Community: Montgomery Museum to launch exhibit by local artist Teri Hoover

On Friday, Jan. 8, the Montgomery Museum of Art & History in Christiansburg will launch its new exhibit featuring paintings by local artist Teri Hoover of Blacksburg. Titled “Explorations: Landscapes of the Heart,” the exhibit will be on display through March 1. There will be a virtual tour of this show available in late January.

Hoover’s exhibit will feature 20 of her latest works completed during 2020. The bulk of the paintings are in acrylic with several oil and mixed-media pieces included. Inspired by nature, a love of gardening, and the concept of layers, she mainly utilizes various palette knives to bring her pieces to life. Her fascination with color and love of nature began as a young child and is evident in the pieces she shares in this collection.

Hoover has gone to great lengths to up her artistic game.

Well known in this area as a professional photographer, many of her clients may be unaware she is also an accomplished artist. Not long after moving to Blacksburg in 1983, she embraced portrait photography, leaving her college ambition of being a painter. “Photography seemed a better choice,” she commented, “and I enjoy it very much.” Samples of her work may be found at https://www.terihhooverphotography.com/.