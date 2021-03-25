Community: Christiansburg High School students to show creative art at Montgomery Museum

Christiansburg High School’s Art Department will be featured in a new exhibit at the Montgomery Museum of Art & History titled “(dis)Connected.” This very unusual and creative show will be open from April 1-30.

In this display, CHS student artists capture the various phases of learning and creating art during the COVID-19 crisis. The show begins with an homage to 2020 seniors who were preparing to exhibit their work at the Montgomery Museum when schools were closed. As the show progresses through the museum’s rooms, visitors will follow CHS art students through reopening, attending school remotely, through a hybrid of remote and in-person learning, and finally a return to full-day instruction a year later. We explore the emotions and reactions to schedule changes, fear of the unknown, and the visual perspective of an art student during an unprecedented pandemic.

“This is going to be totally different and I think quite powerful,” said Montgomery Museum Director Sue Farrar via email.

It is our hope that the viewer joins us in celebrating the perseverance of CHS student artists and sees that in this school year, creativity was not canceled.