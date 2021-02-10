Check out this week's local events (Feb. 11-17)

Thursday
Author Talk: T.J. Anderson III
A poet, author and literary critic, Anderson is professor of English at Hollins whose research interests include jazz poetry, African American literature and the work of Aime Cesare. To register, visit hollins.edu/events.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Hollins University
Cost: Free
Contact: creative.writing@hollins.edu
Get Fit, Don’t Sit! Webinar
Community health educator Betty Robertson, in partnership with Southern Area Agency on Aging, will talk about easy aerobic and muscle building exercises to do in your home or office. No registration required. For more information, visit carilionclinic.org.
When: 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Where: Online via Carilion Clinic
Cost: Free
Contact: 484-8569
Barbara Johns: The Story Behind the Statue
A statue of Barbara Johns will soon be installed in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, joining George Washington in representing Virginia. Cameron Patterson of the Robert Russa Moton Museum will speak about her role in bringing an end to segregated schools. For more information, visit salemmuseum.org.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Online via Salem Museum & Historical Society
Cost: Free
Contact: 389-6760
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 632-2323
Friday
“Maytag Virgin”
View a recorded reading by Barter actors, and married couple, Nicholas and Wendy Piper, who starred in the 2019 production at Barter’s Smith Theatre. Free; registration required.
When: Available through Feb. 14, 9 p.m.
Where: Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 276-628-3991
Virtual Lunar New Year with Local Colors
Learn about the ancient tradition, then get your creativity flowing with hands-on crafts. No registration required.
When: 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Where: Online via Taubman Museum of Art
Cost: Free
Contact: taubmanmuseum.org
Great Backyard Bird Count
Pick up a curbside bird feeder kit, BINGO card and info on this annual event.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Vinton Library, 300 S. Pollard St., Vinton
Cost: Free
Contact: 857-5043
The Cupid Shuffle 5K Virtual Race
Roanoke’s inaugural Valentine’s race benefits SARA, a local Roanoke nonprofit empowering survivors of sexual violence. To register and for more information, visit runsignup.com/thecupidshuffle.
When: Anytime between Feb. 12-14
Where: Virtual event via Fleet Feet Roanoke
Cost: $35
Contact: 777-1166
Valentine’s Weekend at Mountain Lake Lodge
Reignite the romance by the fireplace with champagne, chocolates and a special dinner.
When: Seatings available 4 p.m. Feb. 12 throgh noon Feb. 14
Where: Mountain Lake Lodge, 115 Hotel Circle, Pembroke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 626-7121
Friday Beginner Dance Workshop
Learn to dance Rumba and Swing in a one-night, beginner-friendly workshop online or in-person.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg
Cost: $9
Contact: 382-8782
Saturday
Medicare Decisions Made Easy
Workshop participants can ask questions and learn about Medicare options. Reservations recommended; masks required.
When: 10 to 11 a.m.
Where: Christiansburg Recreation Center, 1600 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 529-1308
P. Buckley Moss Gallery Open House Weekend
The artist’s latest work, “Les Jardin de Monet” (Monet’s gardens), will be released.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: P. Buckley Moss Gallery Blacksburg, 216 S. Main St., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-6446
Valentine’s Wine and Tapas at Beliveau Farm
Four courses will be paired with award-winning Beliveau wines in a socially distanced environment.
When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg
Cost: $50
Contact: 961-0505
My Bloody Valentine: A Virtual Murder Mystery
Work together to solve a crime in this virtual murder mystery on Zoom. Guests will get a character role ahead of time. To register, visit jumpintomystery.com.
When: 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Jump Into Mystery
Cost: $20 per person
Contact: 293-8784
“Maytag Virgin”
See Friday’s listing.
Wine and Soup and MORE, oh my!
Blue Ridge Vineyard will be selling wine, in bottles and by the glass. Soup will be available until it runs out.
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Black Dog Salvage, 902 13th St. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 343-6200
Outdoor Craft Supply Swap
Bring your unwanted craft supplies and trade them for new stuff. All unclaimed items will be donated to the library or to New River Creative Reuse Center. For details, call the library.
When: 2 to 3 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Library, 200 Miller St., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-8246
VMT Train Lovers Weekend
Celebrate transportation history with BOGO tickets this weekend. For more information, visit vmt.org.
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
Where: Virginia Museum of Transportation, 303 Norfolk Ave., Roanoke
Cost: Regular admission prices
Contact: 342-5670
Saturday Morning Gravel and Coffee
A socially distanced conversation-pace gravel and pavement ride leaving from Sweet Donkey Coffee each week.
When: 9 to 11 a.m.
Where: Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 344-2453
Valentine’s Weekend at Mountain Lake Lodge
See Friday’s listing.
The Cupid Shuffle 5K Virtual Race
See Friday’s listing.
Owls in Love
Learn some interesting facts about these somewhat mysterious birds of prey. Preregistration required.
When: 1 to 3 p.m.
Where: Explore Park, 56 Roanoke River Parkway, Roanoke
Cost: $7
Contact: roanokecountyparks.com
Sunday
P. Buckley Moss Gallery Open House Weekend
See Saturday’s listing.
“this isn’t philosophical” (2021) premiere
YouTube premiere of the Virginia Tech student-led suicide awareness and prevention film, “this isn’t philosophical.”
When: Available midnight Sunday
Where: Online via A Barrel of Strangers Productions
Cost: Free
Contact: 450-7811
Valentine’s Wine and Patisserie
Four Beliveau wines will be paired with four housemade desserts. Reservations required.
When: 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg
Cost: $35
Contact: 961-0505
Vineyard Tour and Tasting with Yvan Beliveau
Owner Yvan Beliveau will give a special tour of the vineyard and winery followed by a guided wine tasting. Spots are limited; reservations required.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg
Cost: $20 per person
Contact: 961-0505
Valentine’s Weekend at Mountain Lake Lodge
See Friday’s listing.
“Maytag Virgin”
See Friday’s listing.
The Cupid Shuffle 5K Virtual Race
See Friday’s listing.
VMT Train Lovers Weekend
See Saturday’s listing.
Monday
Roanoke Valley Sports Club Meeting
Guest speaker George Canale is a retired Major League Baseball first baseman and Cave Spring graduate. He played for three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. Advance registration required.
When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: $22 general; $17.50 members
Contact: roanokevalleysportsclub.com
Jazz in America: Black History Month
Learn more about the history of jazz from its beginning in New Orleans to what it is today. Idea for ages 7 and older. Registration required.
When: 4 to 5 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: roanokecountyva.gov
Roanoke County-Vinton-Salem Restaurant Week
Participating restaurants will be offering specials in three tiers.
When: Daily through Feb. 28
Where: Various restaurant locations
Cost: Prives vary.
Contact: yesroanoke.com
Tuesday
Beginner Line Dance Workshop
Learn to line dance with Lisa at this beginner-friendly workshop.
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg
Cost: $9
Contact: 382-8782
Black History Month Couch Trivia
Register as a team or go solo for the library’s live at-home trivia game.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: materials@roanokecountyva.gov
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
See Thursday’s listing.
Roanoke County-Vinton-Salem Restaurant Week
See Monday’s listing.
Yoga for the People
Take a free online yoga class with Bonny Branch. Email for the Zoom link and full schedule.
When: 7 to 8 a.m.
Where: Online via Yoga for the People
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Contact: bonnybranchmovement arts@gmail.com
A Conversation with Travis Alabanza and Sam Curtis Lindsay
Learn about these frequent collaborators’ development and performance of the smash hit “Burgerz.” Registration required at artscenter.vt.edu.
When: Noon
Where: Online via Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-5300
“WE, THE MISEDUCATED PEOPLE”
To celebrate Black History Month, semiretired social worker Suzanne Thorniley will discuss the historical mis-information that many of us received growing up, and actions currently being taken in Virginia to address these issues.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via League of Women Voters of the Roanoke Valley
Cost: Free
Contact: 750-1085
Wednesday
RC International Film Festival: “Court”
The Indian film won top prizes at the Venice and Mumbai film festivals. It will be followed by a post-screening, panel-led discussion, all via Zoom.
When: 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke College
Cost: Free
Contact: roanoke.edu/eventsAutomating Windows with Python
Explore how to use the Keyboard and Mouse modules to create macro-like scripts that can automate various tasks. Registration required for this Zoom event.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: reference@roanokecountyva.gov
Online: St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group
The weekly group is meeting via Zoom (note the later start time). Call for the link.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-1091
Roanoke County-Vinton-Salem Restaurant Week
See Monday’s listing.