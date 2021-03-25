Community: MFRL to host Virtual Author Talk with Ron Peterson Jr. April 8

Join Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library as bestselling author Ron Peterson Jr. discusses his new book, "Chasing the Squirrel: The Pursuit of Notorious Drug Smuggler Wally Thrasher." Peterson will be joining us virtually on Thursday, April 8, at 7 p.m., along with Wally Thrasher’s son, Montana Thrasher.

"Chasing the Squirrel" is the true story of Pulaski native Wally Thrasher, whose investigation led to the biggest drug bust in Mid-Atlantic United States history in 1986. Thrasher was a daredevil pilot who made millions flying marijuana and cocaine from South America into the U.S. in the '70s and '80s. With his beautiful Portuguese-born wife, Olga, he lived in a mountain estate near Virginia’s New River Valley. The feds were hot on his tail in 1984 when word came that he had died in a plane crash in Belize. But investigators soon learned the crash was staged and the death certificate fake.

But Wally Thrasher was never caught. Authorities believe he has spent the past four decades living in some faraway tropical land. He was recently profiled on “America’s Most Wanted” as U.S. Marshals chased leads around the globe in his pursuit.