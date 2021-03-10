 Skip to main content
Check out this week's local events (March 11-17)
Check out this week's local events (March 11-17)

Thursday

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

Dogs and their humans can run to raise money for the Roanoke Valley SPCA anytime from March 1 to 27.

When: All month

Where: Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Roanoke/TailChaser

Cost: $35 per person; $25 per dog

Tai Chi for Health and Wellness

Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 632-2323

Friday

Bonfire Fridays at Beliveau Farm

Gather around the bonfire at the new fire pit. Wine, beer, hot dogs and s’mores packages will be for sale.

When: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free, food and beverages extra

Contact: 540-961-0505

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

See Thursday’s listing

Friday Beginner Dance Workshop

Learn to swing and salsa in a one-night, beginner-friendly workshop online or in-person.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg

Cost: $6 per person online; $9 per person at studio. Zoom link:

https://bit.ly/3dDR7K8

Contact: 382-8782; order.SapphireDance.com

Saturday

Salem Museum Speaker Series: Roanoke Island: What’s Lost, What’s Found

Enjoy a virtual field trip to Roanoke Island, North Carolina, to learn its history, including that of the well-known “Lost Colony” of 1587. A National Park Ranger will lead a virtual tour of archeological sites.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Online via Zoom; the link will be posted at https://salemmuseum.org/ on the morning of the talk

Cost: Free

Contact: info@salemmuseum.org

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

See Thursday’s listing

Saturday Morning Gravel and Coffee

A socially distanced conversation-pace gravel and pavement ride leaving from Sweet Donkey Coffee every week.

When: 9-11 a.m.

Where: Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-344-2453

Winter Weekends at Poplar Forest: At Home with Mr. Jefferson

Explore the octagonal villa Jefferson designed as his personal retreat, walk the plantation grounds, visit the slave quarter site and browse the exhibits in the lower level of the house. Guided tours offered every hour beginning at 10:30 a.m.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest

Cost: Adults, $18; seniors and military, $16; college students and teens, $10; youth, $6; free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members

Contact: 434-534-8120

Black Box Series #2

Join Roanoke Ballet Theatre for its second Black Box of the season. All audience members must wear a mask for the duration of the performance and have their temperatures taken upon entry. Performers will be wearing a mask while performing, and audience members are placed more than 6 feet from the performance area.

When: 5 and 7 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Ballet Theatre, 1318 Grandin Road, Roanoke

Cost: $20

Contact: 540-345-6099

Sunday

Winter Weekends at Poplar Forest: At home with Mr. Jefferson

See Saturday’s listing

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

See Thursday’s listing

Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt at Explore Park

Follow the map, collect the clues and find Lucky the Leprechaun and his gold. Children must be accompanied by a registered/paid adult.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Explore Park

Cost: $4

Contact: 540-772-7529

Monday

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

See Thursday’s listing

Tuesday

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

See Thursday’s listing

Beginner Line Dance Workshop

Learn to line dance in a beginner-friendly workshop online or in person.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg

Cost: $9 per person at studio.

Contact: 382-8782; info@sapphiredance.com

Wednesday

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

See Thursday’s listing

St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group

The weekly group is meeting via Zoom. Call for the link.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 552-1091

The Mullet Ride

Meet up at Star Hill Brewery in Roanoke for a non-drop mountain bike ride on Mill Mountain. Bring lights, mask and money for beer after the ride. The ride will be between an hour and an hour 45 minutes. Free marshmallow and hot chocolate buffet.

When: 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, 6 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: www.facebook.com/events/615936235743637/

