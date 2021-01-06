 Skip to main content
Check out this week's local events (Jan. 7-13)
Check out this week's local events (Jan. 7-13)

Thursday

Excel Basics

Learn how to navigate the spreadsheet program, format and edit cells, create simple formulas, use autosum and autofill, and print. Registration required.

When: 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free

Contact: reference@roanokecountyva.gov

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 632-2323

Friday

Waid Park Night Ride

Go for a group ride hosted by Franklin County Parks and Recreation. You must have your own bike and lights.

When: 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Waid Park, 701 Waid Park Road, Rocky Mount

Cost: Free

Contact: 483-9293

Virtual Conversation with the Curator: Meet Karl E. Willers

Meet the Taubman's new chief curator, Karl E. Willers, in this live virtual conversation via Zoom. Registration required.

When: 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Where: Online via Taubman Museum of Art

Cost: Free

Contact: taubmanmuseum.org

Saturday

Blue Ridge 2021 Kick-Off Fun Run

Log some miles at this casual kickoff run before your weekend begins and train for America's Toughest Road Race with RunAbout Sports. Register for a free training group via http://bit.ly/359He1E.

When: 8 a.m.

Where: River's Edge Sports Complex, 302 Wiley Drive S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 989-2064

Medicare Decisions Made Easy

Licensed sales agent Linda Walker will present this workshop where participants can ask questions and learn about Medicare options.

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Where: Christiansburg Recreation Center, 1600 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 529-1308

Monday

Roanoke Change Academy Virtual Book Talk

A six-part discussion of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Registration required.

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke Public Libraries and Book City Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: bookcityroanoke.com

ReadingRoCo Book Club: "Wuthering Heights"

Discuss the controversial but enduring gothic romance by Emily Bronte via Zoom. RSVP by email or fill out the online form at roanokecountyva.gov.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free

Contact: materials@roanokecountyva.gov

Online Woodland Options for Landowners

This 12-week, online, self-paced class will cover the basics of woodland management. Topics include tree ID, woodland ecology, sustainability, soils, mapping and silviculture.

When: Classes continue through April 2

Where: Online via Virginia Forest Landowner Education Program

Cost: $45

Contact: 231-6391

Star Quilters Guild Online Meeting

Longarm quilter Carrie Zizza will present a Zoom program called “Deep Dive into Needles, Thread, Batting, & Fabric.”

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Star Quilters Guild

Cost: $10

Contact: 344-2769

Tuesday

1950s Couch Trivia

Travel back in time for this Nifty Fifties trivia game via Zoom. Register as a solo participant or form a team.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free

Contact: materials@roanokecountyva.gov

8-Hour Court Approved Driver Improvement Clinic

The course runs eight hours over two evenings and includes a written test.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

Where: Hyatt Place Roanoke Airport/Valley View Mall, 5040 Valley View Blvd. N.W., Roanoke

Cost: $75

Contact: 632-2304

Virginia Native Plant Society Meeting

A Powerpoint presentation titled “The Flora of Virginia Mobile App Overview with Mario Lobstein & Sally Anderson” will be shown.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via New River Chapter, Virginia Native Plant Society

Cost: Free

Contact: nrchaptervnps@gmail.com

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

See Thursday's listing.

Yoga for the People

Take a free online yoga class with Bonny Branch. Email for the Zoom link and full schedule.

When: 7 to 8 a.m.

Where: Online via Yoga for the People

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Contact: bonnybranchmovementarts@gmail.com

Wednesday

Get Started with GIMP

Learn new image editing techniques with this free alternative to Photoshop. Registration required.

When: 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free

Contact: reference@roanokecountyva.gov

As the Page Turns Book Club

The group meets monthly via Zoom to discuss new titles. This month's book is "The Masterpiece" by Fiona Davis.

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free

Contact: rcplvinton@roanokecountyva.gov

8-Hour Court Approved Driver Improvement Clinic

See Tuesday’s listing.

