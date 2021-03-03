 Skip to main content
Check out this week's local events (March 4-10)
Check out this week's local events (March 4-10)

Thursday

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

Dogs and their humans can run to raise money for the Roanoke Valley SPCA anytime from March 1 to 27.

When: All month

Where: Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Roanoke/TailChaser

Cost: $35 per person; $25 per dog

Tai Chi for Health and Wellness

Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 632-2323

Friday

Bonfire Fridays at Beliveau Farm

Gather around the bonfire at the new fire pit. Wine, beer, hot dogs and s’mores packages will be for sale.

When: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free, food and beverages extra

Contact: 540-961-0505

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

See Thursday’s listing

Friday Beginner Dance Workshop

Learn to swing and salsa in a one-night, beginner-friendly workshop online or in-person.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg

Cost: $6 per person online; $9 per person at studio. Zoom link:

https://bit.ly/3dDR7K8

Contact: 382-8782; order.SapphireDance.com

Saturday

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

See Thursday’s listing

Saturday Morning Gravel and Coffee

A socially distanced conversation-pace gravel and pavement ride leaving from Sweet Donkey Coffee every week.

When: 9-11 a.m.

Where: Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-344-2453

Winter Weekends at Poplar Forest: At Home with Mr. Jefferson

Explore the octagonal villa Jefferson designed as his personal retreat, walk the plantation grounds, visit the slave quarter site and browse the exhibits in the lower level of the house. Guided tours offered every hour beginning at 10:30 a.m.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest

Cost: Adults, $18; seniors and military, $16; college students and teens, $10; youth, $6; free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members

Contact: 434-534-8120

Theatre Lovett’s “The Girl Who Forgot to Sing Badly”

Peggy O’Hegarty and her parents are packers. They squeeze fruit into tins, foxes into boxes, even bikes into brown paper bags, while Peggy sings with the voice of an angel — a grossly unfortunate angel, who can’t sing at all. This multi-camera stream from a performance in Australia is recommended for the entire family, especially children in second through sixth grades.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10, free for Virginia Tech students

Contact: mossartscenter@vt.edu, 540-231-5300

Sunday

Winter Weekends at Poplar Forest: At home with Mr. Jefferson

See Saturday’s listing

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

See Thursday’s listing

Monday

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

See Thursday’s listing

Tuesday

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

See Thursday’s listing

Beginner Line Dance Workshop

Learn to line dance in a beginner-friendly workshop online or in-person.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, 30 W. Main St., Christiansburg

Cost: $9 per person at studio.

Contact: 382-8782; info@sapphiredance.com

Wednesday

2021 Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge

See Thursday’s listing

St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group

The weekly group is meeting via Zoom. Call for the link.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 552-1091

The Mullet Ride

Meet up at Star Hill Brewery in Roanoke for a non-drop mountain bike ride on Mill Mountain. Bring lights, mask and money for beer after the ride. The ride will be between an hour and an hour 45 minutes. Free marshmallow and hot chocolate buffet.

When: 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, 6 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: www.facebook.com/events/615936235743637/

