Community: Montgomery Museum presents art by Auburn Middle School students

Auburn Middle School’s young artists have faced numerous challenges in the 2020-2021 school year. And art has become a way for these students to get away from their screens and to express themselves in a year of uncertainty and countless changes. Working virtually has been a strain for many students, but they have learned to flourish through art in this new environment.
During the month of March, the Montgomery Museum of Art & History will feature an exhibit of works from Auburn students in grades six through eight. This exhibit consists of self-portraits, self-reflective landscapes, exploration in perspective, scratch art and many other pieces created throughout the year. The courses these students are taking range from exploratory art and 2D/3D design to advanced art classes. While most works were created during art class, some were created entirely outside of school.
This is the first time any student from Auburn Middle School has had the honor to display their work at the Montgomery Museum. The museum graciously reached out to us and offered to host our art as well as adjudicate it. Although many of the showcased students have had their art displayed at shows, the ability to be presented in such a professional setting is a new and exciting opportunity. In a year of uncertainties, this show has been a huge uplift, encouraging many students to create more work outside of class than in previous years. We appreciate the opportunity to display our art in a museum space.
Please join us in celebrating all of the hard work the Auburn Middle School artists have put into their show! The exhibit will be in place from March 3 to 29.
The Montgomery Museum of Art & History is located at 300 S. Pepper St. in Christiansburg. For further information please contact the Montgomery Museum at 382 5644 or visit https://montgomerymuseum.org/.
Submitted by Anna Henderson