Community: Local book encourages readers to focus on gratitude

The year of COVID-19 has become synonymous with finding new ways to channel our productive energies: 2020’s explosion in home bread-baking, for example, has been the subject of numerous headlines.

For Mary Jane Umberger, it was publishing.

“One of my pandemic projects has included writing (or, at least, ‘orchestrating’) a book on the topic of gratitude,” she writes in an email.

Titled “Simply Grateful: A Snapshot in Time,” the book is a compilation of work by 30 contributing writers who have a connection to Wythe County. Among the featured writers are April Ackerman of Blacksburg, Flo Graham of Dublin and Zach Cooley of Wytheville. The Foreword for “Simply Grateful” is written by Janet Crawford of Salem, founder of the Extra Ordinary Living professional coaching firm. “You will soon discover that you hold a treasure in your hands as you begin reading these thoughtful, poignant, inspiring, and uplifting snapshots of gratitude,” she writes.