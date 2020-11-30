Community: Christiansburg to celebrate the season pandemic-style

The Town of Christiansburg is offering a variety of virtual and contactless ways to celebrate the season this year. A Nov. 30 news release from the town outlines several ways the locality will help make the holidays festive for area residents this year.
Kicking things off, the town will hold a virtual tree-lighting on Wednesday, Dec. 2. The tree will be lit at dusk in Town Square, and the event will be livestreamed on the Town's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cburgvagov.
Also on Dec. 2, the Christiansburg Parks and Recreation Department will be coordinating “Calls from the North Pole.” Santa will start calling children ages 8 and younger starting at 5:30 p.m. In order to receive a call, families must fill out a form and return it by Tuesday, Dec. 1, no later than 5 p.m. Depending on how many forms come in, additional calls will be made on Friday, Dec. 4. You can pick up a form at the Christiansburg Rec Center or access it online at https://www.christiansburg.org/DocumentCenter/View/12253/Calls-from-the-North-Pole-2020.
Parks and Rec is also hosting a residential holiday decorating contest. If you’d like to take part, please register online at https://www.christiansburg.org/DocumentCenter/View/12312/Light-Up-Your-Home?bidId= by Wednesday, Dec. 16, at noon. Once all applications are received, households that give permission will be included in a map for others to visit on a self-guided tour. Meanwhile, staff members will visit all the decorated homes to determine a top 10. Those entries will be placed on the town’s Facebook page for voting by the community. Voting will begin on Friday, Dec. 18, and run through 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21.
In view of increasing cases of COVID-19 and Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent executive order limiting gatherings to 25, the town is moving Christmas at the Market online this year. You can still support all of your favorite vendors by visiting www.christiansburg.org/marketshop from Thursday, Dec. 3, to Thursday, Dec. 10.
In addition to the market next week, Santa Claus is coming to town, with the help of the Christiansburg Fire Department. Santa will cruise through the neighborhoods on a firetruck at 6:30 p.m. from Tuesday, Dec. 7, to Thursday, Dec. 10, and again on Saturday, Dec. 12. For a map of his route each night, visit www.christiansburg.org/homefortheholidays. If necessary, head to nearest street on the route so you can wave hello! Keep an ear out for sirens to know when Santa's making his way through.
You might also have a chance to see Santa at this year’s “Reverse Christmas Parade” at Uptown Christiansburg (formerly New River Valley Mall) on Friday, Dec. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. Floats will be parked in the New River Community College section of the parking lot while spectators slowly drive through on New River Road. The inclement weather date is Monday, Dec. 14.
For more information on any of these events, please visit www.christiansburg.org/homefortheholidays.
