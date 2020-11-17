Community: Barter Theatre to hold upcoming play festival online

Barter Theatre will be holding their 21st annual Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights online. The event is scheduled to start Jan. 26, 2021, and will occur over the span of two weeks.

The festival will feature readings of several new Appalachian plays as well as offer playwriting workshops and panel discussions. Barter will also premiere its Black in Appalachia initiative during the festival with a reading of a new play written by a Black Appalachian playwright.

“While this year’s festival will certainly be different than past ones, we are excited about the possibilities that an online experience can offer,” said Nicholas Piper, festival director. “I think we have the opportunity to introduce even more people to our work and to the stories that authentically reflect the Appalachian experience.”

Opened in Abingdon in 1933, Barter Theatre was designated the State Theatre of Virginia in 1946, and is one of the last year-round professional resident repertory theaters remaining in the United States.

For more information on the festival, visit Barter’s website at www.bartertheatre.com.

Submitted by Daniel Slover

