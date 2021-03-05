Community: Barter Theatre to host virtual reading of new musical

Barter Theatre will be offering a free online reading of a new musical, "Maud Muller," from Thursday, March 11, through Sunday, March 14. The play is written by Barter’s playwright in residence, Catherine Bush, with music and lyrics by Dax Dupuy.

Inspired by John Greenleaf Whittier’s famous poem, the musical fable flashes between the past and the present, telling us the story of Maud, a poor young farm woman, and Henry Parker, the wealthy judge who rode into her life one day. After spending one precious moment together, Maud and Parker are left to wonder what might have been… and what might still be. "Maud Muller" is a story of love, longing and second chances set in the beautiful Appalachian mountains.

“This play was the audience favorite at our Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights in 2019,” said Nicholas Piper, director of new play development at Barter. “We have continued to develop the play in the hopes of producing it in the future.”

The play is being read by members of Barter’s resident theater company. There will be a live Zoom discussion on Sunday, March 14, at 3 p.m. where audience participants can give their feedback.

“I hope people will stop by the discussion to give their feedback, as it’s the most important part of our development process,” said Piper.

The reading is free and can be accessed by going to Barter’s website at www.bartertheatre.com.

Submitted by Daniel Slover