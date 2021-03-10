Check out this week's local events (March 11-17)

Thursday
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
Dogs and their humans can run to raise money for the Roanoke Valley SPCA anytime from March 1 to 27.
When: All month
Where: Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Roanoke/TailChaser
Cost: $35 per person; $25 per dog
Tai Chi for Health and Wellness
Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 632-2323
Friday
Bonfire Fridays at Beliveau Farm
Gather around the bonfire at the new fire pit. Wine, beer, hot dogs and s’mores packages will be for sale.
When: 5-7 p.m.
Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free, food and beverages extra
Contact: 540-961-0505
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
See Thursday’s listing
Friday Beginner Dance Workshop
Learn to swing and salsa in a one-night, beginner-friendly workshop online or in-person.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg
Cost: $6 per person online; $9 per person at studio. Zoom link:
Contact: 382-8782; order.SapphireDance.com
Saturday
Salem Museum Speaker Series: Roanoke Island: What’s Lost, What’s Found
Enjoy a virtual field trip to Roanoke Island, North Carolina, to learn its history, including that of the well-known “Lost Colony” of 1587. A National Park Ranger will lead a virtual tour of archeological sites.
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Online via Zoom; the link will be posted at https://salemmuseum.org/ on the morning of the talk
Cost: Free
Contact: info@salemmuseum.org
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
See Thursday’s listing
Saturday Morning Gravel and Coffee
A socially distanced conversation-pace gravel and pavement ride leaving from Sweet Donkey Coffee every week.
When: 9-11 a.m.
Where: Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-344-2453
Winter Weekends at Poplar Forest: At Home with Mr. Jefferson
Explore the octagonal villa Jefferson designed as his personal retreat, walk the plantation grounds, visit the slave quarter site and browse the exhibits in the lower level of the house. Guided tours offered every hour beginning at 10:30 a.m.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest
Cost: Adults, $18; seniors and military, $16; college students and teens, $10; youth, $6; free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members
Contact: 434-534-8120
Black Box Series #2
Join Roanoke Ballet Theatre for its second Black Box of the season. All audience members must wear a mask for the duration of the performance and have their temperatures taken upon entry. Performers will be wearing a mask while performing, and audience members are placed more than 6 feet from the performance area.
When: 5 and 7 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Ballet Theatre, 1318 Grandin Road, Roanoke
Cost: $20
Contact: 540-345-6099
Sunday
Winter Weekends at Poplar Forest: At home with Mr. Jefferson
See Saturday’s listing
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
See Thursday’s listing
Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt at Explore Park
Follow the map, collect the clues and find Lucky the Leprechaun and his gold. Children must be accompanied by a registered/paid adult.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Explore Park
Cost: $4
Contact: 540-772-7529
Monday
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
See Thursday’s listing
Tuesday
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
See Thursday’s listing
Beginner Line Dance Workshop
Learn to line dance in a beginner-friendly workshop online or in person.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg
Cost: $9 per person at studio.
Contact: 382-8782; info@sapphiredance.com
Wednesday
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
See Thursday’s listing
St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group
The weekly group is meeting via Zoom. Call for the link.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-1091
The Mullet Ride
Meet up at Star Hill Brewery in Roanoke for a non-drop mountain bike ride on Mill Mountain. Bring lights, mask and money for beer after the ride. The ride will be between an hour and an hour 45 minutes. Free marshmallow and hot chocolate buffet.
When: 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, 6 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke
Cost: Free