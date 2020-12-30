 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out this week's local events (Dec. 31-Jan. 6)
0 comments

Check out this week's local events (Dec. 31-Jan. 6)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday

New Year’s Celebration at Hotel Roanoke

Ring in the new year with dinner in the Regency Room and party favors.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. seatings

Where: Hotel Roanoke, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke

Cost: $68 per person, plus fees

Contact: 985-5900

New Year’s Evening at Preston’s

Close out 2020 with a plated dinner and a champagne toast. Reservations required.

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: $59.95 per person

Contact: 231-0120

Virtual 51st Annual Y Craft Fair

The virtual artist market can be accessed at eventeny.com/events/ymca-at-vt-virtual-craft-fair-706.

When: Available through Dec. 31

Where: Online via YMCA at Virginia Tech

Cost: Free

Contact: 961-9622

DAK Lights at Randolph Park

Experience over 20,000 twinkling lights set to 30 minutes of Christmas and holiday music. Tune your radio to 103.9FM to watch the show.

When: 5:30 to 11 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31

Where: Randolph Park, 5100 Alexander Road, Dublin

Cost: Free

Contact: daklights.com

Thursday & Friday 5th Annual Festival of Trees at Natural Bridge State Park

The visitor center will be decked out in holiday decorations. Bring a donated item for Rockbridge County children in need (such as socks, gloves, hats or scarves) and place it under your favorite tree.

When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Natural Bridge State Park, 6477 S. Lee Highway, Natural Bridge

Cost: Free

Contact: 291-1330

Lighting Up Downtown Roanoke

Stroll through downtown to see new lighting designs and elements, including 50 stars on the farmers market stalls.

When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Market Street and Elmwood Park, Downtown Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 342-2028

Virtual Fashions for Evergreens (Roanoke)

Tour this year’s trees through an online gallery and vote monetarily for your favorite before New Year’s Day.

When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Virtual event via United Way of Roanoke Valley

Cost: Free; donations encouraged

Contact: uwrv.org/pickatree

Festival of Lights at Hermitage Roanoke

All are invited to drive through thousands of twinkling lights decorating the campus of this senior living community.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Hermitage Roanoke, 1009 Old Country Club Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 767-6800

Land of Lights

Tune your car radio to 107.7 and drive the half-mile paved loop decorated with holiday lights.

When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Recreation Park, 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount

Cost: Free

Contact: 483-9293

Fashions for Evergreens at Inn at Virginia Tech

Visitors can vote for their favorite out of creatively designed trees in the inn’s Latham Foyer. Visit innatvirginiatech.com for more information.

When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Inn at Virginia Tech, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 231-8000

Buchanan Festival of Trees

Ornaments hand-crafted by students at Buchanan Elementary School are displayed on holiday trees in the library’s front windows on Main Street.

When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Buchanan Library, 19795 Main St., Buchanan

Cost: Free

Contact: 254-1212

Thursday-Saturday Illuminights

Travel down a half-mile wooded path featuring over 500,000 holiday lights. Other seasonal activities include roasting marshmallows, shopping for artisan crafts and family activities on select nights. Advance tickets required. For more information, visit roanokecountyparks.com/545/Illuminights.

When: Nightly through Jan. 2, 2021

Where: Explore Park, 56 Roanoke River Parkway Road, Roanoke

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 427-1800

Thursday-Sunday

Gazebo Holiday Lights

Stroll through the park’s gazebo along the lake’s edge.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 3, 2021

Where: Claytor Lake State Park, 6620 Ben H. Bolen Drive, Dublin

Cost: $7 parking

Contact: claytorlakespa.org

Friday

“Murder at the Stroke of Midnight!”

The virtual New Year’s Eve murder mystery willl take place on Zoom. Guests will get a character role ahead of time and are encouraged to wear party attire. To register, visit jumpintomystery.com.

When: 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Jump Into Mystery

Cost: $20

Contact: jumpintomystery.com

Tuesday

Zoom Lunch: National Popular Vote Forum

Learn more about the National Popular Vote movement, which seeks to change the way we elect presidents.

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Online via Montgomery County League of Women Voters

Cost: Free

Contact: 250-3666

Wednesday

Roanoke County Genealogy Club

Ask questions you have about genealogy and hear what we are learning about researching our ancestors. The group ranges from novice to expert. Email reference@roanokecountyva.gov to sign up for the Zoom link.

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free

Contact: reference@roanokecountyva.gov

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alec Defends "Fraud" Hilaria

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert