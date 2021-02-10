Check out this week's local events (Feb. 11-17)

Thursday

Author Talk: T.J. Anderson III

A poet, author and literary critic, Anderson is professor of English at Hollins whose research interests include jazz poetry, African American literature and the work of Aime Cesare. To register, visit hollins.edu/events.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Hollins University

Cost: Free

Get Fit, Don’t Sit! Webinar

Community health educator Betty Robertson, in partnership with Southern Area Agency on Aging, will talk about easy aerobic and muscle building exercises to do in your home or office. No registration required. For more information, visit carilionclinic.org.

When: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Online via Carilion Clinic

Cost: Free

Contact: 484-8569

Barbara Johns: The Story Behind the Statue