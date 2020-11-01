Community: Montgomery Museum to open exhibit by Judy Crowgey

On Nov. 5, the Montgomery Museum of Art and History will launch an exciting new exhibit featuring beautifully painted works from talented local artist Judy Crowgey.
Judy has been an avid creator her entire life, and is talented in other mediums, such as quilt work and sewing. For this exhibit, Judy will display paintings created with acrylic paints and watercolors, featuring a pleasant array of subjects and style.
“When people see an exhibit of mine, they can’t recognize the pieces are from the same artist,” Judy said about her shows.
Judy is inspired by the details of her everyday life, whether it be nature scenes, harbor scenes or architecture. “You see things and notice things as an artist,” she commented, and those details are the subjects of her art.
In her paintings, “I like to use color, and I like the simple scenes,” she said. But her art is far from simple. In one of her paintings, for instance, she glued a map of the northwestern United States on her canvas and painted blue birch trees lining a sunlit yet shadowy path. In another, she transforms a photo of a brown stucco-looking building in Spain into a brightly colored scene by infusing it with color.
Judy’s creative process typically involves taking a picture of a scene or subject that catches her eye and then using her talents to create something unique and beautiful out of that image. “A painting is supposed to enhance what you’re looking at and make it even better,” she said, and that is exactly what she does in every single painting in her collection.
Judy has grown and shared her talent with the New River Valley for many years, as an exhibiting member of the Blacksburg Regional Art Association, a member of the Montgomery Museum, and an exhibiting artist at the Maggie Gallery in Floyd.
Judy’s exhibit is truly unique and certainly one you don’t want to miss! It will be on display at the Montgomery Museum through December.
The Montgomery Museum of Art & History is located at 300 S. Pepper St. in Christiansburg. Normal hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit https://montgomerymuseum.org/ or call 382-5644.
Submitted by Katie Hibner
Submitted by Katie Hibner
Submitted by Katie Hibner
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!