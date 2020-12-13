Community: Local book encourages readers to focus on gratitude

The year of COVID-19 has become synonymous with finding new ways to channel our productive energies: 2020’s explosion in home bread-baking, for example, has been the subject of numerous headlines.
For Mary Jane Umberger, it was publishing.
“One of my pandemic projects has included writing (or, at least, ‘orchestrating’) a book on the topic of gratitude,” she writes in an email.
Titled “Simply Grateful: A Snapshot in Time,” the book is a compilation of work by 30 contributing writers who have a connection to Wythe County. Among the featured writers are April Ackerman of Blacksburg, Flo Graham of Dublin and Zach Cooley of Wytheville. The Foreword for “Simply Grateful” is written by Janet Crawford of Salem, founder of the Extra Ordinary Living professional coaching firm. “You will soon discover that you hold a treasure in your hands as you begin reading these thoughtful, poignant, inspiring, and uplifting snapshots of gratitude,” she writes.
In a press announcement, Umberger states: “’Simply Grateful’ is grounded in the work of Shawn Achor, New York Times bestselling author of ‘The Happiness Advantage’ and the research-driven recommendation that regular, daily journaling of the top three things for which one is grateful can help shift one’s perspective to a more positive mindset.”
In her other life, Umberger is the president of HR Alliance LLC, a Wytheville-based consulting firm for which leadership development is one of its core services. Umberger has been featured in New River Valley edition of The Roanoke Times for her collaboration with the local Copper Crest Farm and regional organization Mirror Horse Interactions to provide equine-centered professional growth workshops.
Umberger concedes that promoting the book now is good for holiday sales, but the larger goal is to “stimulate the sustainable discipline of practicing of gratitude.”
“The book is not necessarily seasonally specific,” she emails. “In fact, the format of the book includes the opportunity for readers to mirror the contributing authors’ vignettes of gratitude, by journaling their own over a 21 day period – so, perhaps an opportunity to set a positive mindset for reinforcing one’s New Year’s resolutions.”
“Simply Grateful” can be found at www.wythegratitude.com. For inquires, contact Umberger at maryjane@wythegratitude.com.
— Christina Koomen
