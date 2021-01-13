 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out this week's local events (Jan. 14-20)
0 comments

Check out this week's local events (Jan. 14-20)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday

Let’s Talk: Teen Health, Wellness, and Resources

Betty Robertson, Carilion Clinic community health educator and registered nurse, and Brooks Michael, Carilion Clinic teen pregnancy coordinator, discuss issues for teenagers. Registration required at https://bit.ly/2LgFL2t.

When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Carilion Clinic

Cost: Free

Contact: lmniven@carilionclinic.org

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 632-2323

Saturday

“Backyard Birds”

Find out what backyard birds eat and how to identify them. Participants will make a feeder and birding journal to take home. Please dress for outdoor activities. Pre-registration is required at roanokecountyparks.com, and children must be accompanied by a registered adult.

When: 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: Explore Park, 56 Roanoke River Parkway Road, Roanoke

Cost: $7

Contact: 427-1800

January Winter Market

Walk through the market to pick up pre-orders, shop on-site or use curbside pickup. Face masks required.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Grandin Village Farmers Market, 2080 Westover Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: January Winter Market Facebook event page

Saturday Morning Gravel and Coffee

A socially distanced conversation-pace gravel and pavement ride leaving from Sweet Donkey Coffee each week.

When: 9 to 11 a.m.

Where: Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 344-2453

Sunday

The Dog Bowl Market

All items for sale from guest vendors will be handmade or upcycled. In addition to shopping, there will be live music by Isaac Hadden, wine from Virginia Mountain Vineyards and food from Solo Tots Food Truck.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Black Dog Salvage, 902 13th St. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: 343-6200

Monday

MLK: In His Own Words

Celebrate what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.’s 92nd birthday by learning about five of his most famous speeches and his Letter from Birmingham Jail. Register online and receive access to the texts beforehand.

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free; registration required

Contact: roanokecountyva.gov

Roanoke Valley Sports Club Media Night

Hear from a panel of local sports writers and sportscasters. This year’s scheduled speakers include John Appicello (WSLS TV), Doug Doughty (The Roanoke Times), Jermaine Ferrell (WFXR TV), Brian Hoffman (Salem Times Register), Greg Roberts (Sports Talk Show Personality), and Travis Wells (WDBJ TV). Advance registration required.

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $22 general; $17.50 members

Contact: roanokevalleysportsclub.com

Children’s Literature Online Lecture Series: “Picturing Langston Hughes”

Hollins professor Michelle Martin will share her research on how picture book texts, illustrations, historical details and Langston Hughes’ own words work toegether in pursuit of racial counter-aggressions. A Q&A and social time will follow the event, which will be conducted via Zoom. Email kidlit@hollins.edu to register.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Hollins University

Cost: Free; registration required

Contact: hollins.edu/events

Tuesday

Practicing Kindness Virtual Webinar

Learn about 10 research-backed practices to make walking in kindness part of your lifestyle. Registration not required for this Webex event. Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Online via Carilion Clinic

Cost: Free

Contact: 731-2027

Roanoke World War II Roundtable

In this presentation on the book “Combat Engineer with Patton’s Army,” learn about Frank Lembo’s experiences through the letters he wrote to his fiancee and get a broader look at the war as seen through the 80th Division, Third Army (Patton).

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Friendship, 397 Hershberger Road N.W., Roanoke

Cost: $1

Contact: 343-9701

Streaming movie: “John Lewis: Good Trouble”

A screening of the documentary will be followed by a discussion led by new Chief Diversity Officer Azziza (Kemi) Bankole. Registration required.

When: Noon

Where: Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine Auditorium, 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: medicine.vtc.vt.edu

100+ Women Who Care NRV Winter 2021 Quarterly Meeting

A volunteer opportunity for women with a busy schedule and an interest in giving back to the community. All funds remain in the NRV area.

When: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.

Where: Online via Women Who Care

Cost: $100 member contribution

Contact: nrv100wwc@gmail.com

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

See Thursday’s listing.

Yoga for the People

Take a free online yoga class with Bonny Branch. Email for the Zoom link and full schedule.

When: 7 to 8 a.m.

Where: Online via Yoga for the People

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Contact: bonnybranchmovementarts@gmail.com

Wednesday

Fall Prevention & Assessment with CORA Therapy

Trevor Campbell of CORA Therapy will discuss the body and the different parts that affect our balance and different ways to improve it. Registration required for this Zoom event.

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free

Contact: 857-5043

Online: St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group

The weekly group is meeting via Zoom (note the later start time). Call for the link.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 552-1091

Blacksburg Breakfast Lions Club Monthly Meeting

January’s speaker via Zoom will be Karen Hult, a professor of political science at Virginia Tech. New members welcome.

When: 7 to 8 a.m.

Where: Online via Blacksburg Breakfast Lions Club

Cost: Free

Contact: rmhartmann1@gmail.com

Excel: Beyond the Basics

Learn about grouping and linking spreadsheets, using the function wizard, inserting charts, sorting and filtering data, and more. Registration required. A Zoom link will be emailed to participants the day of the event.

When: 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free

Contact: reference@roanokec ountyva.gov

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 100 worst comedies of all time
Movies

The 100 worst comedies of all time

It's been said that anything worth doing is worth doing badly — and comedy is no exception. Here's a look at the worst comedies of all time, according to IMDb and Metacritic.

Watch Now: Related Video

See a day in the life of a South Dakota fire station's resident pooch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert