Community: Glencoe Mansion to host “2020 in Review” art show

Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of the gallery show “2020 in Review.” The show features the works of artists Cheryl Mackian, Teresa Regil and the Radford Photo Club, whose works all appeared in the gallery during 2020. The exhibit will open on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

For Floyd-based artist Cheryl Mackian, use of light, vibrant color and unique angles of perspective are her trademarks. Her work features people, architecture and the motion of the cities themselves. Her figures tend to be utterly focused on their everyday activities: lost in thought, conversation, viewing art, shopping for dinner. These quiet pieces are juxtaposed by a series of paintings that celebrate motion, color and the beat of big city life itself.

Artist Teresa Regil discovered her passion for painting almost by accident after many years of being a mother, entrepreneur and dentist. She realized she had an ability, a talent, to draw the likeness of her favorite subjects: her family members. Born in Mexico City, Teresa is now established in Radford as a happy abuela (grandmother) and portrait artist. Self-taught, guided by masters such as John Singer Sargent and Mary Cassatt, she creates her portraits in oil and incorporates a myriad of techniques, including alla prima, indirect approach and mixed media.