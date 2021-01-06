Check out this week's local events (Jan. 7-13)

Thursday
Excel Basics
Learn how to navigate the spreadsheet program, format and edit cells, create simple formulas, use autosum and autofill, and print. Registration required.
When: 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: reference@roanokecountyva.gov
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 632-2323
Friday
Waid Park Night Ride
Go for a group ride hosted by Franklin County Parks and Recreation. You must have your own bike and lights.
When: 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Waid Park, 701 Waid Park Road, Rocky Mount
Cost: Free
Contact: 483-9293
Virtual Conversation with the Curator: Meet Karl E. Willers
Meet the Taubman's new chief curator, Karl E. Willers, in this live virtual conversation via Zoom. Registration required.
When: 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Where: Online via Taubman Museum of Art
Cost: Free
Contact: taubmanmuseum.org
Saturday
Blue Ridge 2021 Kick-Off Fun Run
Log some miles at this casual kickoff run before your weekend begins and train for America's Toughest Road Race with RunAbout Sports. Register for a free training group via http://bit.ly/359He1E.
When: 8 a.m.
Where: River's Edge Sports Complex, 302 Wiley Drive S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 989-2064
Medicare Decisions Made Easy
Licensed sales agent Linda Walker will present this workshop where participants can ask questions and learn about Medicare options.
When: 10 to 11 a.m.
Where: Christiansburg Recreation Center, 1600 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 529-1308
Monday
Roanoke Change Academy Virtual Book Talk
A six-part discussion of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Registration required.
When: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke Public Libraries and Book City Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: bookcityroanoke.com
ReadingRoCo Book Club: "Wuthering Heights"
Discuss the controversial but enduring gothic romance by Emily Bronte via Zoom. RSVP by email or fill out the online form at roanokecountyva.gov.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: materials@roanokecountyva.gov
Online Woodland Options for Landowners
This 12-week, online, self-paced class will cover the basics of woodland management. Topics include tree ID, woodland ecology, sustainability, soils, mapping and silviculture.
When: Classes continue through April 2
Where: Online via Virginia Forest Landowner Education Program
Cost: $45
Contact: 231-6391
Star Quilters Guild Online Meeting
Longarm quilter Carrie Zizza will present a Zoom program called “Deep Dive into Needles, Thread, Batting, & Fabric.”
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Star Quilters Guild
Cost: $10
Contact: 344-2769
Tuesday
1950s Couch Trivia
Travel back in time for this Nifty Fifties trivia game via Zoom. Register as a solo participant or form a team.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: materials@roanokecountyva.gov
8-Hour Court Approved Driver Improvement Clinic
The course runs eight hours over two evenings and includes a written test.
When: 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
Where: Hyatt Place Roanoke Airport/Valley View Mall, 5040 Valley View Blvd. N.W., Roanoke
Cost: $75
Contact: 632-2304
Virginia Native Plant Society Meeting
A Powerpoint presentation titled “The Flora of Virginia Mobile App Overview with Mario Lobstein & Sally Anderson” will be shown.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via New River Chapter, Virginia Native Plant Society
Cost: Free
Contact: nrchaptervnps@gmail.com
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
See Thursday's listing.
Yoga for the People
Take a free online yoga class with Bonny Branch. Email for the Zoom link and full schedule.
When: 7 to 8 a.m.
Where: Online via Yoga for the People
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Contact: bonnybranchmovementarts@gmail.com
Wednesday
Get Started with GIMP
Learn new image editing techniques with this free alternative to Photoshop. Registration required.
When: 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: reference@roanokecountyva.gov
As the Page Turns Book Club
The group meets monthly via Zoom to discuss new titles. This month's book is "The Masterpiece" by Fiona Davis.
When: 2 to 3 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: rcplvinton@roanokecountyva.gov
8-Hour Court Approved Driver Improvement Clinic
See Tuesday’s listing.