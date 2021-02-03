 Skip to main content
Check out this week's local events (Feb. 4-10)
Check out this week's local events (Feb. 4-10)

Thursday

Art, Creative Practice, and Social Transformation

A virtual public talk with Sage Crump, an artist, culture strategist and facilitator who supports cultural workers and arts organizations involved in social justice to build social movements. Registration required.

When: 4 to 5 p.m.

Where: Online via Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts

Cost: Free

Contact: mneda14@vt.edu

21st Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights

The festival features readings of several new Appalachian plays, as well as offering playwriting workshops and panel discussions. A recording of each play will be made available starting at noon on the day of its premiere. Participants are invited to attend a panel discussion via Zoom at 8 p.m. on the same evening. For a full schedule, visit bartertheatre.com.

When: Times vary through Feb. 6

Where: Online via Barter Theatre

Cost: Free

Contact: 276-619-3315

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 632-2323

Friday

Art by Night Roanoke

On the first Friday of each month, downtown Roanoke art galleries are open late. The event includes art openings, live music and demonstrations.

When: 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Various locations in Downtown Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: roanokeartbynight.com

Saturday

“An Evening with Tara Westover”

Tara Westover’s bestselling memoir “Educated” has captured worldwide attention. Livestreamed exclusively for the Moss Arts Center from her home, the author will be interviewed by Amy Azano, associate professor in Virginia Tech’s School of Education, and answer audience members’ questions.

When: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

Cost: $10

Contact: 231-5300

8-Hour Court Approved Driver Improvement Clinic

The course includes a written test.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Place Roanoke Airport/Valley View Mall, 5040 Valley View Blvd. N.W., Roanoke

Cost: $75

Contact: 632-2304

Forever 5 & 10 Mile Trail Races

The race uses part of the Hellgate 100K course and and is known as the Forever Section. The race is capped at 250 runners but also has a virtual option. To register, visit runsignup.com.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Day Creek Horsetrail lot, Black Horse Gap Road, Blue Ridge

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: mountainjunkies.net

“Bloom with Grace” Opening Reception

View a photography exhibition by Candace W. Monaghan and meet the artist. The show runs through March 27.

When: Noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Patina Creek Creative, 19645 Main St., Buchanan

Cost: Free

Contact: 797-4336

Saturday Morning Gravel and Coffee

A socially distanced conversation-pace gravel and pavement ride leaving from Sweet Donkey Coffee each week.

When: 9 to 11 a.m.

Where: Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 344-2453

3rd Annual Sap to Syrup Weekend

Join the winery as they boil down sap into maple syrup over two weekends. The event includes tree tapping demos, a guide hike, maple food specials and wine tastings. Reservations required.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 961-0505

21st Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights

See Thursday’s listing.

Sunday

3rd Annual Sap to Syrup Weekend

See Saturday’s listing.

Monday

Roanoke Change Academy Virtual Book Talk

A six-part discussion of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Registration required.

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke Public Libraries and Book City Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: bookcityroanoke.com

Music on Mondays: Hsiang Tu

Hsiang Tu, piano faculty member at Virginia Tech, will perform “Chopin in 45 minutes.” Find the livestreaming link at performingarts.vt.edu.

When: 7:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts

Cost: Free

Contact: performingarts@vt.edu

ReadingRoCo Book Club

Join a discussion of “Madame Bovary” by Gustave Flaubert, an incredibly influential story of a woman living beyond her means. Registration required.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free

Contact: materials@roanokecountyva.gov

Tuesday

Virginia Native Plant Society Meeting

Take a virtual visit via Zoom to the San Diego Botanic Garden and learn about California natives and the family Proteaceae. Registration required.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via New River Chapter, Virginia Native Plant Society

Cost: Free

Contact: nrchaptervnps@gmail.com

Calligraphy for Beginners

Learn the history and introductory skills of the Western branch of this timeless art form. A calligraphy pen and paper to practice with during the class are recommended, but not required. Registration required at roanokecountyva.gov.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free

Contact: 857-5043

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

See Thursday’s listing.

Yoga for the People

Take a free online yoga class with Bonny Branch. Email for the Zoom link and full schedule.

When: 7 to 8 a.m.

Where: Online via Yoga for the People

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Contact: bonnybranchmovementarts@gmail.com

Wednesday

A Beginner’s Approach to Garden Photography

Learn how to capture moments in your personal landscapes in this Zoom talk led by Robert Lyons, professor emeritus at the University of Delaware. Registration required. For more information, visit hahngarden.vt.edu.

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Online via Hahn Horticulture Garden at Virginia Tech

Cost: Free

Contact: 231-5970

As the Page Turns Book Club

This month’s title is “All the Devils are Here” by Louise Penny. Registration required.

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free

Contact: rcplvinton@roanokecountyva.gov

Python: Next Steps

Continuing from the library’s first class, participants will explore conditionals and loops. Registration required for this Zoom workshop.

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free

Contact: reference@roanokecountyva.gov

Online: St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group

The weekly group is meeting via Zoom (note the later start time). Call for the link.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 552-1091

Virtual Master Class: Danish String Quartet

Tune in to this virtual event where members of the Danish String Quartet will coach Virginia Tech string students.

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Online via Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

Cost: Free

Contact: 231-5300

