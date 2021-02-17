Community: Floyd Center for the Arts has two new exhibits open

The Floyd Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome several emerging regional artists displaying their work in the ninth annual “New Voice: Emerging Artists” exhibit. This exhibit will remain on display in the Hayloft Gallery through Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Each year the center invites regional university art instructors to recommend current and former students who are either just starting along their artistic paths, or who are somehow changing their artistic journey in a significant way. This year’s referrals came from Radford University, Virginia Tech, New River Community College and Floyd-based ceramic artist Silvie Granatelli.
The list of artists invited to be part of this year’s “New Voice: Emerging Artists” includes exhibitors from the New River Valley and beyond:
- Zach Blevins-Goad of Christiansburg (referred by Stuart Robinson of Radford University)
- Noah Bower of Floyd (referred by Tammy Parks of New River Community College)
- Bobbie Rhea Daniels of Bedford (referred by Jennifer Hand of Virginia Tech)
- Alexandra Leonetti of Dublin (referred by Stuart Robinson)
- Isabella Linkous of Radford (referred by Stuart Robinson)
- Kevin Meredith of Christiansburg (referred by Stuart Robinson)
- Charlotte Middleton of Floyd (referred by Silvie Granatelli)
- Jack Miles of Radford (referred by Stuart Robinson)
- Alejandra Moral of Blacksburg (referred by Stuart Robinson)
- Brittiany Rorrer of Barren Spring (referred by Tammy Parks)
- Mikayla Spivey of Virginia Beach (referred by Jennifer Hand)
Jesse Burgardt, the programming coordinator at the Floyd Center for the Arts, applauds the exhibit, stating, “The clarity of expression by the ‘New Voice’ artists is powerful, and offers a unique invitation for the viewer to also find a place of introspection. These artists do have a strong voice and certainly should be proud of their message.”
Also on display at the center, in the Falcon Gallery, is “Portraits and Backgrounds: Pencil Drawings,” a solo show by longtime Roanoke resident Steve Lash. These finely detailed portraits have elements of contemporary life, paralleled with different aspects of the cultural past, such as Celtic art and Western art.
Both exhibits went on display Feb. 13 and will run through April 3. They are free and open to the public during regular business hours. The center has COVID-19 prevention safety measures in place. Private viewings in the galleries are available for individuals and/or small groups by advance reservation.
The Floyd Center for the Arts is located at 220 Parkway Lane South, Floyd, Virginia, ½ mile south of the stoplight on Route 8. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information is available at www.floydartcenter.org, or by calling 745-2784.
Submitted by Becky Lattuca