Community: Glencoe Mansion to host “2020 in Review” art show

Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of the gallery show “2020 in Review.” The show features the works of artists Cheryl Mackian, Teresa Regil and the Radford Photo Club, whose works all appeared in the gallery during 2020. The exhibit will open on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
For Floyd-based artist Cheryl Mackian, use of light, vibrant color and unique angles of perspective are her trademarks. Her work features people, architecture and the motion of the cities themselves. Her figures tend to be utterly focused on their everyday activities: lost in thought, conversation, viewing art, shopping for dinner. These quiet pieces are juxtaposed by a series of paintings that celebrate motion, color and the beat of big city life itself.
Artist Teresa Regil discovered her passion for painting almost by accident after many years of being a mother, entrepreneur and dentist. She realized she had an ability, a talent, to draw the likeness of her favorite subjects: her family members. Born in Mexico City, Teresa is now established in Radford as a happy abuela (grandmother) and portrait artist. Self-taught, guided by masters such as John Singer Sargent and Mary Cassatt, she creates her portraits in oil and incorporates a myriad of techniques, including alla prima, indirect approach and mixed media.
The works of the Radford Photo Club have captured just some of the many elements that make Radford a special place. From its historic treasures to its people, and from the railroad to the university, the Radford Photo Club’s members have brought together an eclectic collection of images that speak of the city's character. The photographers featured in the show are Joyce Crowder, Rebecca Harris, Deborah Ring, Joyce Sims, Brian Smith, Susan Trulove and Linda Waggaman.
We welcome everyone to come see the exhibit and appreciate these artists’ works. There is no admission charge. “2020 Year in Review” will be on display through March 5.
Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery is located at 600 Unruh Drive in Radford. For more information, call 731-5031, email info@glencoemuseum.org or visit https://www.glencoemansion.org/.
Submitted by Scott Gardner
