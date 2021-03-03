Check out this week's local events (March 4-10)

Thursday
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
Dogs and their humans can run to raise money for the Roanoke Valley SPCA anytime from March 1 to 27.
When: All month
Where: Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Roanoke/TailChaser
Cost: $35 per person; $25 per dog
Tai Chi for Health and Wellness
Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 632-2323
Friday
Bonfire Fridays at Beliveau Farm
Gather around the bonfire at the new fire pit. Wine, beer, hot dogs and s’mores packages will be for sale.
When: 5-7 p.m.
Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free, food and beverages extra
Contact: 540-961-0505
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
See Thursday’s listing
Friday Beginner Dance Workshop
Learn to swing and salsa in a one-night, beginner-friendly workshop online or in-person.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg
Cost: $6 per person online; $9 per person at studio. Zoom link:
Contact: 382-8782; order.SapphireDance.com
Saturday
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
See Thursday’s listing
Saturday Morning Gravel and Coffee
A socially distanced conversation-pace gravel and pavement ride leaving from Sweet Donkey Coffee every week.
When: 9-11 a.m.
Where: Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-344-2453
Winter Weekends at Poplar Forest: At Home with Mr. Jefferson
Explore the octagonal villa Jefferson designed as his personal retreat, walk the plantation grounds, visit the slave quarter site and browse the exhibits in the lower level of the house. Guided tours offered every hour beginning at 10:30 a.m.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest
Cost: Adults, $18; seniors and military, $16; college students and teens, $10; youth, $6; free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members
Contact: 434-534-8120
Theatre Lovett’s “The Girl Who Forgot to Sing Badly”
Peggy O’Hegarty and her parents are packers. They squeeze fruit into tins, foxes into boxes, even bikes into brown paper bags, while Peggy sings with the voice of an angel — a grossly unfortunate angel, who can’t sing at all. This multi-camera stream from a performance in Australia is recommended for the entire family, especially children in second through sixth grades.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Online
Cost: $10, free for Virginia Tech students
Contact: mossartscenter@vt.edu, 540-231-5300
Sunday
Winter Weekends at Poplar Forest: At home with Mr. Jefferson
See Saturday’s listing
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
See Thursday’s listing
Monday
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
See Thursday’s listing
Tuesday
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
See Thursday’s listing
Beginner Line Dance Workshop
Learn to line dance in a beginner-friendly workshop online or in-person.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg
Cost: $9 per person at studio.
Contact: 382-8782; info@sapphiredance.com
Wednesday
2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge
See Thursday’s listing
St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group
The weekly group is meeting via Zoom. Call for the link.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-1091
The Mullet Ride
Meet up at Star Hill Brewery in Roanoke for a non-drop mountain bike ride on Mill Mountain. Bring lights, mask and money for beer after the ride. The ride will be between an hour and an hour 45 minutes. Free marshmallow and hot chocolate buffet.
When: 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, 6 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke
Cost: Free