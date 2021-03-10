Community: Local NAACP holding book drive

The Education Committee of the local Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County branch of the NAACP invites you to support early literacy development by donating books to promote family and youth reading at home.

In celebration of Children’s Book Week, May 3-9, donated books will be given to the Montgomery, Radford and Floyd school divisions to be shared with families of children ages 3-7.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, donations will be limited to new books, and the branch has set up an M-R-F NAACP Book Drive Wish List on Amazon.com.

We especially want books that reflect diversity, equity and inclusion of all types, because it is valuable for all children and families to “see” people who look like them -- and people who don’t look like them -- in books, and the wish list page on Amazon has an extensive selection to choose from. The abbreviated link to this page is https://amzn.to/3bNRJdA .

Just click, pay, and the book(s) you order will be mailed directly to the NAACP Education Committee. Make sure to select M-R-F NAACP Education Committee as the shipping address when you check out (listed as an option under “Other Addresses”). This will ensure that your book(s) will be mailed directly to our organization.