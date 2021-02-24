Check out this week's local events (Feb. 25-March 3)

Thursday
Roanoke County-Vinton-Salem Restaurant Week
Participating restaurants will be offering specials in three tiers.
When: Daily through Feb. 28
Where: Various restaurant locations
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: yesroanoke.com
February Science on Tap of the NRV
A new age of conservation: helping wildlife by understanding people
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Virtual, registration required
Cost: free
Contact: https://bit.ly/2ZDRGvd
Navigating Pandemics: Trusted Messenger Perspectives on Coronavirus, COVID-19 and Vaccines
Maury Strauss Distinguished Public Lecture presented by the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC. Ovetta Fuller, Ph.D., a virologist and ordained minister, will discuss the role of trusted messengers in delivering information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Virtual. Register to join Zoom link or watch livestream. Both options at https://bit.ly/3aLSN2l.
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-526-2059
Roanoke College Visiting Writers Program Presents: History, Community, and Photography with Daesha Dévon Harris
A lecture and discussion via Zoom with artists Daesha Dévon Harris and Jeremy Dennis
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Cost: Free
Contact: Preregistration required at https://bit.ly/3dAvsSP.
Friday
RC International Film Festival Presents: a virtual showing of “Motorcycle Diaries”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Virtual. https://bit.ly/3btROmy
Cost: Free
Contact: roanoke.edu/events
Friday Beginner Dance Workshop
Learn to swing and salsa in a one-night, beginner-friendly workshop online or in-person.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg
Cost: $6 per person online; $9 per person at studio. Zoom link:
Contact: 382-8782; order.SapphireDance.com
Roanoke County-Vinton-Salem Restaurant Week
See Thursday’s listing.
Saturday
Community, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Symposium Panel Discussions
A one-day symposium dedicated to the enduring, legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Virtual. https://bit.ly/37AHTtZ
Cost: Free
Contact: roanoke.edu/events
Roanoke County-Vinton-Salem Restaurant Week
See Thursday’s listing.
Sunday
Hiking Tour and Wine Tasting with Yvan Béliveau
Join owner Yvan Béliveau for a special tour of Beliveau Farm Winery followed by a guided wine tasting.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg
Cost: $30
Contact: 540-961-0505
Roanoke County-Vinton-Salem Restaurant Week
See Thursday’s listing.
Monday
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
Dogs and their humans can run to raise money for the Roanoke Valley SPCA anytime from March 1 to 27.
When: All month
Where: Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Roanoke/TailChaser
Cost: $35 per person; $25 per dog
Star Quilters Guild Online Meeting
Quilt historian Neva Hart will present a free online slideshow, "Museum Quilts and Quilts that Should be in Museums."
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Cost: Free
Contact: Non-members interested in quilting should write to starquilters.president@gmail.com for a free guest pass for this Zoom meeting.
Tuesday
Celebrating Two Women Doctor Suffragists
Women doctors were a rarity in the early 1900s, but two women in Virginia and West Virginia played important roles in health care and as Suffragists. Join this League of Women Voters talk celebrating Women's Month.
When: 11:45 a.m.
Where: Virtual
Cost: Free
Contact: http://bit.ly/LWVMCWomensMonth2021
Beginner Line Dance Workshop
Learn to line dance in a beginner-friendly workshop online or in-person.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg
Cost: $9 per person at studio.
Contact: 382-8782; info@sapphiredance.com
Wednesday
RC Visiting Writers Program: Reading and Q&A with Jericho Brown
Pultizer-Prize winning author, Jericho Brown, will read from his work and give a question-and-answer session.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Virtual, registration required
Cost: Free
Contact: https://bit.ly/3kdMsj0