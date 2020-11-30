Community: Christiansburg to celebrate the season pandemic-style

The Town of Christiansburg is offering a variety of virtual and contactless ways to celebrate the season this year. A Nov. 30 news release from the town outlines several ways the locality will help make the holidays festive for area residents this year.

Kicking things off, the town will hold a virtual tree-lighting on Wednesday, Dec. 2. The tree will be lit at dusk in Town Square, and the event will be livestreamed on the Town's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cburgvagov.

Also on Dec. 2, the Christiansburg Parks and Recreation Department will be coordinating “Calls from the North Pole.” Santa will start calling children ages 8 and younger starting at 5:30 p.m. In order to receive a call, families must fill out a form and return it by Tuesday, Dec. 1, no later than 5 p.m. Depending on how many forms come in, additional calls will be made on Friday, Dec. 4. You can pick up a form at the Christiansburg Rec Center or access it online at https://www.christiansburg.org/DocumentCenter/View/12253/Calls-from-the-North-Pole-2020.