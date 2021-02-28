Community: Montgomery Museum presents art by Auburn Middle School students

Auburn Middle School’s young artists have faced numerous challenges in the 2020-2021 school year. And art has become a way for these students to get away from their screens and to express themselves in a year of uncertainty and countless changes. Working virtually has been a strain for many students, but they have learned to flourish through art in this new environment.

During the month of March, the Montgomery Museum of Art & History will feature an exhibit of works from Auburn students in grades six through eight. This exhibit consists of self-portraits, self-reflective landscapes, exploration in perspective, scratch art and many other pieces created throughout the year. The courses these students are taking range from exploratory art and 2D/3D design to advanced art classes. While most works were created during art class, some were created entirely outside of school.