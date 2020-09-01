Community: Lyric Theatre to offer virtual screenings of “For They Know Not What They Do”

The LGBTQ+ Caucus at Virginia Tech and The Lyric Theatre are teaming up to bring the documentary “For They Know Not What They Do” to Blacksburg for the month of September.
A virtual screening ticket can be purchased for $10 at https://watch.firstrunfeatures.com/products/for-they-know-not-what-they-do-at-the-lyric. The purchaser then has three days to enjoy this powerful film in the comfort of their own home. The Lyric will receive half of the proceeds.
Producer/director Daniel Karslake first came to Blacksburg in 2007 with his highly acclaimed movie “For the Bible Tells Me So,” which was short-listed for an Academy Award. The film played to a full house at The Lyric and Karslake talked in-person after the screening and also presented to classes and met with area clergy. The film was part of the Gay in Appalachia series, and was supported by numerous sponsors and grants from both Virginia Tech and the community.
Karslake is an award-winning American director and producer, whose work deals with social justice issues, both domestically and internationally. “For They Know Not What They Do” is a follow-up to “For the Bible Tells Me So,” and will examine the use of both the Holy Bible and the U.S. Constitution as a means to discriminate against LGBT Americans under the guise of "religious freedom." “For They Know Not What They Do” has scored a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, and has received positive reviews from sources including The New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, RogerEbert.com and others.
Prior to his film work, Karslake was a producer of the long-running news magazine, "In the Life," which aired on PBS in more than 140 markets across the nation. In recognition of his work, Karslake received an Emmy nomination from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He received his B.A. in public policy from Duke University.
In connection with the virtual screenings of “For They Know Not What They Do,” Karslake will be available for a question-and-answer format via Zoom on Friday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. The Zoom link for this meeting will be https://virginiatech.zoom.us/j/91542728394.
Submitted by Jean Elliott
