 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out this week's local events (Feb. 18-24)
0 comments

Check out this week's local events (Feb. 18-24)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ballroom dance 062217

Friday Beginner Dance Workshop

 Thinkstockphotos.com

Thursday

Roanoke County-Vinton-Salem Restaurant Week

Participating restaurants will be offering specials in three tiers.

When: Daily through Feb. 28

Where: Various restaurant locations

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: yesroanoke.com

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 632-2323

Night Howls

The nighttime event includes hot cider and cookies, a zookeeper chat and a guided tour of the zoo in the dark to observe the creatures.

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke

Cost: $15

Contact: 343-3241

RC International Film Festival: “Léviathan”

Watch a virtual screening of the Russian film, followed by a panel-led discussion, all via Zoom.

When: 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke College

Cost: Free

Contact: roanoke.edu/events

Friday

Annual Landowners’ Woods & Wildlife Conference

This two-day conference for owners of large or small tracts of land is a virtual one stop/first stop for individuals, families and managers to learn about their woods and wildlife.

When: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19 to 12:45 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Online via Virginia Forest Landowner Education Program

Cost: $25

Contact: 231-6391

RC Alumni Presents: NOKELive: Hope for the Failing Heart

Roanoke College alumnus Dr. Jared J. Herr ’04, from Palo Alto, California, will talk about treatment for end-stage heart disease. This event is the first in a series focused on elevating the sciences at Roanoke College.

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke College

Cost: Free

Contact: roanoke.edu/events

Friday Beginner Dance Workshop

Learn to swing and salsa in a one-night, beginner-friendly workshop online or in-person.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg

Cost: $9

Contact: 382-8782

RC International Film Festival: “Parasite”

Watch a virtual screening of the Oscar-winning Korean film, followed by a panel-led discussion, all via Zoom.

When: 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke College

Cost: Free

Contact: roanoke.edu/events

Roanoke County-Vinton-Salem Restaurant Week

See Thursday’s listing.

Saturday

Black Box Series #2

Roanoke Ballet Theatre’s professional company performs its second Black Box of the season. Visit roanokeballet.org for social distancing guidelines.

When: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Ballet Theatre, 1318 Grandin Road, Roanoke

Cost: $20 per person

Contact: 345-6099

Comedy Crash Course

This standup comedy workshop is available for veterans, service members, their families and caregivers. Learn the structure of a joke, timing and how to mind map. Registration required.

When: 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: Online via VFW Post 1264

Cost: Free to eligible participants

Contact: adj@vfw1264.org

Grow the Good Life

The two-weekend education event will include presentations on trending garden crops, composting advice, and more. Registration required.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 20 and Feb. 27

Where: Online via Bedford Master Gardeners

Cost: $15 per day

Contact: bedfordmastergardeners.org

Saturday Morning Gravel and Coffee

A socially distanced conversation-pace gravel and pavement ride leaving from Sweet Donkey Coffee each week.

When: 9 to 11 a.m.

Where: Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 344-2453

NRVBA Beginner Beekeeper’s Course

Learn all you need to know to begin keeping bees in the New River Valley. For more information, visit nrvba.org.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Online via NRVBA

Cost: $50

Contact: bbc.nrvbeekeepersassoc@gmail.com

RC International Film Festival: “Un Prophète”

Watch a virtual screening of the French film, followed by a panel-led discussion, all via Zoom.

When: 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke College

Cost: Free

Contact: roanoke.edu/events

RC International Film Festival: “The White Ribbon”

Watch a virtual screening of the German film, followed by a panel-led discussion, all via Zoom.

When: 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke College

Cost: Free

Contact: roanoke.edu/events

Roanoke County-Vinton-Salem Restaurant Week

See Thursday’s listing.

Sunday

The Dog Bowl Market

All items for sale from guest vendors will be handmade or upcycled. In addition to shopping, there will be live music by Ryan Greer.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Black Dog Salvage, 902 13th St. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: 343-6200

Danish String Quartet

The Danish String Quartet makes its Blacksburg debut with the world premiere of a new Copenhagen recording made exclusively for the Moss.

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Where: Online via Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

Cost: $10

Contact: 231-5300

Roanoke County-Vinton-Salem Restaurant Week

See Thursday’s listing.

Monday

DMV Connect by Appointment

DMV Connect, a portable service team, travels the state to provide convenient service. By appointment only. To sign up, visit dmv.virginia.gov/onlineservices/appointments.aspx.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: 375-3004

Music on Mondays: Double Feature

Relive the magic of Bernstein’s “West Side Story” and Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” — on two pianos — in this recital by Richard Masters and Hsiang Tu.

When: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts

Cost: Free

Contact: 231-5335

Roanoke County-Vinton-Salem Restaurant Week

See Thursday’s listing.

Tuesday

An Evening with Yusef Salaam

Civil rights advocate Yusef Salam, a member of the “Central Park Five,” will visit for a Q&A-style virtual presentation with Roanoke College students as part of the college’s Black History Month programming.

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke College

Cost: Free

Contact: roanoke.edu/events

RC International Film Festival: “Shoplifters”

Watch a virtual screening of the Japanese film, followed by a panel-led discussion, all via Zoom.

When: 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke College

Cost: Free

Contact: roanoke.edu/events

Roanoke County-Vinton-Salem Restaurant Week

See Thursday’s listing.

DMV Connect by Appointment

See Monday’s listing.

Wednesday

Honoring Local African American Sheroes

Celebrate Black History month with an evening of dance, poetry and art to honor local Sheroes Mrs. Claudia Whitworth and Dr. Perneller Chubb-Wilson.

When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online via GFWC Star Woman’s Club & CommUnity Arts Reach

Cost: Free

Contact: 598-7231

Story Stop Roanoke: Telling Your Family’s Story

Learn to tell your family story with Story Stop, a virtual presentation with author and podcaster Kris Spisak hosting a panel discussion with local authors. To register, visit booknofurther.com.

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via Book No Further

Cost: Free

Contact: 206-2505

Virtual Library Tour: Databases

Take a guided tour of Roanoke County’s Virtual Library and discover the resources that come free with your library card. Registration required.

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free

Contact: reference@roanokecountyva.gov

Online: St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group

The weekly group is meeting via Zoom (note the later start time). Call for the link.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 552-1091

Roanoke County-Vinton-Salem Restaurant Week

See Thursday’s listing.

DMV Connect by Appointment

See Monday’s listing.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Entertainment

Cornershot: A man named Richard

About eight years ago, a man named Richard chose Smith Mountain Lake as the premier location for his newest creation — an authentic, grassroots steel drum band.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert