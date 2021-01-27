Check out this week's local events (Jan. 28-Feb. 3)

Thursday
2021 Hollins-Mill Mountain Virtual Winter Festival of New Works: “Shadow of the Son”
Artemis is the goddess of the moon, and her brother, Apollo, is the god of the sun. Expected to live up to the ideals of the immortals, Artemis longs for freedom and the opportunity to chart her own path. But when she builds her own world away from that of her father, has she simply traded one set of impossible expectations for another? Free tickets for this Zoom performance can be reserved at brownpapertickets.com.
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Online via Hollins University
Cost: Free
Contact: hollins.edu/events
Docs for Morgan: Virtual Hoops
The ninth annual basketball game supports a memorial scholarship fund in Morgan Harrington's name at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. This year's fundraiser features a prerecorded Playstation NBA video game session between medical students and residents. Register to watch via Zoom at http://bit.ly/36teYb5.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Online via Virginia Tech School of Medicine
Cost: Donations encouraged
Contact: medicine.vtc.vt.edu
HomeStage Series: Sankofa Danzafro's "The City of Others"
Showcasing powerful Afro-Colombian and Afro-contemporary dance with live drumming and song, "The City of Others" by Colombia's Sankofa Danzafro portrays the reality of marginalized communities who have been marked by ethnic discrimination and social inequality for generations.
When: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech
Cost: $10
Contact: 231-5300
New Year's Resolutions! Weight Loss Strategy and a Mediterranean Meal
Carilion Clinic's Bert Herald, who lost over 100 pounds and has kept it off for over seven years, will talk about weight loss strategies, followed by a cooking demo.
When: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Carilion Clinic
Cost: Free
Contact: 266-6000
"Food Lover's Trivia: Local Fruits and Vegetables" Virtual Webex
Test your knowledge and learn surprising facts about local fruits and vegetables. Registration not required.
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Online via Carilion Clinic
Cost: Free
Contact: 983-4123
Night Howls
Due to high demand last week, an additional night was added for January's Night Howls. The nighttime event includes hot cider and cookies, a zookeeper chat and a guided tour of the zoo in the dark to observe the creatures.
When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 343-3241
Virtual Guided Tour: “A Very Anxious Feeling”
Co-curators Amethyst Rey Beaver and Eva Thornton are joined by Sarah Gavlak of Gavlak Gallery along with Laura Dvorkin and Maynard Monrow from the Beth Rudin DeWoody Collection in this virtual guided tour of the museum’s current exhibition.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Taubman Museum of Art
Cost: Free; registration required
Contact: http://bit.ly/avaftour
ARTGAWK
An exhibition featuring choice pickings from the Radford University Permanent Collection. Limited-space, on-site opening events will be held through Jan. 29. For more information, visit radford.edu/artmuseum.
When: 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Radford University, 801 E. Main St., Radford
Cost: Free
Contact: 831-5754
Roanoke Restaurant Week To-Go
Participating restaurants in downtown Roanoke will offer a variety of menu specials to-go. For more information, visit downtownroanoke.org.
When: Continues through Jan. 31
Where: Various locations in downtown Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 342-2028
21st Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights
The festival features readings of several new Appalachian plays, as well as offering playwriting workshops and panel discussions. A recording of each play will be made available starting at noon on the day of its premiere. Participants are invited to attend a panel discussion via Zoom at 8 p.m. on the same evening. For a full schedule, visit bartertheatre.com.
When: Times vary through Feb. 6
Where: Online via Barter Theatre
Cost: Free
Contact: 276-619-3315
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 632-2323
Friday
“Shadow of the Son”
ARTGAWK
Roanoke Restaurant Week To-Go
A Conversation with Nels Cline
Nels Cline, lead guitarist of Wilco, will talk with Karl Precoda of Virginia Tech's School of Performing Arts and answer audience questions ahead of his Feb. 3 streaming performance. Registration required at artscenter.vt.edu.
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Online via Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-5300
“Snowed In! A Virtual Murder Mystery”
Work together to solve a crime in this virtual murder mystery on Zoom. Guests will get a character role ahead of time. To register, visit jumpintomystery.com.
When: 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Jump Into Mystery
Cost: $20
Contact: 293-8784
Tinker Mountain Writers Virtual Winter Recharge
The inaugural event includes manuscript and write-now workshops with faculty members.
When: Times vary through Jan. 31
Where: Online via Hollins University
Cost: $525
Contact: hollins.edu/tmww
Saturday
“Shadow of the Son”
21st Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights
Roanoke Restaurant Week To-Go
Tinker Mountain Writers Virtual Winter Recharge
2021 Hollins-Mill Mountain Virtual Winter Festival of New Works: “The Magic Stick”
In this memory play, narrator Mary, tells the story about returning home to her mother to escape spousal abuse. As she searches for happiness and fulfillment, she encounters many adversities, and the aura of her husband haunts her. Presented live via Zoom. Free tickets can be reserved at brownpapertickets.com.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Online via Hollins University
Cost: Free
Contact: hollins.edu/events
Saturday Morning Gravel and Coffee
A socially distanced conversation-pace gravel and pavement ride leaving from Sweet Donkey Coffee each week.
When: 9 to 11 a.m.
Where: Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 344-2453
3rd Annual Sap to Syrup Weekend
Join the winery as they boil down sap into maple syrup over two weekends. The event, which continues Feb. 6-7, includes tree tapping demos, a guide hike, maple food specials and wine tastings. Reservations required.
When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 961-0505
Sunday
“Shadow of the Son”
Roanoke Restaurant Week To-Go
Tinker Mountain Writers Virtual Winter Recharge
3rd Annual Sap to Syrup Weekend
Monday
Roanoke Change Academy Virtual Book Talk
A six-part discussion of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Registration required.
When: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke Public Libraries and Book City Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: bookcityroanoke.com
Tuesday
21st Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
Yoga for the People
Take a free online yoga class with Bonny Branch. Email for the Zoom link and full schedule.
When: 7 to 8 a.m.
Where: Online via Yoga for the People
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Contact: bonnybranchmovementarts@gmail.com
Wednesday
Roanoke County Genealogy Club
Ask questions you have about genealogy and hear what we are learning about researching our ancestors. The group ranges from novice to expert. Email reference@roanokecountyva.gov to sign up for the Zoom link.
When: 10 to 11 a.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: reference@roanokecountyva.gov
Online: St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group
The weekly group is meeting via Zoom (note the later start time). Call for the link.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-1091
Get Started Coding with Python
Learn some of the basic concepts of programming using the popular Python language. Registration required. A Zoom link will be emailed to participants the day of the event.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: reference@roanokecountyva.gov
Lifestyle Wellness: How to Achieve Optimal Health
Look at new data and discuss key strategies that can transform our health and wellness. Registration not required for this WebEx seminar.
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Online via Carilion Clinic
Cost: Free