Community: Montgomery Museum issues call for mushroom and fairy art

The Blacksburg Regional Art Association has shared a call by the Montgomery Museum of Art & History for outdoor artworks depicting mushrooms and fairies to be installed in Beth’s Garden on the museum grounds.

Diane Relf, who is serving as volunteer coordinator of outdoor art for the Montgomery Museum, writes in a press release that the works will be on exhibit in the garden during the months of April, May and June.

“Mushrooms and fairies can made of cement, fiber, gourds, wood, metal, plastic or any material that will last for a minimum of three months outdoors,” Relf wrote in the release emailed to The Roanoke Times. “The additions to the garden can be cast, carved, painted, mosaic, 3D printed, sewn, glass, or any other way you express yourself creatively.”

Works previously exhibited for the annual Simply Elemental exhibit at the Hahn Horticulture Garden are eligible for submission – as long as they depict mushrooms or fairies.

If any work poses installation challenges, it will be up to the artist to devise a suitable method, the release states.

Submissions provided for the garden exhibit may be returned to the artist, although Relf notes that the museum would appreciate having some works donated for a fundraiser auction.