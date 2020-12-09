Check out this week's holiday events (Dec. 10-16)

Thursday
Pearson Cancer Center Trees of Hope
The annual Trees of Hope fundraising event has gone virtual for 2020. Participants are asked to display donated items such as Christmas trees, wreaths and centerpieces at their place of employment, office, church or home.
When: Daily through Dec. 11, noon
Where: Virtual event via the Pearson Cancer Center
Cost: Free to participate
Contact: 434-200-6093
4th Annual Holiday Lights Tour
This year’s bike ride has been developed as a self-guided, virtual tour. Dress up in your most festive holiday outfits and view the lights from Arlington Avenue to Westover Avenue in Roanoke. View the route at ridesolutions.org.
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Virtual event via RIDE Solutions
Cost: Free
Contact: ridesolutions.org
25 Days of Dickens
View lighting designs and elements along Market Street and continuing into Elmwood Park. Each night features different festive activities, including live music, Christmas cookies, storytime at the library, free professional photos, Santa’s workshop and more.
When: Nightly through Dec. 18
Where: Downtown Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 342-2028
Buchanan Drive-Thru Festival of Lights
Thousands of lights adorn trees and buildings on the grounds of the Buchanan Town Park. Visitors can walk the path Mondays through Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. or drive through on Fridays and Saturdays 5 to 9 p.m. or Sundays 5 to 8 p.m.
When: Nightly through Dec. 27
Where: Buchanan Town Park, 485 Lowe St., Buchanan
Cost: Free; donations accepted
Contact: 254-1212
2020 Bank of Fincastle Tinsel Trail
The festive trail features Christmas trees decorated by community businesses and organizations.
When: Nightly through Dec. 28
Where: Courthouse area, West Main Street, Fincastle
Cost: Free
Contact: jennifer@botetourtchamber.com
Virtual 51st Annual Y Craft Fair
The virtual artist market can be accessed at eventeny.com/events/ymca-at-vt-virtual-craft-fair-706.
When: Available through Dec. 31
Where: Online via YMCA at Virginia Tech
Cost: Free
Contact: 961-9622
DAK Lights at Randolph Park
Experience over 20,000 twinkling lights set to 30 minutes of Christmas and holiday music. Tune your radio to 103.9FM to watch the show.
When: 5:30 to 11 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31
Where: Randolph Park, 5100 Alexander Road, Dublin
Cost: Free
Contact: daklights.com
5th Annual Festival of Trees at Natural Bridge State Park
The visitor center will be decked out in holiday decorations. Bring a donated item for Rockbridge County children in need (such as socks, gloves, hats or scarves) and place it under your favorite tree.
When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Natural Bridge State Park, 6477 S. Lee Highway, Natural Bridge
Cost: Free
Contact: 291-1330
Virtual Fashions for Evergreens (Roanoke)
Tour this year’s trees through an online gallery and vote monetarily for your favorite before New Year’s Day.
When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Virtual event via United Way of Roanoke Valley
Cost: Free; donations encouraged
Contact: uwrv.org/pickatree
Festival of Lights at Hermitage Roanoke
All are invited to drive through thousands of twinkling lights decorating the campus of this senior living community.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Hermitage Roanoke, 1009 Old Country Club Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 767-6800
Land of Lights
Tune your car radio to 107.7 and drive the half-mile paved loop decorated with holiday lights.
When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Recreation Park, 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount
Cost: Free
Contact: 483-9293
Fashions for Evergreens at Inn at Virginia Tech
Visitors can vote for their favorite out of creatively designed trees in the inn’s Latham Foyer. Visit innatvirginiatech.com for more information.
When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Inn at Virginia Tech, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-8000
Buchanan Festival of Trees
Ornaments hand-crafted by students at Buchanan Elementary School are displayed on holiday trees in the library’s front windows on Main Street.
When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Buchanan Library, 19795 Main St., Buchanan
Cost: Free
Contact: 254-1212
Illuminights
Travel down a half-mile wooded path featuring over 500,000 holiday lights. Other seasonal activities include roasting marshmallows, shopping for artisan crafts and family activities on select nights. Illuminights is closed Dec. 24-25. Advance tickets required. For more information, visit roanokecountyparks.com/545/Illuminights.
When: Nightly through Jan. 2, 2021
Where: Explore Park, 56 Roanoke River Parkway Road, Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 427-1800
Gazebo Holiday Lights
Stroll through the park’s gazebo along the lake’s edge.
When: 5 to 9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 3, 2021
Where: Claytor Lake State Park, 6620 Ben H. Bolen Drive, Dublin
Cost: $7 parking
Contact: claytorlakespa.org
Barter Theatre: Christmas at The Moonlite
The Barter Players will perform Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in a drive-in format.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Moonlite Drive-In, 17555 Lee Highway, Abingdon
Cost: $20
Contact: 276-619-3342
Behind the Scenes with Manual Cinema
Bring your questions for an all-ages exclusive peek with company members ahead of their live-streamed performances of “Christmas Carol” on Friday and Sunday.
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Online via Moss Arts Center
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-5300
Last Minute Market
The second annual local craft fair, hosted by the Wasena Neighborhood Forum, features live music and local gear in a socially distant outdoor setting.
When: 4 to 8 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Mountain Adventures, 806 Wasena Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 819-7446
Cookies & Customs
Learn about different holiday tales from various cultures around the world. Make a holiday treat at home that corresponds to them. Registration required. Ideal for ages 5 and older.
When: 4 to 5 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: roanokecountyva.gov
Friday
Luminary Nights at Natural Bridge State Park
Enjoy an after-dark stroll along the illuminated Cedar Creek Trail and under the Natural Bridge, which will be lit up with a new lighting system that highlights the crags and clefts of the monolith.
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 20
Where: Natural Bridge State Park, 6477 S. Lee Highway, Natural Bridge
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 291-1326
Santa’s Winter Wonderland
In this drive-thru experience, kids can listen to Santa speak to them via a radio FM frequency, venture through an Elf Village and see light displays of all shapes and sizes. Santa interactions will be on Fridays and Saturdays only.
When: Nightly through Dec. 24 (closed Mondays)
Where: Blue Ridge PBS, 1215 McNeil Drive S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: blueridgepbs.org
Festive Fridays
Stroll around town to shop and take in Rocky Mount’s lights and decorations, with themed nights every week.
When: 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18
Where: Uptown and Downtown Rocky Mount
Cost: Free
Contact: rockymountva.org
Live Nativity at Shenandoah Baptist
The outdoors event features live music, drama and animals. For more information, visit sbcfamily.org.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 13
Where: Shenandoah Baptist Church, 6520 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 366-2431
2020 Jingle Bell Run (Virtual)
Get your jingle on anywhere and anytime for this virtual, festive race for charity.
When: Daily through Dec. 13
Where: Virtual event via The Arthritis Foundation
Cost: $35
Contact: 216-302-1489
Town of Christiansburg Reverse Christmas Parade
Floats will be stationary in the parking lot while spectators slowly drive through on New River Road.
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: New River Community College, NRV Mall, 782 New River Road, Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: christiansburg.org/ homefortheholidays
SVB Presents “The Nutcracker”
The live performance will be streamed on Blue Ridge PBS on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 13 at 4:30 p.m. The video will be made available via Blue Ridge PBS streaming Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 24-25. For more information, visit wbra.org.
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Southwest Virginia Ballet
Cost: Free
Contact: 387-3978
Manual Cinema’s “Christmas Carol” Virtual Event
Experience an unforgettable take on the most famous holiday tale of all time, told through the colorful and creative lens of innovative puppet company Manual Cinema.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Moss Arts Center
Cost: $15
Contact: 231-5300
Roanoke Ballet Theatre: “The Nutcracker”
The troupe will present the holiday classic in an intimate setting. Advance tickets required. Visit roanokeballet.org./nutcracker for more information.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Ballet Theatre, 1318 Grandin Road, Roanoke
Cost: $20
Contact: 345-6099
Barter Theatre: Christmas at The Moonlite
See Thursday’s listing.
When: 8 p.m.
HoliPop Up Shop
A virtual pop-up shopping event featuring Roanoke area retailers.
When: Runs daily through Dec. 25, 9 p.m.
Where: Virtual event via The Roanoke Times
Cost: Free
Contact: kayla.watkins@roanoke.com
Saturday
A Blue Ridge Christmas
The festive experience includes family photos with Santa, a meet & greet with Olaf, Christmas-themed crafts, appetizers and mocktails, and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Glass Hill Venue, 1716 Glass Hill Road, Goode
Cost: $30
Contact: 434-907-2547
Zoom with Santa
Zoom with Santa and Mrs. Claus in an individual session from the North Pole. One child per session; multiple sessions can be combined. To purchase tickets, visit jumpintomystery.com.
When: 1 to 5 p.m.
Where: Online via Jump Into Mystery
Cost: $20 per session
Contact: jumpintomystery.com
Narrows Christmas Light Drive Thru
Bring the family for a cup of hot cocoa, candy cane and a map to see lights, floats and even Santa Claus.
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Narrows Farmers Market, 135 Monroe St., Narrows
Cost: Free
Contact: facebook.com/ NarrowsParksandRec
Buchanan Backwards Christmas Parade
Parade participants will set up their floats so the public can drive along Main Street to view them. For more information, visit townofbuchanan.com.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Main Street, Buchanan
Cost: Free
Contact: 254-1212
Santa’s Candy Cane Hunt
Bundle up and uncover as many candy canes as you can before the hungry reindeer find them. Santa and his elf assistant will provide a special treat. Preregistration required. For ages 12 and younger.
When: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Fishburn Mansion, 714 13th St. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $10 per child
Contact: 853-1027
Big Lick Ugly Sweater Holiday Party
Don your ugliest holiday sweater and come out to deck the halls at the annual party. Masks required.
When: 1 to 10 p.m.
Where: Big Lick Brewing Company, 409 Salem Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 562-8383
Salem Crafty Christmas
Featuring more than 40 crafters selling seasonal items, homemade items and farmers market favorites.
When: 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Salem Farmers Market, 3 E. Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 375-3057
Breakfast with Santa
Bring up to 10 people in your private suite for a buffet-style menu and socially distanced photos with Santa on the concourse.
When: 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Where: Salem Red Sox Stadium, 1004 Texas St., Salem
Cost: $100
Contact: 389-3333
Salem Holiday Market
The annual show features crafters, artists and vendors. Nonperishable food items will be collected for the Salem/Roanoke County Food Bank.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 375-3004
Salem Sox Cinema Series: “Elf”
Watch a screening of the 2003 film “Elf.” Nonperishable items will be collected for Feeding America. A limited number of private suites will be available for purchase.
When: Gates open 4 p.m., movie at 6 p.m.
Where: Salem Red Sox Stadium, 1004 Texas St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 389-3333
Barter Theatre: Christmas at The Moonlite
See Thursday’s listing.
When: 8 p.m.
Live Nativity at Shenandoah Baptist
See Friday’s listing.
Sunday
A Smithfield Yuletide
The outdoor, socially distant Yuletide celebration will include family holiday portraits with Santa, demonstrations and holiday house tours, live music, sweets and tea.
When: Noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Smithfield Plantation, 1000 Smithfield Plantation Road, Blacksburg
Cost: $10
Contact: 231-3947
Tacky Christmas Sweater Murder Mystery Party
In this interactive murder mystery event, l play a character, solve clues and interrogate all of the suspects. Call the winery to register.
When: 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg
Cost: $30
Contact: 961-0505
Live Nativity at Shenandoah Baptist
See Friday’s listing.
Manual Cinema’s “Christmas Carol” Virtual Event
See Friday’s listing.
When: 4 p.m.
SVB Presents “The Nutcracker”
See Friday’s listing.
When: 4:30 p.m.
Monday
Holiday Night Market
Shop for local and handmade items under the stars.
When: 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: Triangle Park, 330 W. Main St., Radford
Cost: Free
Contact: mountaintrotter.net
Tuesday
Downtown Lights Run
Runabout Sports Roanoke leads a one-mile run (or walk) starting at the city’s Christmas tree through downtown Roanoke. Registration required.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wells Fargo Plaza, Norfolk Avenue Southeast, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: runaboutroanoke@gmail.com
Wednesday
Holiday Trivia
Register as a team or go solo for this virtual trivia game via Zoom.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: materials@roanokecountyva.gov
