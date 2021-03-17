Check out this week's local events (March 18-24)

The historical interpreters group Fincastle/Montgomery County Militia, in conjunction with members of the 7th Virginia Regiment of the Continental Line, will host a living history display at the Wysong Blacksmith Shop in Fincastle. It will commemorate the 245th anniversary of the formation and mustering in of an infantry company of Botetourt County men that became part of the 7th Virginia Regiment of the Continental Army commanded by Fincastle resident Capt. Thomas Posey in 1776.