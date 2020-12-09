Check out this week's holiday events (Dec. 10-16)

Thursday

Pearson Cancer Center Trees of Hope

The annual Trees of Hope fundraising event has gone virtual for 2020. Participants are asked to display donated items such as Christmas trees, wreaths and centerpieces at their place of employment, office, church or home.

When: Daily through Dec. 11, noon

Where: Virtual event via the Pearson Cancer Center

Cost: Free to participate

Contact: 434-200-6093

4th Annual Holiday Lights Tour

This year’s bike ride has been developed as a self-guided, virtual tour. Dress up in your most festive holiday outfits and view the lights from Arlington Avenue to Westover Avenue in Roanoke. View the route at ridesolutions.org.

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual event via RIDE Solutions

Cost: Free

25 Days of Dickens