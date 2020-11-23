Community: Art Pannonia to open new exhibit Dec. 4

Art Pannonia Gallery is featuring a new exhibition by abstract artist Erika Nicholson and metal sculptor Pris Sears. Their combined collection, titled "Forever in a Day," will be on display until the end of February.

Erika and Pris are two of the most popular artists at Art Pannonia, for students as well as for serious collectors. They have collaborated before and have given this gallery several delightful shows over the past 20 years. "Forever in a Day" presents the viewer beautiful, surreal, abstract compositions as well as intricate masks and gargoyles.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to organize new art shows. The gallery appreciates Erika and Pris for their determination to keep going. Despite their daily jobs and family obligations, they do not let their creative talents go to waste.

There will be a meet-the-artist reception on Friday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. Visitors are asked to wear your masks, and practice social distancing.

Art Pannonia is located at 114 N. Main St. in Blacksburg. Learn more at artpannonia.org, or call 552-0336.

Submitted by Judy Garbera

