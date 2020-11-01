Community: Montgomery Museum to open exhibit by Judy Crowgey

On Nov. 5, the Montgomery Museum of Art and History will launch an exciting new exhibit featuring beautifully painted works from talented local artist Judy Crowgey.

Judy has been an avid creator her entire life, and is talented in other mediums, such as quilt work and sewing. For this exhibit, Judy will display paintings created with acrylic paints and watercolors, featuring a pleasant array of subjects and style.

“When people see an exhibit of mine, they can’t recognize the pieces are from the same artist,” Judy said about her shows.

Judy is inspired by the details of her everyday life, whether it be nature scenes, harbor scenes or architecture. “You see things and notice things as an artist,” she commented, and those details are the subjects of her art.

In her paintings, “I like to use color, and I like the simple scenes,” she said. But her art is far from simple. In one of her paintings, for instance, she glued a map of the northwestern United States on her canvas and painted blue birch trees lining a sunlit yet shadowy path. In another, she transforms a photo of a brown stucco-looking building in Spain into a brightly colored scene by infusing it with color.