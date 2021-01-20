Check out this week's local events (Jan. 21-27)

Thursday
Night Howls
The nighttime event includes hot cider and cookies, a zookeeper chat and a guided tour of the zoo in the dark to observe the creatures.
When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 343-3241
“Missing Red Girls”
A live performance of “Missing Red Girls,” written and directed by Max Bidasha, will be presented on Zoom through the Hollins Theatre Institute and Mill Mountain Theatre as part of the 2021 Hollins-Mill Mountain Virtual Winter Festival of New Works. Tickets are available via brownpapertickets.com.
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Online via Hollins University
Cost: Free
Contact: hollins.edu/events
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 632-2323
Friday
Outdoor Book Sale
Purchase books for $5/bag, $1/hardbacks and 50 cents/paperbacks.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Library, 200 Miller St., Blacksburg
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: 552-8246
“Snowed In! A Virtual Murder Mystery”
Work together to solve a crime in this virtual murder mystery on Zoom. Guests will get a character role ahead of time. To register, visit jumpintomystery.com.
When: 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Jump Into Mystery
Cost: $20
Contact: 293-8784
Roanoke Restaurant Week To-Go
Participating restaurants in downtown Roanoke will offer a variety of menu specials to-go. For more information, visit downtownroanoke.org.
When: Continues through Jan. 31
Where: Various locations in downtown Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 342-2028
“Missing Red Girls”
See Thursday’s listing.
Saturday
Spark Joy Webinar
Shannon Huneycutt, founder of Spark Joy Charlotte and certified Silver level KonMari consultant, will discuss the necessary skills for maintaining a tidy home for your life. Register at roanokecountyva.gov.
When: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free; registration required
Contact: 777-8778
Saturday Morning Gravel and Coffee
A socially distanced conversation-pace gravel and pavement ride leaving from Sweet Donkey Coffee each week.
When: 9 to 11 a.m.
Where: Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 344-2453
Saturday Fringe Spotlight: “The Care Taker”
The complicated relationship of a mother and daughter gets even more complicated in this twisted love story written by Stephanie Goldman. Presented live via Zoom as part of the New Works festival. Free tickets can be reserved at brownpapertickets.com.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Online via Hollins University
Cost: Free
Contact: hollins.edu/events
“Missing Red Girls”
See Thursday’s listing.
Sunday
“Missing Red Girls”
See Thursday’s listing.
Monday
Roanoke Change Academy Virtual Book Talk
A six-part discussion of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Registration required.
When: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke Public Libraries and Book City Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: bookcityroanoke.com
Tuesday
How to Connect Virtually with Friends and Family Virtual Webex
Carilion Clinic community health coordinator Holly Ostby will discuss how to navigate common technical challenges. Registration not required for this Webex event.
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Online via Carilion Clinic
Cost: Free
Contact: 458-3595
21st Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights
The festival features readings of several new Appalachian plays, as well as offering playwriting workshops and panel discussions. A recording of each play will be made available starting at noon on the day of its premiere. Participants are invited to attend a panel discussion via Zoom at 8 p.m. on the same evening. For a full schedule, visit bartertheatre.com.
When: Times vary through Feb. 6
Where: Online via Barter Theatre
Cost: Free
Contact: 276-619-3315
Medicare Decisions Made Easy
This is an educational event to provide information to those new to Medicare or professionals needing information for their clients and employees.
When: 3 to 4 p.m.
Where: Famous Anthony’s Salem, 1716 W. Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 685-3817
Rambling Readers Walk & Talk
Twice a month, take a roughly 2-mile walk with the group and talk about books you’re currently reading and enjoying.
When: 3 to 4 p.m.
Where: Jessie Peterman Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-2947
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
See Thursday’s listing.
Yoga for the People
Take a free online yoga class with Bonny Branch. Email for the Zoom link and full schedule.
When: 7 to 8 a.m.
Where: Online via Yoga for the People
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Contact: bonnybranchmovementarts@gmail.com
Wednesday
Zoom Artist Talk: Lyman Whitaker
Artist Lyman Whitaker will host a talk about the three kinetic wind sculptures that were recently installed at the Hahn Horticulture Garden. Registration required.
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Online via Hahn Horticulture Garden
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-5970
Eat Right, Be Fit, Reduce Your Risk: A Guide to Wellness and Cancer Risk Reduction
Learn about diet and lifestyle strategies that can help us optimize wellness and reduce our risk of some of the most common forms of cancer. Registration not required for this Webex event.
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Online via Carilion Clinic
Cost: Free
Contact: 983-4123
ARTGAWK
An exhibition featuring choice pickings from the Radford University Permanent Collection. Limited-space, on-site opening events will be held through Jan. 29. For more information, visit radford.edu/artmuseum.
When: 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Radford University, 801 E. Main St., Radford
Cost: Free
Contact: 831-5754
Using Evernote
Learn what you can do with Evernote, a popular note taking app, in this virtual workshop. Registration required.
When: 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: reference@roanokecountyva.gov
Online: St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group
The weekly group is meeting via Zoom (note the later start time). Call for the link.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-1091