Community: "American Pickers" coming to Virginia in April

Old stuff makes good TV.

What started 25 years ago with PBS’s “Antiques Roadshow” has taken off with the expansion of cable and its crop of newer entries, such as the popular “American Pickers” -- the documentary series on the History Channel that explores the world of antique “picking.”

Well, get ready, “Pickers” fans – producers have announced that the show will be filming throughout Virginia during the month of April, and they’re looking for locations in the region where hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz can “hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.”

A February news release states that the team is looking for anyone with “a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through.” Regular watchers will know that the hosts like to get to know the owners of the properties they search as well as the stories behind the treasures they find.

The news release emphasizes that COVID guidelines will be strictly followed during production. “While we plan to be in Virginia this April, we will continue to reschedule if conditions change for the worse,” the announcement states.