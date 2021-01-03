Community: Montgomery Museum to launch exhibit by local artist Teri Hoover

On Friday, Jan. 8, the Montgomery Museum of Art & History in Christiansburg will launch its new exhibit featuring paintings by local artist Teri Hoover of Blacksburg. Titled “Explorations: Landscapes of the Heart,” the exhibit will be on display through March 1. There will be a virtual tour of this show available in late January.
Hoover’s exhibit will feature 20 of her latest works completed during 2020. The bulk of the paintings are in acrylic with several oil and mixed-media pieces included. Inspired by nature, a love of gardening, and the concept of layers, she mainly utilizes various palette knives to bring her pieces to life. Her fascination with color and love of nature began as a young child and is evident in the pieces she shares in this collection.
Hoover has gone to great lengths to up her artistic game.
Well known in this area as a professional photographer, many of her clients may be unaware she is also an accomplished artist. Not long after moving to Blacksburg in 1983, she embraced portrait photography, leaving her college ambition of being a painter. “Photography seemed a better choice,” she commented, “and I enjoy it very much.” Samples of her work may be found at https://www.terihhooverphotography.com/.
After joining the Blacksburg Regional Art Association in 2013, Hoover took several painting workshops over the next several years. It was during her first workshop with Dr. Danie Janov of Christiansburg that she knew she was “back on track.” Semi-private watercolor lessons with local watercolorist Jesi Pace-Berkeley took up much of 2018 and 2019. “Each lesson stretched and broadened my understanding of the fundamentals of art. For me, watercolor is the most challenging medium, and the choice was made intentionally to slow me down and keep me from going off on a tangent!” stated Hoover.
With the onset of COVID in 2020, she was prepared to take on painting the 20 works for the Montgomery Museum show. “While painting, I am totally immersed,” Hoover said. “There is no place for any other thoughts whatsoever. This allowed me to wade through what has been a most trying year.” Her daily 2-mile walks with her dog, Pepper, on nearby Huckleberry Trail in the Historic 16 Blocks of Blacksburg were also a sanity saver.
Despite the focus on painting this year, she has yet to determine a favorite medium. In addition to painting and photography, she is also an avid gardener, quilter, fabric bowl maker and grandmother to two curious and creative children.
Hoover has been married for 40 years to Chuck Hoover, former owner of Hoover Color Corporation in Pulaski County. It is not every artist who has her own color specialist. They have a daughter and son-in-law in Maryland with the two aforementioned children and a musician son and daughter-in-law in Colorado who perform under the name You Knew Me When.
Besides Hoover’s Montgomery Museum show in January, she will have two other shows in 2021.
“With These Hands” — 230 photographs of hands of people from all walks of life in and around the New River Valley — was first presented in 2018 as a community photography project. In 2021, it will be exhibited at Zeppoli’s Restaurant, Blacksburg from Jan. 15 to April 15; and at Bluefield College’s Payne Gallery in West Virginia from May 15 to Aug. 15.
In her hometown, Hoover has exhibited work at The Alexander Black House, The Artful Lawyer, The National Bank of Blacksburg, Brown Insurance and Zeppoli’s.
She has been accepted into the well-known Artemis Journal three times.
Montgomery Museum is located at 300 Pepper St. SE in Christiansburg. For more information about the museum, hours and COVID guidance, go to www.Montgomerymuseum.org.
Submitted by Gerri Young
