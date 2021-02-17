Community: Floyd Center for the Arts has two new exhibits open

Jesse Burgardt, the programming coordinator at the Floyd Center for the Arts, applauds the exhibit, stating, “The clarity of expression by the ‘New Voice’ artists is powerful, and offers a unique invitation for the viewer to also find a place of introspection. These artists do have a strong voice and certainly should be proud of their message.”

Also on display at the center, in the Falcon Gallery, is “Portraits and Backgrounds: Pencil Drawings,” a solo show by longtime Roanoke resident Steve Lash. These finely detailed portraits have elements of contemporary life, paralleled with different aspects of the cultural past, such as Celtic art and Western art.

Both exhibits went on display Feb. 13 and will run through April 3. They are free and open to the public during regular business hours. The center has COVID-19 prevention safety measures in place. Private viewings in the galleries are available for individuals and/or small groups by advance reservation.

The Floyd Center for the Arts is located at 220 Parkway Lane South, Floyd, Virginia, ½ mile south of the stoplight on Route 8. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information is available at www.floydartcenter.org, or by calling 745-2784.

Submitted by Becky Lattuca