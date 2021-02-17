Check out this week's local events (Feb. 18-24)

Thursday
Roanoke County-Vinton-Salem Restaurant Week
Participating restaurants will be offering specials in three tiers.
When: Daily through Feb. 28
Where: Various restaurant locations
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: yesroanoke.com
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 632-2323
Night Howls
The nighttime event includes hot cider and cookies, a zookeeper chat and a guided tour of the zoo in the dark to observe the creatures.
When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke
Cost: $15
Contact: 343-3241
RC International Film Festival: “Léviathan”
Watch a virtual screening of the Russian film, followed by a panel-led discussion, all via Zoom.
When: 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke College
Cost: Free
Friday
Annual Landowners’ Woods & Wildlife Conference
This two-day conference for owners of large or small tracts of land is a virtual one stop/first stop for individuals, families and managers to learn about their woods and wildlife.
When: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19 to 12:45 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Online via Virginia Forest Landowner Education Program
Cost: $25
Contact: 231-6391
RC Alumni Presents: NOKELive: Hope for the Failing Heart
Roanoke College alumnus Dr. Jared J. Herr ’04, from Palo Alto, California, will talk about treatment for end-stage heart disease. This event is the first in a series focused on elevating the sciences at Roanoke College.
When: 2 to 3 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke College
Cost: Free
Friday Beginner Dance Workshop
Learn to swing and salsa in a one-night, beginner-friendly workshop online or in-person.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg
Cost: $9
Contact: 382-8782
RC International Film Festival: “Parasite”
Watch a virtual screening of the Oscar-winning Korean film, followed by a panel-led discussion, all via Zoom.
When: 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke College
Cost: Free
Saturday
Black Box Series #2
Roanoke Ballet Theatre’s professional company performs its second Black Box of the season. Visit roanokeballet.org for social distancing guidelines.
When: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Ballet Theatre, 1318 Grandin Road, Roanoke
Cost: $20 per person
Contact: 345-6099
Comedy Crash Course
This standup comedy workshop is available for veterans, service members, their families and caregivers. Learn the structure of a joke, timing and how to mind map. Registration required.
When: 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Online via VFW Post 1264
Cost: Free to eligible participants
Contact: adj@vfw1264.org
Grow the Good Life
The two-weekend education event will include presentations on trending garden crops, composting advice, and more. Registration required.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 20 and Feb. 27
Where: Online via Bedford Master Gardeners
Cost: $15 per day
Contact: bedfordmastergardeners.org
Saturday Morning Gravel and Coffee
A socially distanced conversation-pace gravel and pavement ride leaving from Sweet Donkey Coffee each week.
When: 9 to 11 a.m.
Where: Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 344-2453
NRVBA Beginner Beekeeper’s Course
Learn all you need to know to begin keeping bees in the New River Valley. For more information, visit nrvba.org.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Online via NRVBA
Cost: $50
Contact: bbc.nrvbeekeepersassoc@gmail.com
RC International Film Festival: “Un Prophète”
Watch a virtual screening of the French film, followed by a panel-led discussion, all via Zoom.
When: 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke College
Cost: Free
RC International Film Festival: “The White Ribbon”
Watch a virtual screening of the German film, followed by a panel-led discussion, all via Zoom.
When: 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke College
Cost: Free
Sunday
The Dog Bowl Market
All items for sale from guest vendors will be handmade or upcycled. In addition to shopping, there will be live music by Ryan Greer.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Black Dog Salvage, 902 13th St. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: 343-6200
Danish String Quartet
The Danish String Quartet makes its Blacksburg debut with the world premiere of a new Copenhagen recording made exclusively for the Moss.
When: 2 to 3 p.m.
Where: Online via Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech
Cost: $10
Contact: 231-5300
Monday
DMV Connect by Appointment
DMV Connect, a portable service team, travels the state to provide convenient service. By appointment only. To sign up, visit dmv.virginia.gov/onlineservices/appointments.aspx.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: 375-3004
Music on Mondays: Double Feature
Relive the magic of Bernstein’s “West Side Story” and Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” — on two pianos — in this recital by Richard Masters and Hsiang Tu.
When: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-5335
Tuesday
An Evening with Yusef Salaam
Civil rights advocate Yusef Salam, a member of the “Central Park Five,” will visit for a Q&A-style virtual presentation with Roanoke College students as part of the college’s Black History Month programming.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke College
Cost: Free
RC International Film Festival: “Shoplifters”
Watch a virtual screening of the Japanese film, followed by a panel-led discussion, all via Zoom.
When: 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke College
Cost: Free
Wednesday
Honoring Local African American Sheroes
Celebrate Black History month with an evening of dance, poetry and art to honor local Sheroes Mrs. Claudia Whitworth and Dr. Perneller Chubb-Wilson.
When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Online via GFWC Star Woman’s Club & CommUnity Arts Reach
Cost: Free
Contact: 598-7231
Story Stop Roanoke: Telling Your Family’s Story
Learn to tell your family story with Story Stop, a virtual presentation with author and podcaster Kris Spisak hosting a panel discussion with local authors. To register, visit booknofurther.com.
When: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Book No Further
Cost: Free
Contact: 206-2505
Virtual Library Tour: Databases
Take a guided tour of Roanoke County’s Virtual Library and discover the resources that come free with your library card. Registration required.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: reference@roanokecountyva.gov
Online: St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group