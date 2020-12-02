Check out this week's holiday events (Dec. 3-9)

For a low-risk activity, pack your immediate family into the car for a magical tour through the valley. My family has been out almost every night for the past two weeks admiring what we think are some of the best holiday displays in years. And that’s coming from the mother of a 3-year-old with an insatiable appetite for inflatable yard decorations.

If you venture out, make sure to add the giant snowman at the Christmas tree lot in the Hunting Hills Shopping Center to your list. Plus, take a drive down Westover Avenue in Southwest Roanoke for a delightful collaboration among dozens of neighbors.

Social media sites can help you find even more holiday hot spots. The Facebook group Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays of Salem & Roanoke Area has more than 4,000 members. On the page, members share photos of their own displays and give recommendations for popular locations. The group even includes a Google map with addresses that have been mentioned.

Instead of thinking about what we can’t have this Christmas, let’s think about ways to spread joy in our communities. We’ll be running holiday events calendars for the next several weeks in Extra Vibe. If you have holiday events to share, email us at events@roanoke.com.

