Check out this week's holiday events (Dec. 3-9)
Check out this week's holiday events (Dec. 3-9)

Christmas 2020 has given us a gift worth celebrating: creativity.

With statewide restrictions on social gatherings, our holiday festivities this year may not look the same, but groups around the Roanoke Valley are working hard to keep these traditions alive through innovation and resourcefulness.

For starters, we won’t let this year’s holiday parades pass us by. Instead of standing on a crowded street braving the cold, we can hop in the car and join a caravan of fellow revelers in viewing stationary floats and displays.

As of press time, the city of Salem's annual parade is still on for Friday and will be set up in the Salem Civic Center parking lot.

If your kids’ Christmas isn’t complete without a personal visit from Santa, they’ll be thrilled to hear that the man with all the toys will make several stops around the valley for socially distanced photo ops.

The Star City Santa Drive Thru in downtown Roanoke includes curbside photos to support CHIP of Roanoke Valley. Santa also will accept reservations for trainside snapshots Saturday at the Virginia Museum of Transportation. And the back annex of the Salem Civic Center will include a festive, socially distanced setup for families to take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

If that’s not enough to raise your spirits, don’t forget the power of a good Christmas light display.

For a low-risk activity, pack your immediate family into the car for a magical tour through the valley. My family has been out almost every night for the past two weeks admiring what we think are some of the best holiday displays in years. And that’s coming from the mother of a 3-year-old with an insatiable appetite for inflatable yard decorations.

If you venture out, make sure to add the giant snowman at the Christmas tree lot in the Hunting Hills Shopping Center to your list. Plus, take a drive down Westover Avenue in Southwest Roanoke for a delightful collaboration among dozens of neighbors.

Social media sites can help you find even more holiday hot spots. The Facebook group Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays of Salem & Roanoke Area has more than 4,000 members. On the page, members share photos of their own displays and give recommendations for popular locations. The group even includes a Google map with addresses that have been mentioned.

Instead of thinking about what we can’t have this Christmas, let’s think about ways to spread joy in our communities. We’ll be running holiday events calendars for the next several weeks in Extra Vibe. If you have holiday events to share, email us at events@roanoke.com.

Thursday

15th Annual Gingerbread House Competition and Festival

Houses will be on display inside the Salem Museum on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Families can return Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for additional outdoor activities (including crafts, character visits, vendors, visits with Santa and more) in Longwood Park.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday

Where: Salem Museum and Longwood Park, Main Street, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 387-0267

Pearson Cancer Center Trees of Hope

The annual Trees of Hope fundraising event has gone virtual for 2020. Participants are asked to display donated items such as Christmas trees, wreaths and centerpieces at their place of employment, office, church or home.

When: Daily through Dec. 11, noon

Where: Virtual event via the Pearson Cancer Center

Cost: Free to participate

Contact: 434-200-6093

25 Days of Dickens

View lighting designs and elements along Market Street and continuing into Elmwood Park. Each night features different festive activities, including live music, Christmas cookies, storytime at the library, free professional photos, Santa’s workshop and more.

When: Nightly through Dec. 18

Where: Downtown Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 342-2028

Buchanan Drive-Thru Festival of Lights

Thousands of lights adorn trees and buildings on the grounds of the Buchanan Town Park. Visitors can walk the path Mondays through Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. or drive through on Fridays and Saturdays 5 to 9 p.m. or Sundays 5 to 8 p.m.

When: Nightly through Dec. 27

Where: Buchanan Town Park, 485 Lowe St., Buchanan

Cost: Free; donations accepted

Contact: 254-1212

2020 Bank of Fincastle Tinsel Trail

The festive trail features Christmas trees decorated by community businesses and organizations.

When: Nightly through Dec. 28

Where: Courthouse area, West Main Street, Fincastle

Cost: Free

Contact: jennifer@botetourtchamber.com

Virtual 51st Annual Y Craft Fair

The virtual artist market can be accessed at eventeny.com/events/ymca-at-vt-virtual-craft-fair-706.

When: Available through Dec. 31

Where: Online via YMCA at Virginia Tech

Cost: Free

Contact: 961-9622

DAK Lights at Randolph Park

Experience over 20,000 twinkling lights set to 30 minutes of Christmas and holiday music. Tune your radio to 103.9FM to watch the show.

When: 5:30 to 11 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31

Where: Randolph Park, 5100 Alexander Road, Dublin

Cost: Free

Contact: daklights.com

5th Annual Festival of Trees at Natural Bridge State Park

The visitor center will be decked out in holiday decorations. Bring a donated item for Rockbridge County children in need (such as socks, gloves, hats or scarves) and place it under your favorite tree.

When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Natural Bridge State Park, 6477 S. Lee Highway, Natural Bridge

Cost: Free

Contact: 291-1330

Land of Lights

Tune your car radio to 107.7 and drive the half-mile paved loop decorated with holiday lights.

When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Recreation Park, 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount

Cost: Free

Contact: 483-9293

Fashions for Evergreens at Inn at Virginia Tech

Visitors can vote for their favorite out of creatively designed trees in the inn’s Latham Foyer. Visit innatvirginiatech.com for more information.

When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Inn at Virginia Tech, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 231-8000

Illuminights

Travel down a half-mile wooded path featuring over 500,000 holiday lights. Other seasonal activities include roasting marshmallows, shopping for artisan crafts and family activities on select nights. Illuminights is closed Dec. 24-25. Advance tickets required. For more information, visit roanokecountyparks.com/545/Illuminights.

When: Nightly through Jan. 2, 2021

Where: Explore Park, 56 Roanoke River Parkway Road, Roanoke

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 427-1800

Buchanan Festival of Trees

Ornaments hand-crafted by students at Buchanan Elementary School will be displayed on holiday trees in the library’s front windows on Main Street.

When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Buchanan Library, 19795 Main St., Buchanan

Cost: Free

Contact: 254-1212

Town of Vinton Christmas Tree Lighting

This year's ceremony will be streamed on Facebook Live.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Online via Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce

Cost: Free

Contact: vintonchamber.com

Barter Theatre: Christmas at The Moonlite

The Barter Players will perform Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in a drive-in format.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Moonlite Drive-In, 17555 Lee Highway, Abingdon

Cost: $20

Contact: 276-619-3342

Star City Santa Drive Thru

Put on your Christmas pajamas, jump in the car and drive downtown to grab some hot chocolate and a curbside photo with Santa. Each family will receive a to-go Santa’s Breakfast in a Box, and special guests will include “Nutcracker” ballerinas.

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: CHIP of Roanoke Valley, 1201 Third St. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: $35

Contact: 892-8499

Online Christmas Kid-Made Market

Support local kids who have created their own art, food, jewelry, gardening, music and more.

When: 10 a.m. Thursday through 11 p.m. Saturday

Where: Online via Kid-Made Market

Cost: Free admission

Contact: facebook.com/kidmademarket

Friday

Winter WonderLot—2020 Salem Christmas Parade

Floats and performers will be positioned in designated locations throughout the complex, allowing visitors to drive through without leaving their cars. Donations of nonperishable canned foods will be accepted for the Salem-Roanoke County Food Pantry. The city's tree lighting ceremony will be streamed on Facebook Live at 6 p.m.

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center parking lot, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Free; donations encouraged

Contact: 404-1443

Santa’s Winter Wonderland

In this drive-thru experience, kids can listen to Santa speak to them via a radio FM frequency, venture through an Elf Village and see light displays of all shapes and sizes. Santa interactions will be the first three Fridays and Saturdays in December only.

When: Nightly through Dec. 24 (closed Mondays)

Where: Blue Ridge PBS, 1215 McNeil Drive S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: blueridgepbs.org

Festive Fridays

Stroll around town to shop and take in Rocky Mount’s lights and decorations, with themed nights every week.

When: 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18

Where: Uptown and Downtown Rocky Mount

Cost: Free

Contact: rockymountva.org

Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair

Browse the merchandise of 175 vendors at this holiday shopping event. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road N.E., Roanoke

Cost: $7 adults; free for children younger than 12

Contact: 853-5372

Live Nativity at Shenandoah Baptist

The outdoors event features live music, drama and animals. For more information, visit sbcfamily.org.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 13

Where: Shenandoah Baptist Church, 6520 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 366-2431

Online Christmas Kid-Made Market

See Thursday’s listing.

Barter Theatre: Christmas at The Moonlite

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 8 p.m.

Star City Santa Drive Thru

See Thursday’s listing.

Gingerbread House Competition and Festival

See Thursday’s listing.

Saturday

“Sounds of the Season” Virtual Concert

Julee Hickcox, second flute/piccolo for the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, joins organist/accompanist Ronn Lowe, with a special solo performance by Dr. Kyle Allen, for sacred music and secular holiday favorites.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Covenant Presbyterian Church

Cost: Free

Contact: covenantroanoke.org

Gingerbreadapoloza

More than 40 houses will be on display at this drive-thru event hosted by Cave Spring Choir.

When: 11 a.m.to 2 p.m.

Where: Cave Spring Middle School parking lot, 4880 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $5 per car

Contact: facebook.com/CaveSpringChoir

Santa Photos at Virginia Museum of Transportation

Santa will stand on the classic 1776 locomotive properly distanced from famlies below for a Christmas photo. Reservations required.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Virginia Museum of Transportation, 303 Norfolk Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: $35 per family

Contact: 342-5670

Holiday Pop-Up Market

The handcrafted holiday craft market features one-of-a-kind artisans amd holiday caroling. For more information or to shop online, visit mountaintrotterarts.com/holiday-pop-up-market.

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Ingles Castle, 13 Ingles St., RadfordC

Cost: Free admission; donations accepted

Contact: 731-4970

Drive-Thru Santa Photos

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be taking socially distant photos with families in the back annex of the complex. Children will be seated on a bench in front of the Christmas Royalty. Take your own photos, or get digital downloads.

When: 1 to 5 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $10 per carload (max 6 people)

Contact: 375-3004

Salem Sox Cinema Series: “The Polar Express”

Due to COVID restrictions, the only way to guarantee entry is by renting a suite (starting at $75). Nonperishable items will be collected for Feeding America. Pajamas encouraged.

When: Gates open 4 p.m., movie starts at 6 p.m.

Where: Salem Red Sox Stadium, 1004 Texas St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact 389-3333

A Tacky Christmas Sweater Whodunnit Virtual Event

In this virtual murder mystery evening, each participant gets a character role ahead of time and is encouraged to wear their favorite tacky Christmas sweater. Zoom required to play. To purchase tickets, visit jumpintomystery.com.

When: 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Jump Into Mystery

Cost: $20 per person

Contact: 293-8784

Online Christmas Kid-Made Market

See Thursday’s listing.

Barter Theatre: Christmas at The Moonlite

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 8 p.m.

Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair

See Friday’s listing.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gingerbread House Competition and Festival

See Thursday’s listing.

Live Nativity at Shenandoah Baptist

See Friday’s listing.

Sunday

Dog Bowl Market

Fresh greenery, handmade items and holiday decor for sale, live music by William Seymour, wine from Virginia Mountain Vineyards and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Black Dog Salvage, 902 13th St. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: 343-6200

Drive-Thru Santa Photos

See Saturday’s listing.

Live Nativity at Shenandoah Baptist

See Friday’s listing.

Monday

Annual Roanoke County Tree Lighting

Celebrate the holiday season with carols, crafts and refreshments presented by library and Parks & Rec staff. Masks and social distancing required.

When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Tanglewood Mall, 4420 Electric Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 378-6078

TUESDAY

Santa Claus Crawl in Vinton

Santa and his elves will be traveling through each of the town's neighborhoods and delivering special Christmas treats for children. A map of Santa’s route is available at vintonchamber.com.

When: Starts at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Various locations in Vinton

Cost: Free

Contact: 343-1364

Suzanne Miller is features editor for The Roanoke Times. She edits daily Extra content, as well as the newspaper's special sections including Discover SWVA Living and Booming magazines.

