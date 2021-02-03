Check out this week's local events (Feb. 4-10)

Thursday
Art, Creative Practice, and Social Transformation
A virtual public talk with Sage Crump, an artist, culture strategist and facilitator who supports cultural workers and arts organizations involved in social justice to build social movements. Registration required.
When: 4 to 5 p.m.
Where: Online via Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts
Cost: Free
Contact: mneda14@vt.edu
21st Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights
The festival features readings of several new Appalachian plays, as well as offering playwriting workshops and panel discussions. A recording of each play will be made available starting at noon on the day of its premiere. Participants are invited to attend a panel discussion via Zoom at 8 p.m. on the same evening. For a full schedule, visit bartertheatre.com.
When: Times vary through Feb. 6
Where: Online via Barter Theatre
Cost: Free
Contact: 276-619-3315
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 632-2323
Friday
Art by Night Roanoke
On the first Friday of each month, downtown Roanoke art galleries are open late. The event includes art openings, live music and demonstrations.
When: 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Various locations in Downtown Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: roanokeartbynight.com
Saturday
“An Evening with Tara Westover”
Tara Westover’s bestselling memoir “Educated” has captured worldwide attention. Livestreamed exclusively for the Moss Arts Center from her home, the author will be interviewed by Amy Azano, associate professor in Virginia Tech’s School of Education, and answer audience members’ questions.
When: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech
Cost: $10
Contact: 231-5300
8-Hour Court Approved Driver Improvement Clinic
The course includes a written test.
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Hyatt Place Roanoke Airport/Valley View Mall, 5040 Valley View Blvd. N.W., Roanoke
Cost: $75
Contact: 632-2304
Forever 5 & 10 Mile Trail Races
The race uses part of the Hellgate 100K course and and is known as the Forever Section. The race is capped at 250 runners but also has a virtual option. To register, visit runsignup.com.
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Day Creek Horsetrail lot, Black Horse Gap Road, Blue Ridge
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: mountainjunkies.net
“Bloom with Grace” Opening Reception
View a photography exhibition by Candace W. Monaghan and meet the artist. The show runs through March 27.
When: Noon to 5 p.m.
Where: Patina Creek Creative, 19645 Main St., Buchanan
Cost: Free
Contact: 797-4336
Saturday Morning Gravel and Coffee
A socially distanced conversation-pace gravel and pavement ride leaving from Sweet Donkey Coffee each week.
When: 9 to 11 a.m.
Where: Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 344-2453
3rd Annual Sap to Syrup Weekend
Join the winery as they boil down sap into maple syrup over two weekends. The event includes tree tapping demos, a guide hike, maple food specials and wine tastings. Reservations required.
When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 961-0505
Sunday
Monday
Roanoke Change Academy Virtual Book Talk
A six-part discussion of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Registration required.
When: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke Public Libraries and Book City Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: bookcityroanoke.com
Music on Mondays: Hsiang Tu
Hsiang Tu, piano faculty member at Virginia Tech, will perform “Chopin in 45 minutes.” Find the livestreaming link at performingarts.vt.edu.
When: 7:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts
Cost: Free
Contact: performingarts@vt.edu
ReadingRoCo Book Club
Join a discussion of “Madame Bovary” by Gustave Flaubert, an incredibly influential story of a woman living beyond her means. Registration required.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: materials@roanokecountyva.gov
Tuesday
Virginia Native Plant Society Meeting
Take a virtual visit via Zoom to the San Diego Botanic Garden and learn about California natives and the family Proteaceae. Registration required.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via New River Chapter, Virginia Native Plant Society
Cost: Free
Contact: nrchaptervnps@gmail.com
Calligraphy for Beginners
Learn the history and introductory skills of the Western branch of this timeless art form. A calligraphy pen and paper to practice with during the class are recommended, but not required. Registration required at roanokecountyva.gov.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: 857-5043
Yoga for the People
Take a free online yoga class with Bonny Branch. Email for the Zoom link and full schedule.
When: 7 to 8 a.m.
Where: Online via Yoga for the People
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Contact: bonnybranchmovementarts@gmail.com
Wednesday
A Beginner’s Approach to Garden Photography
Learn how to capture moments in your personal landscapes in this Zoom talk led by Robert Lyons, professor emeritus at the University of Delaware. Registration required. For more information, visit hahngarden.vt.edu.
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Online via Hahn Horticulture Garden at Virginia Tech
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-5970
As the Page Turns Book Club
This month’s title is “All the Devils are Here” by Louise Penny. Registration required.
When: 2 to 3 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: rcplvinton@roanokecountyva.gov
Python: Next Steps
Continuing from the library’s first class, participants will explore conditionals and loops. Registration required for this Zoom workshop.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: reference@roanokecountyva.gov
Online: St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group
The weekly group is meeting via Zoom (note the later start time). Call for the link.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-1091
Virtual Master Class: Danish String Quartet
Tune in to this virtual event where members of the Danish String Quartet will coach Virginia Tech string students.
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Online via Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-5300