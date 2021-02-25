Community: Blacksburg Junior Women’s Club to host "Re-Run for the Roses"

The Blacksburg Junior Women's Club was all set to have our Kentucky Derby-themed "Run for the Roses" last year before we had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, we are doing a "Re-Run for the Roses"!

So hold onto your hats, adjust your bow ties, and get ready to join us for our annual March of Ales fundraiser virtually from Friday, March 26, through Sunday, March 28.

Guests will be able to partake in most of the usual fun, including dressing up in their best Kentucky Derby attire for the “Best in Show” contest, bidding on auction items, and learning more about how BJWC’s service projects benefit the New River Valley and beyond while sipping mint juleps in the comfort of their own homes.

All money raised at March of Ales is used to fund service projects and donations throughout the year. These funds have benefited groups and causes such as Special Olympics, Salvation Army, Ronald McDonald House, Montgomery County Christmas Store and many others.

BJWC welcomes anyone who has been chomping at the bit for some good, socially distant fun to join them for this event! General attendance is free.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/bburgjuniors.

Submitted by Kara Espinoza