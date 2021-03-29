Community: BHS student among top winners in national art competition

• Silver Medal: “Pollo Loco,” sculpture by Halle Reese, Lord Botetourt High School (Ingrid Chase, teacher)

• Silver Medal: “The Will O’ Wisp,” animation by Lucy Burnett, Community High School of Arts & Academics, Roanoke (Patti Kapral, teacher)

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are the country's longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative students in grades seven through 12. Since the program’s founding in 1923, the awards have fostered the creativity and talent of millions of students, and include a distinguished list of alumni that includes Andy Warhol, Ken Burns, Lena Dunham, Richard Avedon and Zac Posen, all of whom received recognition in the Scholastic Awards when they were teens.

More information about the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers and the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards can be found by visiting the Scholastic newsroom at www.artandwriting.org.

In celebration of this year’s regional recipients, the Fine Arts Center has prepared an online gallery on its website at facnrv.org/scholastic-2021.

Student winners will be honored during a special awards ceremony at the world-famous Carnegie Hall in New York City in June 2020.

Submitted by John Ross