venture through an Elf Village and see light displays of all shapes and sizes. Santa interactions will be on Fridays and Saturdays only.

When: Nightly through Dec. 24 (closed Mondays)

Where: Blue Ridge PBS, 1215 McNeil Drive S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: blueridgepbs.org

Festive Fridays

Stroll around town to shop and take in Rocky Mount’s lights and decorations, with themed nights every week.

When: 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18

Where: Uptown and Downtown Rocky Mount

Cost: Free

Contact: rockymountva.org

Live Nativity at Shenandoah Baptist

The outdoors event features live music, drama and animals. For more information, visit sbcfamily.org.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 13

Where: Shenandoah Baptist Church, 6520 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 366-2431

2020 Jingle Bell Run (Virtual)

Get your jingle on anywhere and anytime for this virtual, festive race for charity.

When: Daily through Dec. 13

Where: Virtual event via The Arthritis Foundation

Cost: $35

Contact: 216-302-1489

Town of Christiansburg Reverse Christmas Parade

Floats will be stationary in the parking lot while spectators slowly drive through on New River Road.

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: New River Community College, NRV Mall, 782 New River Road, Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: christiansburg.org/ homefortheholidays

SVB Presents “The Nutcracker”

The live performance will be streamed on Blue Ridge PBS on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 13 at 4:30 p.m. The video will be made available via Blue Ridge PBS streaming Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 24-25. For more information, visit wbra.org.

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Southwest Virginia Ballet

Cost: Free

Contact: 387-3978

Manual Cinema’s “Christmas Carol” Virtual Event

Experience an unforgettable take on the most famous holiday tale of all time, told through the colorful and creative lens of innovative puppet company Manual Cinema.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Online via Moss Arts Center

Cost: $15

Contact: 231-5300

Roanoke Ballet Theatre: “The Nutcracker”

The troupe will present the holiday classic in an intimate setting. Advance tickets required. Visit roanokeballet.org./nutcracker for more information.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Ballet Theatre, 1318 Grandin Road, Roanoke

Cost: $20

Contact: 345-6099

Barter Theatre: Christmas at The Moonlite

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 8 p.m.

HoliPop Up Shop

A virtual pop-up shopping event featuring Roanoke area retailers.

When: Runs daily through Dec. 25, 9 p.m.

Where: Virtual event via The Roanoke Times

Cost: Free

Contact: kayla.watkins@roanoke.com

Saturday

A Blue Ridge Christmas

The festive experience includes family photos with Santa, a meet & greet with Olaf, Christmas-themed crafts, appetizers and mocktails, and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Glass Hill Venue, 1716 Glass Hill Road, Goode

Cost: $30

Contact: 434-907-2547

Zoom with Santa

Zoom with Santa and Mrs. Claus in an individual session from the North Pole. One child per session; multiple sessions can be combined. To purchase tickets, visit jumpintomystery.com.

When: 1 to 5 p.m.

Where: Online via Jump Into Mystery

Cost: $20 per session

Contact: jumpintomystery.com

Narrows Christmas Light Drive Thru

Bring the family for a cup of hot cocoa, candy cane and a map to see lights, floats and even Santa Claus.

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Narrows Farmers Market, 135 Monroe St., Narrows

Cost: Free

Contact: facebook.com/ NarrowsParksandRec

Buchanan Backwards Christmas Parade

Parade participants will set up their floats so the public can drive along Main Street to view them. For more information, visit townofbuchanan.com.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Main Street, Buchanan

Cost: Free

Contact: 254-1212

Santa’s Candy Cane Hunt

Bundle up and uncover as many candy canes as you can before the hungry reindeer find them. Santa and his elf assistant will provide a special treat. Preregistration required. For ages 12 and younger.

When: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Fishburn Mansion, 714 13th St. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: $10 per child

Contact: 853-1027

Big Lick Ugly Sweater Holiday Party

Don your ugliest holiday sweater and come out to deck the halls at the annual party. Masks required.

When: 1 to 10 p.m.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Company, 409 Salem Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 562-8383

Salem Crafty Christmas

Featuring more than 40 crafters selling seasonal items, homemade items and farmers market favorites.

When: 8 a.m. to noon

Where: Salem Farmers Market, 3 E. Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 375-3057

Breakfast with Santa

Bring up to 10 people in your private suite for a buffet-style menu and socially distanced photos with Santa on the concourse.

When: 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Where: Salem Red Sox Stadium, 1004 Texas St., Salem

Cost: $100

Contact: 389-3333

Salem Holiday Market

The annual show features crafters, artists and vendors. Nonperishable food items will be collected for the Salem/Roanoke County Food Bank.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 375-3004

Salem Sox Cinema Series: “Elf”

Watch a screening of the 2003 film “Elf.” Nonperishable items will be collected for Feeding America. A limited number of private suites will be available for purchase.

When: Gates open 4 p.m., movie at 6 p.m.

Where: Salem Red Sox Stadium, 1004 Texas St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 389-3333

Barter Theatre: Christmas at The Moonlite

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 8 p.m.

Live Nativity at Shenandoah Baptist

See Friday’s listing.

Sunday

A Smithfield Yuletide

The outdoor, socially distant Yuletide celebration will include family holiday portraits with Santa, demonstrations and holiday house tours, live music, sweets and tea.

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Smithfield Plantation, 1000 Smithfield Plantation Road, Blacksburg

Cost: $10

Contact: 231-3947

Tacky Christmas Sweater Murder Mystery Party

In this interactive murder mystery event, l play a character, solve clues and interrogate all of the suspects. Call the winery to register.

When: 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg

Cost: $30

Contact: 961-0505

Live Nativity at Shenandoah Baptist

See Friday’s listing.

Manual Cinema’s “Christmas Carol” Virtual Event

See Friday’s listing.

When: 4 p.m.

SVB Presents “The Nutcracker”

See Friday’s listing.

When: 4:30 p.m.

Monday

Holiday Night Market

Shop for local and handmade items under the stars.

When: 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Triangle Park, 330 W. Main St., Radford

Cost: Free

Contact: mountaintrotter.net

Tuesday

Downtown Lights Run

Runabout Sports Roanoke leads a one-mile run (or walk) starting at the city’s Christmas tree through downtown Roanoke. Registration required.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Plaza, Norfolk Avenue Southeast, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: runaboutroanoke@gmail.com

Wednesday

Holiday Trivia

Register as a team or go solo for this virtual trivia game via Zoom.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free

Contact: materials@roanokecountyva.gov

