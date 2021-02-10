 Skip to main content
Check out this week's local events (Feb. 11-17)
Check out this week's local events (Feb. 11-17)

RC International Film Festival: “Court”

Thursday

Author Talk: T.J. Anderson III

A poet, author and literary critic, Anderson is professor of English at Hollins whose research interests include jazz poetry, African American literature and the work of Aime Cesare. To register, visit hollins.edu/events.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Hollins University

Cost: Free

Contact: creative.writing@hollins.edu

Get Fit, Don’t Sit! Webinar

Community health educator Betty Robertson, in partnership with Southern Area Agency on Aging, will talk about easy aerobic and muscle building exercises to do in your home or office. No registration required. For more information, visit carilionclinic.org.

When: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Online via Carilion Clinic

Cost: Free

Contact: 484-8569

Barbara Johns: The Story Behind the Statue

A statue of Barbara Johns will soon be installed in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, joining George Washington in representing Virginia. Cameron Patterson of the Robert Russa Moton Museum will speak about her role in bringing an end to segregated schools. For more information, visit salemmuseum.org.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Online via Salem Museum & Historical Society

Cost: Free

Contact: 389-6760

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 632-2323

Friday

“Maytag Virgin”

View a recorded reading by Barter actors, and married couple, Nicholas and Wendy Piper, who starred in the 2019 production at Barter’s Smith Theatre. Free; registration required.

When: Available through Feb. 14, 9 p.m.

Where: Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 276-628-3991

Virtual Lunar New Year with Local Colors

Learn about the ancient tradition, then get your creativity flowing with hands-on crafts. No registration required.

When: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Online via Taubman Museum of Art

Cost: Free

Contact: taubmanmuseum.org

Great Backyard Bird Count

Pick up a curbside bird feeder kit, BINGO card and info on this annual event.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Vinton Library, 300 S. Pollard St., Vinton

Cost: Free

Contact: 857-5043

The Cupid Shuffle 5K Virtual Race

Roanoke’s inaugural Valentine’s race benefits SARA, a local Roanoke nonprofit empowering survivors of sexual violence. To register and for more information, visit runsignup.com/thecupidshuffle.

When: Anytime between Feb. 12-14

Where: Virtual event via Fleet Feet Roanoke

Cost: $35

Contact: 777-1166

Valentine’s Weekend at Mountain Lake Lodge

Reignite the romance by the fireplace with champagne, chocolates and a special dinner.

When: Seatings available 4 p.m. Feb. 12 throgh noon Feb. 14

Where: Mountain Lake Lodge, 115 Hotel Circle, Pembroke

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 626-7121

Friday Beginner Dance Workshop

Learn to dance Rumba and Swing in a one-night, beginner-friendly workshop online or in-person.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg

Cost: $9

Contact: 382-8782

Saturday

Medicare Decisions Made Easy

Workshop participants can ask questions and learn about Medicare options. Reservations recommended; masks required.

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Where: Christiansburg Recreation Center, 1600 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 529-1308

P. Buckley Moss Gallery Open House Weekend

The artist’s latest work, “Les Jardin de Monet” (Monet’s gardens), will be released.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; noon to 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: P. Buckley Moss Gallery Blacksburg, 216 S. Main St., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 552-6446

Valentine’s Wine and Tapas at Beliveau Farm

Four courses will be paired with award-winning Beliveau wines in a socially distanced environment.

When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg

Cost: $50

Contact: 961-0505

My Bloody Valentine: A Virtual Murder Mystery

Work together to solve a crime in this virtual murder mystery on Zoom. Guests will get a character role ahead of time. To register, visit jumpintomystery.com.

When: 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Jump Into Mystery

Cost: $20 per person

Contact: 293-8784

“Maytag Virgin”

Wine and Soup and MORE, oh my!

Blue Ridge Vineyard will be selling wine, in bottles and by the glass. Soup will be available until it runs out.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Black Dog Salvage, 902 13th St. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 343-6200

Outdoor Craft Supply Swap

Bring your unwanted craft supplies and trade them for new stuff. All unclaimed items will be donated to the library or to New River Creative Reuse Center. For details, call the library.

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg Library, 200 Miller St., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 552-8246

VMT Train Lovers Weekend

Celebrate transportation history with BOGO tickets this weekend. For more information, visit vmt.org.

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.

Where: Virginia Museum of Transportation, 303 Norfolk Ave., Roanoke

Cost: Regular admission prices

Contact: 342-5670

Saturday Morning Gravel and Coffee

A socially distanced conversation-pace gravel and pavement ride leaving from Sweet Donkey Coffee each week.

When: 9 to 11 a.m.

Where: Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 344-2453

Valentine’s Weekend at Mountain Lake Lodge

The Cupid Shuffle 5K Virtual Race

Owls in Love

Learn some interesting facts about these somewhat mysterious birds of prey. Preregistration required.

When: 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: Explore Park, 56 Roanoke River Parkway, Roanoke

Cost: $7

Contact: roanokecountyparks.com

Sunday

P. Buckley Moss Gallery Open House Weekend

“this isn’t philosophical” (2021) premiere

YouTube premiere of the Virginia Tech student-led suicide awareness and prevention film, “this isn’t philosophical.”

When: Available midnight Sunday

Where: Online via A Barrel of Strangers Productions

Cost: Free

Contact: 450-7811

Valentine’s Wine and Patisserie

Four Beliveau wines will be paired with four housemade desserts. Reservations required.

When: 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg

Cost: $35

Contact: 961-0505

Vineyard Tour and Tasting with Yvan Beliveau

Owner Yvan Beliveau will give a special tour of the vineyard and winery followed by a guided wine tasting. Spots are limited; reservations required.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg

Cost: $20 per person

Contact: 961-0505

Valentine’s Weekend at Mountain Lake Lodge

“Maytag Virgin”

The Cupid Shuffle 5K Virtual Race

VMT Train Lovers Weekend

Monday

Roanoke Valley Sports Club Meeting

Guest speaker George Canale is a retired Major League Baseball first baseman and Cave Spring graduate. He played for three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. Advance registration required.

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $22 general; $17.50 members

Contact: roanokevalleysportsclub.com

Jazz in America: Black History Month

Learn more about the history of jazz from its beginning in New Orleans to what it is today. Idea for ages 7 and older. Registration required.

When: 4 to 5 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free

Contact: roanokecountyva.gov

Roanoke County-Vinton-Salem Restaurant Week

Participating restaurants will be offering specials in three tiers.

When: Daily through Feb. 28

Where: Various restaurant locations

Cost: Prives vary.

Contact: yesroanoke.com

Tuesday

Beginner Line Dance Workshop

Learn to line dance with Lisa at this beginner-friendly workshop.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg

Cost: $9

Contact: 382-8782

Black History Month Couch Trivia

Register as a team or go solo for the library’s live at-home trivia game.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free

Contact: materials@roanokecountyva.gov

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

Roanoke County-Vinton-Salem Restaurant Week

Yoga for the People

Take a free online yoga class with Bonny Branch. Email for the Zoom link and full schedule.

When: 7 to 8 a.m.

Where: Online via Yoga for the People

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Contact: bonnybranchmovement arts@gmail.com

A Conversation with Travis Alabanza and Sam Curtis Lindsay

Learn about these frequent collaborators’ development and performance of the smash hit “Burgerz.” Registration required at artscenter.vt.edu.

When: Noon

Where: Online via Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

Cost: Free

Contact: 231-5300

“WE, THE MISEDUCATED PEOPLE”

To celebrate Black History Month, semiretired social worker Suzanne Thorniley will discuss the historical mis-information that many of us received growing up, and actions currently being taken in Virginia to address these issues.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via League of Women Voters of the Roanoke Valley

Cost: Free

Contact: 750-1085

Wednesday

RC International Film Festival: “Court”

The Indian film won top prizes at the Venice and Mumbai film festivals. It will be followed by a post-screening, panel-led discussion, all via Zoom.

When: 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke College

Cost: Free

Contact: roanoke.edu/eventsAutomating Windows with Python

Explore how to use the Keyboard and Mouse modules to create macro-like scripts that can automate various tasks. Registration required for this Zoom event.

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free

Contact: reference@roanokecountyva.gov

Online: St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group

The weekly group is meeting via Zoom (note the later start time). Call for the link.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 552-1091

Roanoke County-Vinton-Salem Restaurant Week

