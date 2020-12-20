Community: Not even a pandemic can keep this Mrs. Claus grounded

It’s been a different kind of Christmas season this year, but some community traditions have managed to go on, including the portrayal of Mrs. Claus by Blacksburg resident Marian Kelso.

According to her son, John Kelso, Marian has been playing Mrs. Claus for years, doing numerous holiday appearances in locations ranging from health care facilities to retail stores.

“This year all she did was the Blacksburg tree lighting,” John wrote in an email with the photo he sent of the event (seen here).

We won’t speculate as to the age of Santa Claus (aka Jim Gorman), but Marian turned 95 last August.

John writes that his mother moved to Blacksburg from Alexandria about 10 years ago, shortly after his father died.

“One day we were out walking and passed Leslie Hager-Smith (on the town council at the time) who was gardening in her yard,” John’s email said. “Mom’s a keen gardener (raised on a farm in Iowa) and as I already knew Leslie we chatted a while, and it somehow came out that Mom played Mrs. Claus for the Alexandria Hospital (where she ran the volunteer office) and elsewhere. And Blacksburg was in need of a Mrs. Claus for their annual holiday celebration. She’s been Mrs. Claus in the New River Valley ever since.”