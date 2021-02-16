 Skip to main content
Community: Bluefield College’s Bluestone Review accepting submissions
Community: Bluefield College’s Bluestone Review accepting submissions

Bluestone Review
Bluefield College, provided

Editors of The Bluestone Review, the annual literary journal distributed by Bluefield College, have announced that submissions are now being accepted for the 2021 edition.

According to a Feb. 16 news release, the Review is accepting submissions from the community of Bluefield and surrounding areas, with a special call to BC students. Eligible works include poems, short stories, fiction, creative nonfiction, song lyrics, photographs, paintings and drawings.

Written submissions to The Bluestone Review must be 750 words or less. No more than five submissions are accepted from one contributor. All works should include the contributor's name, address, contact information and one biographical sentence.

The deadline is Monday, March 1, and email is preferred -- contact The Bluestone Review at bluestone@bluefield.edu. To send works by regular mail, the address is The Bluestone Review, c/o Rob Merritt, Bluefield College, 3000 College Ave., Bluefield, VA 24605.

