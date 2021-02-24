 Skip to main content
Check out this week's local events (Feb. 25-March 3)
Check out this week's local events (Feb. 25-March 3)

Roanoke County-Vinton-Salem Restaurant Week

Thursday

Participating restaurants will be offering specials in three tiers.

When: Daily through Feb. 28

Where: Various restaurant locations

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: yesroanoke.com

February Science on Tap of the NRV

A new age of conservation: helping wildlife by understanding people

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual, registration required

Cost: free

Contact: https://bit.ly/2ZDRGvd

Navigating Pandemics: Trusted Messenger Perspectives on Coronavirus, COVID-19 and Vaccines

Maury Strauss Distinguished Public Lecture presented by the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC. Ovetta Fuller, Ph.D., a virologist and ordained minister, will discuss the role of trusted messengers in delivering information about the COVID-19 vaccine. 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual. Register to join Zoom link or watch livestream. Both options at https://bit.ly/3aLSN2l.

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-526-2059

Roanoke College Visiting Writers Program Presents: History, Community, and Photography with Daesha Dévon Harris

A lecture and discussion via Zoom with artists Daesha Dévon Harris and Jeremy Dennis

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

Contact: Preregistration required at https://bit.ly/3dAvsSP.

Friday

RC International Film Festival Presents: a virtual showing of “Motorcycle Diaries”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Virtual. https://bit.ly/3btROmy

Cost: Free

Contact: roanoke.edu/events

Friday Beginner Dance Workshop

Learn to swing and salsa in a one-night, beginner-friendly workshop online or in-person.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg

Cost: $6 per person online; $9 per person at studio. Zoom link: 

https://bit.ly/3dDR7K8

Contact: 382-8782; order.SapphireDance.com

Saturday

Community, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Symposium Panel Discussions

A one-day symposium dedicated to the enduring, legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Virtual. https://bit.ly/37AHTtZ

Cost: Free

Contact: roanoke.edu/events

Sunday

Hiking Tour and Wine Tasting with Yvan Béliveau

Join owner Yvan Béliveau for a special tour of Beliveau Farm Winery followed by a guided wine tasting.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg

Cost: $30

Contact: 540-961-0505

Monday

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

Dogs and their humans can run to raise money for the Roanoke Valley SPCA anytime from March 1 to 27.

When: All month

Where: Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Roanoke/TailChaser

Cost: $35 per person; $25 per dog

Star Quilters Guild Online Meeting

Quilt historian Neva Hart will present a free online slideshow, "Museum Quilts and Quilts that Should be in Museums."

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

Contact: Non-members interested in quilting should write to starquilters.president@gmail.com for a free guest pass for this Zoom meeting.

Tuesday

Celebrating Two Women Doctor Suffragists

Women doctors were a rarity in the early 1900s, but two women in Virginia and West Virginia played important roles in health care and as Suffragists. Join this League of Women Voters talk celebrating Women's Month.

When: 11:45 a.m.

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

Contact: http://bit.ly/LWVMCWomensMonth2021

Beginner Line Dance Workshop

Learn to line dance in a beginner-friendly workshop online or in-person.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg

Cost: $9 per person at studio. 

Contact: 382-8782; info@sapphiredance.com

Wednesday

RC Visiting Writers Program: Reading and Q&A with Jericho Brown

Pultizer-Prize winning author, Jericho Brown, will read from his work and give a question-and-answer session.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Virtual, registration required

Cost: Free

Contact: https://bit.ly/3kdMsj0

