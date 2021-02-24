Check out this week's local events (Feb. 25-March 3)

Cost: $35 per person; $25 per dog

Star Quilters Guild Online Meeting

Quilt historian Neva Hart will present a free online slideshow, "Museum Quilts and Quilts that Should be in Museums."

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

Contact: Non-members interested in quilting should write to starquilters.president@gmail.com for a free guest pass for this Zoom meeting.

Tuesday

Celebrating Two Women Doctor Suffragists

Women doctors were a rarity in the early 1900s, but two women in Virginia and West Virginia played important roles in health care and as Suffragists. Join this League of Women Voters talk celebrating Women's Month.

When: 11:45 a.m.

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free