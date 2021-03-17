 Skip to main content
Check out this week's local events (March 18-24)
Check out this week's local events (March 18-24)

Christmas Eve Fun Run/Walk (copy)

The 2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge lets dogs and their humans run to raise money for the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

 The Roanoke Times File

Thursday

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

Dogs and their humans can run to raise money for the Roanoke Valley SPCA anytime through March 27.

When: All month

Where: Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Roanoke/TailChaser

Cost: $35 per person; $25 per dog

Tai Chi for Health and Wellness

Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 632-2323

Friday

Bonfire Fridays at Beliveau Farm

Gather around the bonfire at the new fire pit. Wine, beer, hot dogs and s’mores packages will be for sale.

When: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free, food and beverages extra

Contact: 540-961-0505

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

See Thursday’s listing

Friday Beginner Dance Workshop

Learn to swing and salsa in a one-night, beginner-friendly workshop online or in-person.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg

Cost: $6 per person online; $9 per person at studio. Zoom link:

https://bit.ly/3dDR7K8

Contact: 382-8782; order.SapphireDance.com

Saturday

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

See Thursday’s listing

Saturday Morning Gravel and Coffee

A socially distanced conversation-pace gravel and pavement ride leaving from Sweet Donkey Coffee every week.

When: 9-11 a.m.

Where: Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-344-2453

245th Anniversary of the Founding of the 7th Virginia Regiment

The historical interpreters group Fincastle/Montgomery County Militia, in conjunction with members of the 7th Virginia Regiment of the Continental Line, will host a living history display at the Wysong Blacksmith Shop in Fincastle. It will commemorate the 245th anniversary of the formation and mustering in of an infantry company of Botetourt County men that became part of the 7th Virginia Regiment of the Continental Army commanded by Fincastle resident Capt. Thomas Posey in 1776.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with cannon demonstrations at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: Wysong Blacksmith Shop, Fincastle

Cost: Free

Contact: Visit https://bothistsoc.wordpress.com for information.

Sunday

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

See Thursday’s listing

Dog Bowl Market at Black Dog Salvage

Food, beverages, shopping and music at Black Dog Salvage.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: 902 13th St. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-343-6200

Dance Around the World

Dancers of all ages and abilities are welcome to join in on the project to dance across all four quadrants of the city and create a piece of art reflecting our unique Roanoke culture. After your dance session, the art you created will be brought together in a special art installation premiere on World Art Day.

When: 2, 2:30, 3 and 4 p.m.; up to 20 people permitted per session

Where: Preston Park, Wasena Park, Eureka Park, Morningside Park

Cost: Free, registration required

Contact: 540-387-3978

Monday

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

See Thursday’s listing

Tuesday

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

See Thursday’s listing

A Conversation on the Future of Hip Hop in the Academy

Through conversation with A.D. Carson, Virginia Tech faculty members and Virginia Tech students, we will explore possible futures for hip hop in the academy, based on Carson's experiences as a professor of hip hop in the music department at the University of Virginia, and on the experiences of the VTDITC Hip Hop Studies community.

When: 3-5 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, registration required

Contact: Visit www.performingarts.vt.edu for more information or to register.

Beginner Line Dance Workshop

Learn to line dance in a beginner-friendly workshop online or in person.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg

Cost: $9 per person at studio.

Contact: 382-8782; info@sapphiredance.com

Wednesday

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

See Thursday’s listing

St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group

The weekly group is meeting via Zoom. Call for the link.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 552-1091

The Mullet Ride

Meet up at Star Hill Brewery in Roanoke for a non-drop mountain bike ride on Mill Mountain. Bring lights, mask and money for beer after the ride. The ride will be between an hour and an hour 45 minutes. Free marshmallow and hot chocolate buffet.

When: 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, 6 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: www.facebook.com/events/615936235743637/

