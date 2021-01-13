Check out this week's local events (Jan. 14-20)

Thursday
Let’s Talk: Teen Health, Wellness, and Resources
Betty Robertson, Carilion Clinic community health educator and registered nurse, and Brooks Michael, Carilion Clinic teen pregnancy coordinator, discuss issues for teenagers. Registration required at https://bit.ly/2LgFL2t.
When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Carilion Clinic
Cost: Free
Contact: lmniven@carilionclinic.org
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 632-2323
Saturday
“Backyard Birds”
Find out what backyard birds eat and how to identify them. Participants will make a feeder and birding journal to take home. Please dress for outdoor activities. Pre-registration is required at roanokecountyparks.com, and children must be accompanied by a registered adult.
When: 1 to 3 p.m.
Where: Explore Park, 56 Roanoke River Parkway Road, Roanoke
Cost: $7
Contact: 427-1800
January Winter Market
Walk through the market to pick up pre-orders, shop on-site or use curbside pickup. Face masks required.
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Grandin Village Farmers Market, 2080 Westover Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: January Winter Market Facebook event page
Saturday Morning Gravel and Coffee
A socially distanced conversation-pace gravel and pavement ride leaving from Sweet Donkey Coffee each week.
When: 9 to 11 a.m.
Where: Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 344-2453
Sunday
The Dog Bowl Market
All items for sale from guest vendors will be handmade or upcycled. In addition to shopping, there will be live music by Isaac Hadden, wine from Virginia Mountain Vineyards and food from Solo Tots Food Truck.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Black Dog Salvage, 902 13th St. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: 343-6200
Monday
MLK: In His Own Words
Celebrate what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.’s 92nd birthday by learning about five of his most famous speeches and his Letter from Birmingham Jail. Register online and receive access to the texts beforehand.
When: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free; registration required
Contact: roanokecountyva.gov
Roanoke Valley Sports Club Media Night
Hear from a panel of local sports writers and sportscasters. This year’s scheduled speakers include John Appicello (WSLS TV), Doug Doughty (The Roanoke Times), Jermaine Ferrell (WFXR TV), Brian Hoffman (Salem Times Register), Greg Roberts (Sports Talk Show Personality), and Travis Wells (WDBJ TV). Advance registration required.
When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: $22 general; $17.50 members
Contact: roanokevalleysportsclub.com
Children’s Literature Online Lecture Series: “Picturing Langston Hughes”
Hollins professor Michelle Martin will share her research on how picture book texts, illustrations, historical details and Langston Hughes’ own words work toegether in pursuit of racial counter-aggressions. A Q&A and social time will follow the event, which will be conducted via Zoom. Email kidlit@hollins.edu to register.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Hollins University
Cost: Free; registration required
Contact: hollins.edu/events
Tuesday
Practicing Kindness Virtual Webinar
Learn about 10 research-backed practices to make walking in kindness part of your lifestyle. Registration not required for this Webex event. Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Online via Carilion Clinic
Cost: Free
Contact: 731-2027
Roanoke World War II Roundtable
In this presentation on the book “Combat Engineer with Patton’s Army,” learn about Frank Lembo’s experiences through the letters he wrote to his fiancee and get a broader look at the war as seen through the 80th Division, Third Army (Patton).
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Friendship, 397 Hershberger Road N.W., Roanoke
Cost: $1
Contact: 343-9701
Streaming movie: “John Lewis: Good Trouble”
A screening of the documentary will be followed by a discussion led by new Chief Diversity Officer Azziza (Kemi) Bankole. Registration required.
When: Noon
Where: Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine Auditorium, 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: medicine.vtc.vt.edu
100+ Women Who Care NRV Winter 2021 Quarterly Meeting
A volunteer opportunity for women with a busy schedule and an interest in giving back to the community. All funds remain in the NRV area.
When: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.
Where: Online via Women Who Care
Cost: $100 member contribution
Contact: nrv100wwc@gmail.com
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
See Thursday’s listing.
Yoga for the People
Take a free online yoga class with Bonny Branch. Email for the Zoom link and full schedule.
When: 7 to 8 a.m.
Where: Online via Yoga for the People
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Contact: bonnybranchmovementarts@gmail.com
Wednesday
Fall Prevention & Assessment with CORA Therapy
Trevor Campbell of CORA Therapy will discuss the body and the different parts that affect our balance and different ways to improve it. Registration required for this Zoom event.
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: 857-5043
Online: St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group
The weekly group is meeting via Zoom (note the later start time). Call for the link.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-1091
Blacksburg Breakfast Lions Club Monthly Meeting
January’s speaker via Zoom will be Karen Hult, a professor of political science at Virginia Tech. New members welcome.
When: 7 to 8 a.m.
Where: Online via Blacksburg Breakfast Lions Club
Cost: Free
Contact: rmhartmann1@gmail.com
Excel: Beyond the Basics
Learn about grouping and linking spreadsheets, using the function wizard, inserting charts, sorting and filtering data, and more. Registration required. A Zoom link will be emailed to participants the day of the event.
When: 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: reference@roanokec ountyva.gov