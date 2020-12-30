Check out this week's local events (Dec. 31-Jan. 6)

Thursday
New Year’s Celebration at Hotel Roanoke
Ring in the new year with dinner in the Regency Room and party favors.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. seatings
Where: Hotel Roanoke, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke
Cost: $68 per person, plus fees
Contact: 985-5900
New Year’s Evening at Preston’s
Close out 2020 with a plated dinner and a champagne toast. Reservations required.
When: 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: $59.95 per person
Contact: 231-0120
Virtual 51st Annual Y Craft Fair
The virtual artist market can be accessed at eventeny.com/events/ymca-at-vt-virtual-craft-fair-706.
When: Available through Dec. 31
Where: Online via YMCA at Virginia Tech
Cost: Free
Contact: 961-9622
DAK Lights at Randolph Park
Experience over 20,000 twinkling lights set to 30 minutes of Christmas and holiday music. Tune your radio to 103.9FM to watch the show.
When: 5:30 to 11 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31
Where: Randolph Park, 5100 Alexander Road, Dublin
Cost: Free
Contact: daklights.com
Thursday & Friday 5th Annual Festival of Trees at Natural Bridge State Park
The visitor center will be decked out in holiday decorations. Bring a donated item for Rockbridge County children in need (such as socks, gloves, hats or scarves) and place it under your favorite tree.
When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Natural Bridge State Park, 6477 S. Lee Highway, Natural Bridge
Cost: Free
Contact: 291-1330
Lighting Up Downtown Roanoke
Stroll through downtown to see new lighting designs and elements, including 50 stars on the farmers market stalls.
When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Market Street and Elmwood Park, Downtown Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 342-2028
Virtual Fashions for Evergreens (Roanoke)
Tour this year’s trees through an online gallery and vote monetarily for your favorite before New Year’s Day.
When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Virtual event via United Way of Roanoke Valley
Cost: Free; donations encouraged
Contact: uwrv.org/pickatree
Festival of Lights at Hermitage Roanoke
All are invited to drive through thousands of twinkling lights decorating the campus of this senior living community.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Hermitage Roanoke, 1009 Old Country Club Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 767-6800
Land of Lights
Tune your car radio to 107.7 and drive the half-mile paved loop decorated with holiday lights.
When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Recreation Park, 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount
Cost: Free
Contact: 483-9293
Fashions for Evergreens at Inn at Virginia Tech
Visitors can vote for their favorite out of creatively designed trees in the inn’s Latham Foyer. Visit innatvirginiatech.com for more information.
When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Inn at Virginia Tech, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-8000
Buchanan Festival of Trees
Ornaments hand-crafted by students at Buchanan Elementary School are displayed on holiday trees in the library’s front windows on Main Street.
When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Buchanan Library, 19795 Main St., Buchanan
Cost: Free
Contact: 254-1212
Thursday-Saturday Illuminights
Travel down a half-mile wooded path featuring over 500,000 holiday lights. Other seasonal activities include roasting marshmallows, shopping for artisan crafts and family activities on select nights. Advance tickets required. For more information, visit roanokecountyparks.com/545/Illuminights.
When: Nightly through Jan. 2, 2021
Where: Explore Park, 56 Roanoke River Parkway Road, Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 427-1800
Thursday-Sunday
Gazebo Holiday Lights
Stroll through the park’s gazebo along the lake’s edge.
When: 5 to 9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 3, 2021
Where: Claytor Lake State Park, 6620 Ben H. Bolen Drive, Dublin
Cost: $7 parking
Contact: claytorlakespa.org
Friday
“Murder at the Stroke of Midnight!”
The virtual New Year’s Eve murder mystery willl take place on Zoom. Guests will get a character role ahead of time and are encouraged to wear party attire. To register, visit jumpintomystery.com.
When: 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Jump Into Mystery
Cost: $20
Contact: jumpintomystery.com
Tuesday
Zoom Lunch: National Popular Vote Forum
Learn more about the National Popular Vote movement, which seeks to change the way we elect presidents.
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Online via Montgomery County League of Women Voters
Cost: Free
Contact: 250-3666
Wednesday
Roanoke County Genealogy Club
Ask questions you have about genealogy and hear what we are learning about researching our ancestors. The group ranges from novice to expert. Email reference@roanokecountyva.gov to sign up for the Zoom link.
When: 10 to 11 a.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: reference@roanokecountyva.gov