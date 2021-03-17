Check out this week's local events (March 18-24)

Thursday
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
Dogs and their humans can run to raise money for the Roanoke Valley SPCA anytime through March 27.
When: All month
Where: Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Roanoke/TailChaser
Cost: $35 per person; $25 per dog
Tai Chi for Health and Wellness
Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 632-2323
Friday
Bonfire Fridays at Beliveau Farm
Gather around the bonfire at the new fire pit. Wine, beer, hot dogs and s’mores packages will be for sale.
When: 5-7 p.m.
Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free, food and beverages extra
Contact: 540-961-0505
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
See Thursday’s listing
Friday Beginner Dance Workshop
Learn to swing and salsa in a one-night, beginner-friendly workshop online or in-person.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg
Cost: $6 per person online; $9 per person at studio. Zoom link:
Contact: 382-8782; order.SapphireDance.com
Saturday
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
See Thursday’s listing
Saturday Morning Gravel and Coffee
A socially distanced conversation-pace gravel and pavement ride leaving from Sweet Donkey Coffee every week.
When: 9-11 a.m.
Where: Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-344-2453
245th Anniversary of the Founding of the 7th Virginia Regiment
The historical interpreters group Fincastle/Montgomery County Militia, in conjunction with members of the 7th Virginia Regiment of the Continental Line, will host a living history display at the Wysong Blacksmith Shop in Fincastle. It will commemorate the 245th anniversary of the formation and mustering in of an infantry company of Botetourt County men that became part of the 7th Virginia Regiment of the Continental Army commanded by Fincastle resident Capt. Thomas Posey in 1776.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with cannon demonstrations at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Where: Wysong Blacksmith Shop, Fincastle
Cost: Free
Contact: Visit https://bothistsoc.wordpress.com for information.
Sunday
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
See Thursday’s listing
Dog Bowl Market at Black Dog Salvage
Food, beverages, shopping and music at Black Dog Salvage.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: 902 13th St. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-343-6200
Dance Around the World
Dancers of all ages and abilities are welcome to join in on the project to dance across all four quadrants of the city and create a piece of art reflecting our unique Roanoke culture. After your dance session, the art you created will be brought together in a special art installation premiere on World Art Day.
When: 2, 2:30, 3 and 4 p.m.; up to 20 people permitted per session
Where: Preston Park, Wasena Park, Eureka Park, Morningside Park
Cost: Free, registration required
Contact: 540-387-3978
Monday
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
See Thursday’s listing
Tuesday
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
See Thursday’s listing
A Conversation on the Future of Hip Hop in the Academy
Through conversation with A.D. Carson, Virginia Tech faculty members and Virginia Tech students, we will explore possible futures for hip hop in the academy, based on Carson's experiences as a professor of hip hop in the music department at the University of Virginia, and on the experiences of the VTDITC Hip Hop Studies community.
When: 3-5 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Cost: Free, registration required
Contact: Visit www.performingarts.vt.edu for more information or to register.
Beginner Line Dance Workshop
Learn to line dance in a beginner-friendly workshop online or in person.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg
Cost: $9 per person at studio.
Contact: 382-8782; info@sapphiredance.com
Wednesday
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
See Thursday’s listing
St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group
The weekly group is meeting via Zoom. Call for the link.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-1091
The Mullet Ride
Meet up at Star Hill Brewery in Roanoke for a non-drop mountain bike ride on Mill Mountain. Bring lights, mask and money for beer after the ride. The ride will be between an hour and an hour 45 minutes. Free marshmallow and hot chocolate buffet.
When: 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, 6 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke
Cost: Free