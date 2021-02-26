Community: Hahn Garden opens call for artists for "Simply Elemental"

Organizers of "Simply Elemental," the annual outdoor art exhibit at the Hahn Horticulture Garden at Virginia Tech, have issued a call for artists for this year’s show, which is scheduled to be on display from July 1 to Sept. 30.

The deadline for submissions is April 15.

Artists, groups of artists, art teachers and students working in any media are invited to submit a proposal with a conceptual design for consideration by a jury. Materials used in the proposed works can be non-permanent but need to be durable enough to hold up for a minimum of eight weeks.

Pieces for Simply Elemental will be selected based on the following guidelines:

Uses the garden setting to advantage;

Makes a strong visual impact;

Non-harmful to the horticulture garden and its plants;

Appropriate to a family-friendly setting;

Requires no maintenance during the exhibit;

Installed in a secure manner;

Safe for the public; and

Leaves no permanent impact on the garden.

Artists will be notified of the selection committee’s decisions May 1. Installation is scheduled for the week of July 26, and will be conducted to allow for social distancing.